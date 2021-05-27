Venezuela Imports First Diesel Cargo In Six Months

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 67.19 +0.34 +0.51%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins SellBuy 69.66 +0.20 +0.29%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 2.965 +0.007 +0.24%
Graph up Heating Oil 3 hours SellBuy 2.065 +0.009 +0.42%
Graph up Gasoline 2 hours 2.159 +0.007 +0.32%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 68.36 +0.14 +0.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 68.36 +0.14 +0.21%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 68.01 +0.34 +0.50%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 67.47 +0.06 +0.09%
Chart Mars US 23 mins 66.75 +0.64 +0.97%
Chart Gasoline 2 hours 2.159 +0.007 +0.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 20 hours 66.28 -0.95 -1.41%
Graph down Murban 20 hours 67.33 -1.02 -1.49%
Graph up Iran Heavy 20 hours 63.97 +0.42 +0.66%
Graph up Basra Light 20 hours 69.46 +0.67 +0.97%
Graph up Saharan Blend 20 hours 67.71 +0.46 +0.68%
Graph up Bonny Light 20 hours 68.01 +0.34 +0.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 68.01 +0.34 +0.50%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 68.58 +0.10 +0.15%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 67.47 +0.06 +0.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 20 hours 52.17 +0.48 +0.93%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 hours 51.71 +0.14 +0.27%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 19 hours 65.21 +0.14 +0.22%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 19 hours 66.61 +0.14 +0.21%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 hours 61.71 +0.14 +0.23%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 hours 60.06 +0.14 +0.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 60.06 +0.14 +0.23%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 62.06 +0.14 +0.23%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 65.21 +0.14 +0.22%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 60.21 +0.14 +0.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 68.36 +0.14 +0.21%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 63.50 +0.75 +1.20%
Graph up Giddings 20 hours 57.25 +0.75 +1.33%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 67.77 +0.10 +0.15%
Graph up West Texas Sour 20 hours 60.80 +0.64 +1.06%
Graph up Eagle Ford 20 hours 64.75 +0.64 +1.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 64.75 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 63.50 +0.75 +1.20%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 56.50 +0.25 +0.44%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 72.30 +0.14 +0.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Cyberattack Forces Shutdown Of Largest Gasoline Pipeline In United States - Zero Hedge
  • 6 minutes Renewable Energy Capacity Jumped 45% Worldwide In 2020; IEA Sees 'New Normal'
  • 11 minutes Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 3 hours Battery storage 30% cheaper than new gas peaker plants, Australian study finds
  • 41 mins And now, hybrid electric locomotives...
  • 17 hours Fun facts about oil?
  • 4 days Is the Republican Party going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on January 6th?
  • 16 hours The coming Cyber Attack
  • 3 days Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 4 days The U.S. Is Not Ready For An All-Electric Future
  • 5 days .

Breaking News:

Crypto Mining Company Plans One Of The Largest Solar Projects In The U.S.

Asia Braces For Expensive LNG This Summer

Asia Braces For Expensive LNG This Summer

Economic recovery and a rebound…

Global Food Prices Soaring As Demand For Biofuels Continues To Climb

Global Food Prices Soaring As Demand For Biofuels Continues To Climb

Accelerating demand for renewable biodiesel…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Venezuela Imports First Diesel Cargo In Six Months

By Charles Kennedy - May 27, 2021, 12:30 PM CDT

Venezuela welcomed this week its first diesel cargo since November 2020, a fuel that the country sitting atop the world’s largest oil reserves has been forced to ration, similar to gasoline.

The oil products tanker Bueno arrived on Sunday near the Amuay port of Venezuela, Reuters reported on Thursday, quoting sources and shipping documents.

The tanker, carrying nearly 500,000 barrels of diesel, began discharging the fuel on Monday. Bueno departed from Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the middle of last month, passed the Suez Canal earlier this month, and then turned off its transponder, while Lome in Togo is entered as a final destination, according to MarineTraffic.

It wasn’t immediately clear who provided the diesel cargo, Reuters noted.

The U.S. sanctions on Venezuela, the recession, hyperinflation, and the years of underinvestment and mismanagement in the oil industry have resulted in acute fuel shortages in the country in recent years, although this country holds the world’s largest crude oil reserves, larger than those of Saudi Arabia.

Until the fourth quarter of 2020, the United States allowed crude-for-diesel swaps under which Venezuela was obtaining the fuel needed for agriculture and trucking. But the Trump Administration tightened the screws on the regime in Q4 2020 and banned the crude-for-diesel swaps.

This resulted in shortages and paralyzed the agricultural sector in Venezuela, which continues to struggle with a deep recession and hyperinflation. The government of Nicolas Maduro started to ration diesel in Q4 when the crude-for-diesel swaps were banned.

Ahead of President Biden’s inauguration in January, officials from fuel suppliers to Venezuela said they planned to call on the new Administration to reverse the ban on the crude-for-fuel deals.

Earlier this month, Brian Nichols, nominee for assistant secretary of state for the western hemisphere, said at the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, as carried by Argus, that the Administration doesn’t plan to either ease the sanctions on Venezuela or allow the crude-for-diesel trade soon.  

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

China Increases Oversight On Crude Import Of Oil Majors

Next Post

WoodMac: Asia Needs To Invest More In Gas To Lower Emissions

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

18% Of EV Drivers In California Switched Back To Gasoline Cars

18% Of EV Drivers In California Switched Back To Gasoline Cars
Activist Investor Wins Exxon Board Seats In Day Of Reckoning For Big Oil

Activist Investor Wins Exxon Board Seats In Day Of Reckoning For Big Oil
Grid Operator Unwittingly Shut Down Natural Gas During Texas Freeze

Grid Operator Unwittingly Shut Down Natural Gas During Texas Freeze
U.S. Oil Imports From OPEC Plunge To Lowest Since 1973

U.S. Oil Imports From OPEC Plunge To Lowest Since 1973
Oil Prices Bolstered By Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Bolstered By Crude Inventory Draw


Most Commented

Alt text

Russia Is Making A Mad Dash To Outrun Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

The IEA’s Latest Proposal Is Both Reckless And Impossible

 Alt text

The Nuclear Option For Hydrogen

 Alt text

IEA: Net-Zero Goal Means No More New Oil And Gas Investment Ever
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com