Williams Companies Strikes $2 Billion Deal for Gas Storage Assets

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 74.05 -1.52 -2.01%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 79.59 -1.48 -1.83%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 79.22 -1.90 -2.34%
Graph up Natural Gas 18 mins 2.621 +0.071 +2.78%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.158 -0.001 -0.03%
Graph up Louisiana Light 7 days 76.59 +0.31 +0.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 7 days 76.59 +0.31 +0.41%
Chart Bonny Light 6 days 81.11 +0.31 +0.38%
Chart Opec Basket 7 days 80.84 -0.40 -0.49%
Chart Mars US 54 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.158 -0.001 -0.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 77.61 -0.71 -0.91%
Graph down Murban 2 days 78.75 -1.70 -2.11%
Graph up Iran Heavy 6 days 78.97 +0.20 +0.25%
Graph down Basra Light 758 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 6 days 79.98 +0.49 +0.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 6 days 81.11 +0.31 +0.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 6 days 81.11 +0.31 +0.38%
Chart Girassol 6 days 80.41 +0.35 +0.44%
Chart Opec Basket 7 days 80.84 -0.40 -0.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 211 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 54.97 +2.01 +3.80%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 77.72 +2.01 +2.65%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 75.97 +2.01 +2.72%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 65.82 +2.01 +3.15%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 62.07 +2.01 +3.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 62.07 +2.01 +3.35%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 64.82 +2.01 +3.20%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 64.57 +2.01 +3.21%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 62.32 +2.01 +3.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 7 days 76.59 +0.31 +0.41%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 7 days 70.37 +0.45 +0.64%
Graph up Giddings 7 days 64.12 +0.45 +0.71%
Graph down ANS West Coast 8 days 80.19 -0.18 -0.22%
Graph up West Texas Sour 7 days 67.97 +0.45 +0.67%
Graph up Eagle Ford 7 days 70.50 +0.58 +0.83%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 7 days 70.50 +0.58 +0.83%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 7 days 70.50 +0.75 +1.08%
Chart Kansas Common 13 days 61.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 79.55 -0.33 -0.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days Solving dispute between israel, gaza and the middle east
  • 21 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 15 mins Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 7 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 1 hour CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population

Breaking News:

Williams Companies Strikes $2 Billion Deal for Gas Storage Assets

Armenia Considers Departure from Russia-Led Military Bloc

Armenia Considers Departure from Russia-Led Military Bloc

Armenia is actively discussing the…

How Accurate Were 2023 Energy Predictions?

How Accurate Were 2023 Energy Predictions?

Following each of the five…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Related News

Williams Companies Strikes $2 Billion Deal for Gas Storage Assets

By Michael Kern - Dec 27, 2023, 12:30 PM CST

Energy infrastructure company, the Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB), has agreed to acquire a portfolio of natural gas storage assets from Hartree Partners for $1.95B, a purchase the company says will improve its natural gas storage operations to meet growing power demand for Gulf Coast LNG and data centers along the Transco corridor. 

The gas assets include six underground natural gas storage facilities in Louisiana and Mississippi with total capacity of 115B cf, 30 pipeline interconnects to attractive markets including connections to Transco and 230 miles of gas transmission pipeline. Transco is the largest U.S. natural gas transmission pipeline

"Importantly, this storage will also allow us to provide value to customers in markets with growing renewables adoption as daily peaks for natural gas increases the need for storage," Williams President and CEO Alan Armstrong said in a press release. 

WMB has gone on an M&A spree as the company looks to expand and enhance its gas pipeline network. Williams has acquired MountainWest Pipelines consisting  ~2,000 miles of interstate pipeline systems and 56 billion cubic feet of storage capacity from Southwest Gas (NYSE: SWX) for $1.07 billion in cash and assumed $430 million of MoutainWest's debt. MountainWest’s pipeline network runs across Utah, Wyoming, and Colorado. 

This acquisition has helped to expand the company's services in the Rockies region and also boost its cash flows backed by government-regulated rate structures. Williams says there are significant synergies as it integrates the incoming system into its existing assets, which it says could allow it to offer additional services to shippers. 

Earlier, Williams acquired Trace Midstream's Haynesville gathering and processing assets as well as NorTex Midstream

The company has been using its improved balance sheet to expand its natural gas infrastructure platform.

Last month, Williams CEO Alan Armstrong told shareholders that low natural gas prices are good for the company in the long term because they tend to increase demand for transportation, both on gathering systems and big transmission systems. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The company delivered a beat in its third quarter earnings report with adjusted EBITDA revenue clocking in at $1.65B, versus its consensus estimate of $1.61B, and EPS of $0.45 (ex-items), compared to its $0.41 consensus estimate.

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Shipping Giants Resume Suez Canal Operations Following Houthi Attacks

Next Post

Iron Ore Futures Hit Ten-Month High On Chinese Stimulus Efforts

Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Venezuela Orders “Immediate” Start of Oil Exploration in Disputed Territory

Venezuela Orders “Immediate” Start of Oil Exploration in Disputed Territory
Crude Oil Tanks Nearly 4% as US Output Overshadows OPEC

Crude Oil Tanks Nearly 4% as US Output Overshadows OPEC
Only Half of All Ford Dealers Agree to Sell EVs Next Year

Only Half of All Ford Dealers Agree to Sell EVs Next Year
Putin Seizes Multi-Billion-Dollar OMV and Wintershall Stakes in Russian Ventures

Putin Seizes Multi-Billion-Dollar OMV and Wintershall Stakes in Russian Ventures
Saudi Arabia May Have Set the Price of Its Oil Too High

Saudi Arabia May Have Set the Price of Its Oil Too High

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

U.S. Cements Position as Energy Superpower with Soaring Oil Exports

 Alt text

Is the Global Energy Transition Simply Too Expensive?

 Alt text

Why Diesel Usually Costs More Than Gasoline

 Alt text

U.S. Record-Breaking Oil Output One More Blow to OPEC
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com