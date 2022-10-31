Equinor Boss: Natural Gas Supply Crunch Won’t Be Fixed With Price Cap

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 86.48 -1.42 -1.62%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 94.66 -1.11 -1.16%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 94.31 +0.69 +0.74%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 6.188 +0.504 +8.87%
Graph down Gasoline 20 mins 2.814 -0.092 -3.17%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 91.56 -0.53 -0.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 91.56 -0.53 -0.58%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 94.74 -1.49 -1.55%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 94.73 +1.41 +1.51%
Chart Mars US 3 days 82.90 -1.03 -1.23%
Chart Gasoline 20 mins 2.814 -0.092 -3.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 91.91 +0.33 +0.36%
Graph up Murban 3 days 95.10 +0.11 +0.12%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 89.23 -1.20 -1.33%
Graph down Basra Light 335 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 95.61 -1.10 -1.14%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 94.74 -1.49 -1.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 94.74 -1.49 -1.55%
Chart Girassol 3 days 95.54 -1.41 -1.45%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 94.73 +1.41 +1.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 58.59 -1.92 -3.17%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 66.65 -1.18 -1.74%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 90.05 -1.18 -1.29%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 88.30 -1.18 -1.32%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 85.45 -1.18 -1.36%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 82.15 -1.18 -1.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 82.15 -1.18 -1.42%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 83.45 -1.18 -1.39%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 92.40 -1.18 -1.26%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 81.75 -1.18 -1.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 91.56 -0.53 -0.58%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 85.50 +1.25 +1.48%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 79.25 +1.25 +1.60%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 94.57 +2.68 +2.92%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 84.11 +1.17 +1.41%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 85.56 +1.17 +1.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 85.56 +1.17 +1.39%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 85.50 +1.25 +1.48%
Chart Kansas Common 13 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 99.64 +0.92 +0.93%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 7 minutes Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 9 minutes OPEC+ Cuts Risk Oil-Price Spike and World Recession, IEA Warns
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 1 day Wind droughts
  • 2 days Russia poised to largely skirt new G7 oil price cap by Reuters
  • 6 days Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 5 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 5 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 9 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 3 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 3 hours European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 5 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 12 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 6 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

German Commission Proposes 12 Euro Cent Gas Price Cap

Uzbekistan Looks To Position Itself As A Key Transport Hub In Central Asia

Uzbekistan Looks To Position Itself As A Key Transport Hub In Central Asia

The destabilization of the Northern…

Georgia Looks To Restart Deep Sea Megaproject

Georgia Looks To Restart Deep Sea Megaproject

Georgia’s mega port was canceled…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Related News

Equinor Boss: Natural Gas Supply Crunch Won’t Be Fixed With Price Cap

By ZeroHedge - Oct 31, 2022, 10:30 AM CDT

EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson said Wednesday that natural gas price caps could limit excessive price spikes but only if countries give Brussels the power to impose such a measure. Norway's top energy firm responded to the proposal in an interview with Bloomberg on Friday, saying price caps won't solve Europe's supply crunch. 

Earlier this week, Simson, the bloc's energy chief, said a NatGas price cap would limit price spikes this winter. The official said the measure would be a "last resort measure" if prices uncontrollably soared.

"This Dutch TTF gas benchmark cap, we can introduce this winter already if we get the mandate," Simson told a committee of EU lawmakers.

Responding to the EU mulling over the idea of a price cap on wholesale NatGas, Equinor Chief Executive Officer Anders Opedal told Bloomberg:

"Any price cap is not really solving the fundamental problems.

Related: China Could Help Ease The Global Fuel Crisis

"In fact, it can be counterproductive increasing demand while supply is not increasing." 

Since the war in Ukraine and dwindling Russian NatGas supplies to Europe, Norway has displaced Russia as the top NatGas supplier. Rejiggering energy supply chains away from Russia will mean the EU must increase investments in the grid -- though price caps deter such investments by energy firms. 

And it's not just investments. Price caps can also cause demand for NatGas to artificially rise or leave some countries struggling to attract supply from global markets. These measures, if implemented, could cause undesirable disruptions to global energy markets. 

For Europe, there is good news (for now). Temperatures are expected to be warmer than normal through at least mid-November. Also, NatGas storage in the EU is 91% full despite reduced NatGas flows. 

However, the EU is just one cold snap away from drawing on inventories. 

Which would mean EU NatGas prices could reverse after falling more than 63% since August. 

If energy prices do erupt again because of cold weather and supply woes, then EU leaders might feel compelled to do something to appease voters as discontent is growing amid a cost-of-living crisis. If price caps on NatGas are implemented, it could send shockwaves across energy markets. 

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Eni CEO: Europe Will Have To Rely On U.S. Oil To Replace Russian Supply

Next Post

Why Tesla Considered Taking A Stake In Glencore

ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart
A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.

A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.
Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine

Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine
Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks

Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks
Texas Natural Gas Prices Sink Close To Zero

Texas Natural Gas Prices Sink Close To Zero


Most Commented

Alt text

Biden’s Options To Counter OPEC+ Are Limited

 Alt text

Biden Plans To Refill The SPR When Oil Prices Fall Below $72

 Alt text

Rising Sea Levels Spell Disaster For America’s Coastal Nuclear Plants

 Alt text

NOPEC Bill Would Mean The End Of Aramco And OPEC As We Know Them
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com