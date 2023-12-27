European Funds Face Forced Oil, Gas Divestment

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 74.27 -1.30 -1.72%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 79.78 -1.29 -1.59%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 79.22 -1.90 -2.34%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.600 +0.050 +1.96%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.170 +0.011 +0.53%
Graph up Louisiana Light 7 days 76.59 +0.31 +0.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 7 days 76.59 +0.31 +0.41%
Chart Bonny Light 6 days 81.11 +0.31 +0.38%
Chart Opec Basket 7 days 80.84 -0.40 -0.49%
Chart Mars US 54 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.170 +0.011 +0.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 77.61 -0.71 -0.91%
Graph down Murban 2 days 78.75 -1.70 -2.11%
Graph up Iran Heavy 6 days 78.97 +0.20 +0.25%
Graph down Basra Light 758 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 6 days 79.98 +0.49 +0.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 6 days 81.11 +0.31 +0.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 6 days 81.11 +0.31 +0.38%
Chart Girassol 6 days 80.41 +0.35 +0.44%
Chart Opec Basket 7 days 80.84 -0.40 -0.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 211 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 54.97 +2.01 +3.80%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 77.72 +2.01 +2.65%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 75.97 +2.01 +2.72%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 65.82 +2.01 +3.15%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 62.07 +2.01 +3.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 62.07 +2.01 +3.35%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 64.82 +2.01 +3.20%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 64.57 +2.01 +3.21%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 62.32 +2.01 +3.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 7 days 76.59 +0.31 +0.41%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 7 days 70.37 +0.45 +0.64%
Graph up Giddings 7 days 64.12 +0.45 +0.71%
Graph down ANS West Coast 8 days 80.19 -0.18 -0.22%
Graph up West Texas Sour 7 days 67.97 +0.45 +0.67%
Graph up Eagle Ford 7 days 70.50 +0.58 +0.83%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 7 days 70.50 +0.58 +0.83%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 7 days 70.50 +0.75 +1.08%
Chart Kansas Common 13 days 61.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 79.55 -0.33 -0.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 38 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days Solving dispute between israel, gaza and the middle east
  • 21 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 36 mins Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 7 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 47 mins CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population

Breaking News:

Williams Companies Strikes $2 Billion Deal for Gas Storage Assets

The Top 5 Oil Producers of 2023

The Top 5 Oil Producers of 2023

The United States has significantly…

Guyana and Macau Top Global List of Fastest-Growing Economies

Guyana and Macau Top Global List of Fastest-Growing Economies

Guyana is experiencing a substantial…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

European Funds Face Forced Oil, Gas Divestment

By Irina Slav - Dec 27, 2023, 8:30 AM CST

ESG funds operating in Europe are facing a forced divestment from oil and gas companies under new French regulations.

Per the new regime, ESG funds that want to earn the official French label of “socially responsible” investing, will be banned from holding stocks in oil and gas companies engaged in new exploration and production.

Since there is virtually no oil and gas company that does not engage in new exploration and production, the new rules would mean divestment, the Financial Times reports, citing sources from the financial industry.

What’s more, since ESG funds operate across borders in Europe, French-based ones will not be the only ones affected by the new rules.

“It is fair to assume that virtually every company focused on oil and gas exploration, production and refining is continuously looking to expand its oil and gas activities,” Hortense Bioy, Morningstar’s global director of sustainability research, told the FT.

“Investors would be hard-pressed to find an oil and gas company that doesn’t plan to replace its declining production from old fields by developing new fields, be they on the oil side or the gas side,” Bioy added.

Meanwhile, a senior executive from Deutsche Bank recently told Reuters that oil and gas stocks should be included in all ESG investment funds, to provide much-needed stability and predictability.

"When we think about clean energy, these are business models which are quite new and sensitive to interest rates," Markus Mueller, Deutsche’s chief investment officer ESG, told Reuters. "Investors are looking for traditional [energy] companies that have capex in renewables... They prefer the transition than to exclusions."

Mueller was probably referring to the recent market crash in wind and solar stocks that got pummeled by higher interest rates unlike oil and gas stocks thanks to the latter’s strong cash position.

Per the FT, funds that currently have the French sustainable investment label hold some 7 billion euro in oil and gas stocks.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Iran Reports Growth in Oil, Gas Exports

Next Post

Iran Reports Growth in Oil, Gas Exports

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Mamdouh Salameh on December 27 2023 said:
    Forcing ESG funds operating in Europe to divest of their oil and gas assets if they want to operate in France under new French regulations is short-sighted, dictatorial and bound to undermine the investment environment in France as well the movement of investment funds in Europe.

    Without sizeable and regular investments in the global oil industry, the world will face shortages and rising costs of energy and manufacturing thus sharpening inflation and cutting global economic growth.

    In a nutshell, the French are cutting off their nose to spite their face.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Global Energy Expert

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Venezuela Orders “Immediate” Start of Oil Exploration in Disputed Territory

Venezuela Orders “Immediate” Start of Oil Exploration in Disputed Territory
Crude Oil Tanks Nearly 4% as US Output Overshadows OPEC

Crude Oil Tanks Nearly 4% as US Output Overshadows OPEC
Only Half of All Ford Dealers Agree to Sell EVs Next Year

Only Half of All Ford Dealers Agree to Sell EVs Next Year
Putin Seizes Multi-Billion-Dollar OMV and Wintershall Stakes in Russian Ventures

Putin Seizes Multi-Billion-Dollar OMV and Wintershall Stakes in Russian Ventures
Saudi Arabia May Have Set the Price of Its Oil Too High

Saudi Arabia May Have Set the Price of Its Oil Too High

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

U.S. Cements Position as Energy Superpower with Soaring Oil Exports

 Alt text

Is the Global Energy Transition Simply Too Expensive?

 Alt text

Why Diesel Usually Costs More Than Gasoline

 Alt text

U.S. Record-Breaking Oil Output One More Blow to OPEC
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com