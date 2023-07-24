TC Energy Agrees To Sell 40% Of U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines For $3.9 Billion

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.78 +1.71 +2.22%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.69 +1.62 +2.00%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 84.30 +1.30 +1.57%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.694 -0.019 -0.70%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.894 +0.092 +3.28%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 79.56 +1.31 +1.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 79.56 +1.31 +1.67%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 81.87 +1.16 +1.44%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.99 +0.71 +0.87%
Chart Mars US 3 days 77.92 +1.47 +1.92%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.894 +0.092 +3.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 80.77 +0.43 +0.54%
Graph up Murban 4 days 82.31 +1.04 +1.28%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 80.35 +1.03 +1.30%
Graph down Basra Light 602 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 80.49 +1.36 +1.72%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 81.87 +1.16 +1.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 81.87 +1.16 +1.44%
Chart Girassol 4 days 82.73 +1.15 +1.41%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.99 +0.71 +0.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 55 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 55.82 +1.42 +2.61%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 79.22 +1.42 +1.83%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 77.47 +1.42 +1.87%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 74.62 +1.42 +1.94%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 71.32 +1.42 +2.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 71.32 +1.42 +2.03%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 72.62 +1.42 +1.99%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 81.57 +1.42 +1.77%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 70.92 +1.42 +2.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 79.56 +1.31 +1.67%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 73.55 +1.44 +2.00%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 67.30 +1.44 +2.19%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 82.27 +0.78 +0.96%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 71.75 +1.44 +2.05%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 73.55 +1.44 +2.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 73.55 +1.44 +2.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 73.50 +1.25 +1.73%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 67.25 +1.25 +1.89%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 79.83 +0.53 +0.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Wind energy costs are rising
  • 4 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 6 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Canada To Cut Some Oil & Gas Subsidies

India's Oil Demand Is Soaring

India's Oil Demand Is Soaring

India’s oil demand has risen…

Unpacking Ukraine's Gains And Losses At The NATO Summit

Unpacking Ukraine's Gains And Losses At The NATO Summit

The NATO Summit in Vilnius…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

TC Energy Agrees To Sell 40% Of U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines For $3.9 Billion

By Charles Kennedy - Jul 24, 2023, 10:30 AM CDT

TC Energy has agreed to sell 40% of the Columbia Gas and Columbia Gulf pipelines in the U.S. for US$3.9 billion (C$5.2 billion) in cash, the Canada-based pipeline giant said on Monday.

Columbia Gas and Columbia Gulf will be held in a new joint venture partnership with Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), said TC Energy, which will speed up its debt reduction program with the sale.  

TC Energy will continue to operate the systems, the company added.

TC Energy and GIP will jointly invest in annual maintenance, modernization, and sanctioned growth capital to further enhance system capacity and reliability. GIP will fund its 40% share of gross capital expenditures, which are expected to average more than US$1 billion (C$1.3 billion) annually over the next three years.   

Acquired by TC Energy in 2016, the 11,899-mile Columbia Gas Transmission system extends from New York State to the Midwest and Southeast, serving as a link between major natural gas basins and major markets. Columbia Gulf Pipeline, for its part, is 3,367 miles and supplies Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Kentucky, and connects to every major pipeline in the U.S. Gulf Coast and to additional Midwestern lines. The two pipeline networks deliver a substantial portion of daily U.S. natural gas demand, including around 20% of the supply for U.S. LNG exports, TC Energy said.  

The company has been seeking to monetize assets via divestitures to reduce debt and pay for the cost overruns at other pipeline projects, including in British Columbia in Canada.  

“To date, we have advanced our deleveraging goals by delivering on our $5+ billion asset divestiture program ahead of our year-end target, while maximizing the value of our assets and safely executing major projects, such as Coastal GasLink and Southeast Gateway,” TC Energy’s president and CEO   François Poirier said.

“As part of our ongoing capital rotation program, we continue to evaluate opportunities to further our deleveraging objectives and optimally fund our secured capital program,” Poirier added.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

World's Largest Battery Energy Storage Scheme Gets Planning Permission

Next Post

Canada To Cut Some Oil & Gas Subsidies

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Mass Fighting Breaks Out At Giant Russian Gas Field

Mass Fighting Breaks Out At Giant Russian Gas Field
Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns

Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns
Saudi Arabia Could Slash Oil Supply To The U.S.

Saudi Arabia Could Slash Oil Supply To The U.S.
Venezuela Looks To Pay Down $20 Billion In U.S. Debt With Oil Exports

Venezuela Looks To Pay Down $20 Billion In U.S. Debt With Oil Exports
China To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Imported Oil Stuck At Ports

China To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Imported Oil Stuck At Ports

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Report: Govts Should Fold Bad Bet On EVs

 Alt text

Russia Is Losing The Energy Battle

 Alt text

Demand Concerns Keep Oil Prices Under Pressure

 Alt text

Why The U.S. Has Become The Blackout Capital Of The Developed World
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com