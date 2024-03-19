U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Continue to Drop

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 83.14 +0.42 +0.51%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 87.13 +0.24 +0.28%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 87.49 +0.52 +0.60%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.746 +0.043 +2.52%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.747 -0.011 -0.38%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 86.58 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 86.58 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 88.76 +1.12 +1.28%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.71 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 137 days 78.07 -1.65 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.747 -0.011 -0.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 85.18 +0.76 +0.90%
Graph up Murban 2 days 86.19 +0.91 +1.07%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 81.91 -0.54 -0.65%
Graph down Basra Light 841 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 87.18 +0.71 +0.82%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 88.76 +1.12 +1.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 88.76 +1.12 +1.28%
Chart Girassol 2 days 88.24 +1.18 +1.36%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.71 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 294 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 5 hours 66.86 +1.58 +2.42%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 84.31 +1.58 +1.91%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 82.56 +1.58 +1.95%
Graph up Sweet Crude 5 hours 77.46 +1.58 +2.08%
Graph up Peace Sour 5 hours 74.91 +1.58 +2.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 74.91 +1.58 +2.15%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 74.41 +1.58 +2.17%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 83.21 +1.58 +1.94%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 74.81 +1.58 +2.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 86.58 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 79.20 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 72.95 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 84.69 +1.27 +1.52%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 78.05 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 79.20 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 79.20 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 79.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 73.00 +1.75 +2.46%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 84.73 +1.39 +1.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 21 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 4 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 6 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 1 day Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 5 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)

Breaking News:

U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Continue to Drop

Can Tech Keep Up With AI's Appetite for Energy?

Can Tech Keep Up With AI's Appetite for Energy?

The tech industry faces a…

Venezuela Braces for the Return of U.S. Sanctions

Venezuela Braces for the Return of U.S. Sanctions

Venezuela is preparing for the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Continue to Drop

By Julianne Geiger - Mar 19, 2024, 3:49 PM CDT

Crude oil inventories in the United States fell this week by 1.519 million barrels for the week ending March 15, according to The American Petroleum Institute (API), after analysts had predicted a 77,000 barrel build. The API reported a large 5.521-million-barrel rise in crude inventories in the week prior.

On Tuesday, the Department of Energy (DoE) reported that crude oil inventories in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) rose by 0.7 million barrels as of March 8. Inventories are now at 362.3 million barrels.

Oil prices were up ahead of the API data release on Tuesday as the market continues to digest and assess Ukraine’s attacks on Russian refineries.  

At 3:27 pm ET, Brent crude was trading up 0.59% on the day at $87.40, up roughly $5.30 per barrel compared to this time last week. The U.S. benchmark WTI was trading up on the day by 1.02% at $83.56, up nearly $6 per barrel compared to last Tuesday.

Gasoline inventories also fell this week. Gasoline inventories fell 1.574 million barrels, after falling by 3.750 million barrels in the week prior. As of last week, gasoline inventories were about 3% below the five-year average for this time of year, according to the latest EIA data.

Distillate inventories rose this week, by 512,000 barrels, after last week’s 1.162 million barrel drop. Distillates were already 7% below the five-year average for the week ending March 8, the latest EIA data shows.

Cushing inventories also rose this week, gaining 325,000 barrels after falling by 998,000 barrels in the previous week.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Shadow Fleet Tanker Destined To Carry Sanctioned Russian Oil Causes Collision

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Northeast Gasoline Reserve Could Be Sold Off

U.S. Northeast Gasoline Reserve Could Be Sold Off
OPEC Lifts Production in February

OPEC Lifts Production in February
U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom

U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom
Japan Looks to Restart the World’s Largest Nuclear Power Plant

Japan Looks to Restart the World’s Largest Nuclear Power Plant
Saudi Aramco: 6 Million Bpd of Global Oil Production Is Being Lost Every Year

Saudi Aramco: 6 Million Bpd of Global Oil Production Is Being Lost Every Year

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Gartner Research: EVs Will Be Cheaper To Produce Than ICE Vehicles In 3 Years

 Alt text

Biden Charges Forward With Historic Auto Emission Crackdown

 Alt text

Oil Markets Await the Next OPEC+ Announcement

 Alt text

WTI Soars Past $80 per Barrel as Oil Market Tightens
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com