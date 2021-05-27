WoodMac: Asia Needs To Invest More In Gas To Lower Emissions

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 67.18 +0.33 +0.49%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins SellBuy 69.70 +0.24 +0.35%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins SellBuy 2.964 +0.006 +0.20%
Graph up Heating Oil 3 hours SellBuy 2.065 +0.009 +0.42%
Graph up Gasoline 2 hours 2.159 +0.007 +0.32%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 68.36 +0.14 +0.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 68.36 +0.14 +0.21%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 68.01 +0.34 +0.50%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 67.47 +0.06 +0.09%
Chart Mars US 43 mins 66.75 +0.64 +0.97%
Chart Gasoline 2 hours 2.159 +0.007 +0.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 21 hours 66.28 -0.95 -1.41%
Graph down Murban 21 hours 67.33 -1.02 -1.49%
Graph up Iran Heavy 21 hours 63.97 +0.42 +0.66%
Graph up Basra Light 21 hours 69.46 +0.67 +0.97%
Graph up Saharan Blend 21 hours 67.71 +0.46 +0.68%
Graph up Bonny Light 21 hours 68.01 +0.34 +0.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 68.01 +0.34 +0.50%
Chart Girassol 21 hours 68.58 +0.10 +0.15%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 67.47 +0.06 +0.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 21 hours 52.17 +0.48 +0.93%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 hours 51.71 +0.14 +0.27%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 20 hours 65.21 +0.14 +0.22%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 20 hours 66.61 +0.14 +0.21%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 hours 61.71 +0.14 +0.23%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 hours 60.06 +0.14 +0.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 60.06 +0.14 +0.23%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 62.06 +0.14 +0.23%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 65.21 +0.14 +0.22%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 60.21 +0.14 +0.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 68.36 +0.14 +0.21%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 63.50 +0.75 +1.20%
Graph up Giddings 21 hours 57.25 +0.75 +1.33%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 67.77 +0.10 +0.15%
Graph up West Texas Sour 21 hours 60.80 +0.64 +1.06%
Graph up Eagle Ford 21 hours 64.75 +0.64 +1.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 21 hours 64.75 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 63.50 +0.75 +1.20%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 56.50 +0.25 +0.44%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 72.30 +0.14 +0.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Cyberattack Forces Shutdown Of Largest Gasoline Pipeline In United States - Zero Hedge
  • 6 minutes Renewable Energy Capacity Jumped 45% Worldwide In 2020; IEA Sees 'New Normal'
  • 11 minutes Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 3 hours Battery storage 30% cheaper than new gas peaker plants, Australian study finds
  • 10 mins And now, hybrid electric locomotives...
  • 17 hours Fun facts about oil?
  • 4 days Is the Republican Party going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on January 6th?
  • 16 hours The coming Cyber Attack
  • 3 days Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 4 days The U.S. Is Not Ready For An All-Electric Future
  • 5 days .

Breaking News:

Crypto Mining Company Plans One Of The Largest Solar Projects In The U.S.

Asia Braces For Expensive LNG This Summer

Asia Braces For Expensive LNG This Summer

Economic recovery and a rebound…

Renewables Are Facing A Moment Of Truth

Renewables Are Facing A Moment Of Truth

The MSCI is warning that…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

WoodMac: Asia Needs To Invest More In Gas To Lower Emissions

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 27, 2021, 1:30 PM CDT

Despite the call from the International Energy Agency (IEA) that no new funding for fossil fuels is necessary if the world wants to get on the net-zero 2050 pathway, Asia is the region where investments in gas are necessary to cut its reliance on the more polluting coal, Wood Mackenzie said on Thursday.

“With coal still accounting for around two-thirds of China’s primary energy mix and coal demand continuing to rise across many other markets, switching to natural gas is seen as critical to emission reduction goals,” Gavin Thompson, Vice Chairman, Energy – Asia Pacific at WoodMac, wrote in an analysis.

Last week, the International Energy Agency (IEA) shocked all stakeholders in the energy industry with its suggestion that the world doesn’t need any new investments in oil, gas, and coal beyond what is already approved if it hopes to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

Asia is probably the poster child of the issue with the idea of ‘no investments in fossil fuels ever again.’ Until renewables rise so much as to meet most of the power demand in the region, Asia will need much more natural gas to replace coal-fired generation capacity, which is still high in many countries, including in the major developing economies such as China and India.

“In fact, in some countries in Asia, we expect that faster decarbonisation is most likely to be achieved through an even greater role for gas to more aggressively displace coal while investment in renewables starts to ramp up,” WoodMac’s Thompson said.

Under the base case outlook, Asian gas demand is set to grow by over 70 percent by 2050 from current levels, according to WoodMac. But in the accelerated energy transition scenario, gas demand remains strong because of the more aggressive coal-to-gas-switch. Gas demand in India and some countries in Southeast Asia would even rise more in the accelerated energy transition scenario because of the faster coal displacement.

Of course, natural gas suppliers cannot rely on ‘business as usual’ and must account for emissions in the gas value chain, Thompson said, but added that “For much of developing Asia, gas is critical to combating air pollution and supporting the journey towards net zero.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Venezuela Imports First Diesel Cargo In Six Months

Next Post

Biden's Asia Advisor: ''U.S. Entering Period Of Intense Competition With China''

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

18% Of EV Drivers In California Switched Back To Gasoline Cars

18% Of EV Drivers In California Switched Back To Gasoline Cars
Activist Investor Wins Exxon Board Seats In Day Of Reckoning For Big Oil

Activist Investor Wins Exxon Board Seats In Day Of Reckoning For Big Oil
Grid Operator Unwittingly Shut Down Natural Gas During Texas Freeze

Grid Operator Unwittingly Shut Down Natural Gas During Texas Freeze
U.S. Oil Imports From OPEC Plunge To Lowest Since 1973

U.S. Oil Imports From OPEC Plunge To Lowest Since 1973
Oil Prices Bolstered By Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Bolstered By Crude Inventory Draw


Most Commented

Alt text

Russia Is Making A Mad Dash To Outrun Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

The IEA’s Latest Proposal Is Both Reckless And Impossible

 Alt text

The Nuclear Option For Hydrogen

 Alt text

IEA: Net-Zero Goal Means No More New Oil And Gas Investment Ever
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com