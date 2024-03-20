Williams Has No Plans to Take Over Natural Gas Company Tellurian

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 14 mins 82.79 -0.68 -0.81%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 86.76 -0.62 -0.71%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 86.73 -0.64 -0.73%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.736 -0.008 -0.46%
Graph down Gasoline 12 mins 2.735 -0.028 -1.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 86.58 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 86.58 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 89.42 +0.66 +0.74%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.71 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 137 days 78.07 -1.65 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.735 -0.028 -1.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 85.94 +0.76 +0.89%
Graph up Murban 1 day 87.11 +0.92 +1.07%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 83.03 +1.12 +1.37%
Graph down Basra Light 841 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 88.26 +1.08 +1.24%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 89.42 +0.66 +0.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 89.42 +0.66 +0.74%
Chart Girassol 1 day 88.90 +0.66 +0.75%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.71 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 294 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 67.43 +0.57 +0.85%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 hours 84.88 +0.57 +0.68%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 hours 83.13 +0.57 +0.69%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 78.03 +0.57 +0.74%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 75.48 +0.57 +0.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 75.48 +0.57 +0.76%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 74.98 +0.57 +0.77%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 83.78 +0.57 +0.69%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 75.38 +0.57 +0.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 86.58 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 79.20 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 72.95 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 84.69 +1.27 +1.52%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 78.05 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 79.20 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 79.20 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 79.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 73.00 +1.75 +2.46%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 84.73 +1.39 +1.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 22 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 5 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 7 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 2 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 5 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)

Breaking News:

Chinese Company Buys First Crude Cargo From Canadian Pipeline

Why OPEC Should Be Worried About Oil Demand Forecasts

Why OPEC Should Be Worried About Oil Demand Forecasts

Demand forecasts from the IEA,…

Will Iraq Finally Increase Natural Gas And LNG Production?

Will Iraq Finally Increase Natural Gas And LNG Production?

There are five very good…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Williams Has No Plans to Take Over Natural Gas Company Tellurian

By Charles Kennedy - Mar 20, 2024, 2:36 AM CDT

Williams Companies has no plans to acquire Tellurian although it did consider a bid for the struggling LNG project developer.

The statement, as carried by Reuters, follows a report about Tellurian saying that the company was considering a sale as one of its options, as it struggles to keep its Driftwood LNG project viable after failing to secure funding from long-term buyers.

It is this lack of long-term buyers that made Williams decide to reconsider the option of buying Tellurian.

"There is the advantage of it being permitted, it does have a speed to market that is interesting to us, but it does not have the commercial contracts on the demand side," executive VP of strategy Chad Zamarin told Reuters.

Williams would be more interested in projects that are already operating and plan to expand rather than newbuilds such as Driftwood, Zamarin also said.

The Driftwood LNG project, which is currently under construction, will have a capacity of 27.6 million tons of liquefied natural gas annually and will not be subject to the recent pause in LNG export capacity approvals enacted by the Biden administration. There is a potential to expand this to 60 million tons annually.

The project has a price tag of some $25 billion, of which Tellurian has already spent around $1 billion, with construction at around 30% of completion, according to a recent corporate presentation. Finding long-term buyers for the gas, however, has proved more challenging than perhaps expected, threatening the viability of the project.

Driftwood LNG will comprise five liquefaction trains, with the first phase of development to add 11 million tons of LNG annually to the U.S. total. Currently, LNG export facilities in the United States have a combined operating capacity under real-world operating conditions of 11.4 billion cubic feet daily, the EIA said in its Annual Energy Outlook 2023 last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Continue to Drop

Next Post

Chinese Company Buys First Crude Cargo From Canadian Pipeline

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Northeast Gasoline Reserve Could Be Sold Off

U.S. Northeast Gasoline Reserve Could Be Sold Off
OPEC Lifts Production in February

OPEC Lifts Production in February
U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom

U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom
Japan Looks to Restart the World’s Largest Nuclear Power Plant

Japan Looks to Restart the World’s Largest Nuclear Power Plant
Ukraine Drone Attacks Knock Out 600,000 Bpd of Russian Refining Capacity

Ukraine Drone Attacks Knock Out 600,000 Bpd of Russian Refining Capacity

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Gartner Research: EVs Will Be Cheaper To Produce Than ICE Vehicles In 3 Years

 Alt text

Biden Charges Forward With Historic Auto Emission Crackdown

 Alt text

Oil Markets Await the Next OPEC+ Announcement

 Alt text

WTI Soars Past $80 per Barrel as Oil Market Tightens
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com