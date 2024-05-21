WildFire Energy Buys Apache Assets as U.S. Shale Deals Continue

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 78.55 -1.25 -1.57%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 82.47 -1.24 -1.48%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 83.75 -1.30 -1.53%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.673 -0.078 -2.84%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.502 -0.038 -1.49%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 84.36 +1.19 +1.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 84.36 +1.19 +1.43%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.31 -0.15 -0.18%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 83.30 +0.35 +0.42%
Chart Mars US 200 days 77.26 -1.51 -1.92%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.502 -0.038 -1.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 84.94 +0.63 +0.75%
Graph up Murban 1 day 85.46 +0.54 +0.64%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 80.86 +0.25 +0.31%
Graph down Basra Light 903 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 82.46 -0.10 -0.12%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 83.31 -0.15 -0.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.31 -0.15 -0.18%
Chart Girassol 1 day 84.96 +0.12 +0.14%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 83.30 +0.35 +0.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 356 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 7 hours 66.10 -0.28 -0.42%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 7 hours 81.45 -0.28 -0.34%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 7 hours 79.70 -0.28 -0.35%
Graph down Sweet Crude 7 hours 75.80 -0.28 -0.37%
Graph down Peace Sour 7 hours 72.50 -0.28 -0.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 72.50 -0.28 -0.38%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 75.55 -0.28 -0.37%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 82.50 -0.28 -0.34%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 72.90 -0.28 -0.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 84.36 +1.19 +1.43%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 76.54 +0.83 +1.10%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 70.29 +0.83 +1.19%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 86.75 +0.69 +0.80%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 76.29 +0.83 +1.10%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 76.54 +0.83 +1.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 76.54 +0.83 +1.10%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 76.50 +0.75 +0.99%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 69.50 +0.50 +0.72%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 83.86 +0.60 +0.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 days They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas
  • 4 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days What fool thought this was a good idea...
  • 7 days Why does this keep coming up? (The Renewable Energy Land Rush Could Threaten Food Security)
  • 2 days A question...
  • 13 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.

Breaking News:

WildFire Energy Buys Apache Assets as U.S. Shale Deals Continue

Precious Metals Markets Slide Sideways

Precious Metals Markets Slide Sideways

Metal Miner’s Monthly Metals Index…

U.S. Fast-Tracks $2 Billion Military Aid for Ukraine

U.S. Fast-Tracks $2 Billion Military Aid for Ukraine

The United States pledges an…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

WildFire Energy Buys Apache Assets as U.S. Shale Deals Continue

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 21, 2024, 7:07 AM CDT

WildFire Energy I LLC will become the biggest holder of consolidated acreage in the Eagle Ford shale play in East Texas after buying net acreage and wells from Apache Corporation, amid the ongoing mergers and acquisitions (M&A) wave in the U.S. oil and gas industry.

WildFire Energy announced this week that it had entered into a definitive agreement to buy around 237,000 net acres and interests in 465 wells in the East Texas Eagle Ford from Apache Corporation and subsidiaries. With the acquisition, WildFire will operate more than 2,000 gross wells on over 850,000 net acres in the eastern Eagle Ford.  

The company’s total position also includes approximately 550,000 net acres prospective for the Austin Chalk, as well as acreage in the Woodbine, Buda, and Georgetown formations.

The assets that WildFire Energy is buying from Apache, for an undisclosed sum, had an average net daily production of around 11,000 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) in the first quarter of 2024. A total of 67% of the production was liquids.

WildFire estimates that unaudited, net proved reserves were approximately 40 million barrels of oil equivalent as of December 31, 2023. Pro forma for the acquisition, WildFire’s net daily production is set to exceed 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent, of which 85% liquids.

“This acquisition of adjacent assets presented us with a strategic opportunity to continue consolidating the basin,” said Steve Habachy, President and Chief Operating Officer of WildFire.

“With a total of more than 850,000 net acres, we have built a premier contiguous asset base, making WildFire the largest operator in the entire Eagle Ford trend,” Habachy added.

The latest acquisition in the Eagle Ford shale follows last week’s announced deal in which Crescent Energy will buy SilverBow Resources in a transaction valued at $2.1 billion to create a major player in the Eagle Ford.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Zimbabwe Looks to Develop Lithium Refining Industry

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero
Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia

Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia
First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row

First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row
Gas Prices Likely to Keep Falling Ahead of Peak Driving Season

Gas Prices Likely to Keep Falling Ahead of Peak Driving Season
Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels

Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Taxing Fossil Fuel Giants Could Generate $900 Billion

 Alt text

Why the IEA is Wrong About Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

Washington's Pleas Fall on Deaf Ears as Ukraine Strikes Russian Refineries

 Alt text

Profits Over ESG as Supermajors Pivot Back to Their Core Business
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com