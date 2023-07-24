World's Largest Battery Energy Storage Scheme Gets Planning Permission

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.29 +1.22 +1.58%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.12 +1.05 +1.30%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.99 +0.99 +1.19%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.694 -0.019 -0.70%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.884 +0.082 +2.93%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 79.56 +1.31 +1.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 79.56 +1.31 +1.67%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 81.87 +1.16 +1.44%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 81.99 +0.71 +0.87%
Chart Mars US 3 days 77.92 +1.47 +1.92%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.884 +0.082 +2.93%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 80.77 +0.43 +0.54%
Graph up Murban 3 days 82.31 +1.04 +1.28%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 80.35 +1.03 +1.30%
Graph down Basra Light 601 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 80.49 +1.36 +1.72%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 81.87 +1.16 +1.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 81.87 +1.16 +1.44%
Chart Girassol 3 days 82.73 +1.15 +1.41%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 81.99 +0.71 +0.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 54 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 55.82 +1.42 +2.61%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 79.22 +1.42 +1.83%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 77.47 +1.42 +1.87%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 74.62 +1.42 +1.94%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 71.32 +1.42 +2.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 71.32 +1.42 +2.03%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 72.62 +1.42 +1.99%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 81.57 +1.42 +1.77%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 70.92 +1.42 +2.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 79.56 +1.31 +1.67%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 73.55 +1.44 +2.00%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 67.30 +1.44 +2.19%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 82.27 +0.78 +0.96%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 71.75 +1.44 +2.05%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 73.55 +1.44 +2.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 73.55 +1.44 +2.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 73.50 +1.25 +1.73%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 66.00 +0.50 +0.76%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 79.83 +0.53 +0.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Wind energy costs are rising
  • 4 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 6 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

World's Largest Battery Energy Storage Scheme Gets Planning Permission

European Warehouses Are Overflowing With Chinese Solar Panels

European Warehouses Are Overflowing With Chinese Solar Panels

Europe is facing an oversupply…

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Fell 34% In The First Half Of 2023

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Fell 34% In The First Half Of 2023

U.S. natural gas prices dropped…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Related News

World's Largest Battery Energy Storage Scheme Gets Planning Permission

By Michael Kern - Jul 24, 2023, 8:42 AM CDT

Local authorities in the Greater Manchester area in the UK have issued planning permission to UK energy infrastructure development company Carlton Power to build what would be the world’s largest battery energy storage scheme, which will cost $963 million (£750 million).

Carlton Power plans to build and operate a 1GW (1040MW / 2080MWh) project located at the Trafford Low Carbon Energy Park in Greater Manchester, the company said on Monday announcing it had obtained the planning permission from Trafford Council, the local planning authority.

Subject to a final investment decision (FID), construction of the battery storage scheme is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2024 and enter commercial operation in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Carlton Power is in advanced talks with companies to finance, build, and operate the Trafford battery energy storage scheme (BESS).

The battery energy storage scheme is Carlton Power’s second major energy project that has been consented for the around 12-hectare Trafford Low Carbon Energy Park, eight miles south of Manchester. The other project is a 200-MW Trafford Green Hydrogen scheme, whose first phase (15-20 MW) is also set to enter commercial operation in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The green hydrogen project was approved by Trafford Council in September 2022, making it the UK’s largest consented green hydrogen scheme. Carlton Power also recently secured planning permission for one of the UK’s first hydrogen pipelines at the Trafford site.  

The UK bets big on hydrogen, energy storage, and a surge in offshore wind power installations to reduce the dependence on fossil fuels and reach net zero by 2050.

However, renewable projects face hurdles connecting to the grid under current regulations, while battery storage needs to jump in order to ensure energy supply when the weather is not favorable for solar or wind power generation.

ADVERTISEMENT

More than 1,000 wind and solar projects with planning permission in the UK cannot begin construction due to challenges to connect to the national grid, the Local Government Association (LGA) warned earlier this month.

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Octopus Energy Plans To Invest $20 Billion In Offshore Wind

Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Mass Fighting Breaks Out At Giant Russian Gas Field

Mass Fighting Breaks Out At Giant Russian Gas Field
Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns

Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns
Saudi Arabia Could Slash Oil Supply To The U.S.

Saudi Arabia Could Slash Oil Supply To The U.S.
Venezuela Looks To Pay Down $20 Billion In U.S. Debt With Oil Exports

Venezuela Looks To Pay Down $20 Billion In U.S. Debt With Oil Exports
China To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Imported Oil Stuck At Ports

China To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Imported Oil Stuck At Ports

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Demand Concerns Keep Oil Prices Under Pressure

 Alt text

Why The U.S. Has Become The Blackout Capital Of The Developed World

 Alt text

How Inadequate Energy Supply Is Disrupting The World Economy

 Alt text

What Does The U.S. Manufacturing Slide Mean For Energy Markets?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com