Why Is This Supermajor Dumping Its Aussie Assets?

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 58.38 +0.34 +0.59%
Brent Crude 10 mins 63.46 +0.80 +1.28%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.577 -0.088 -3.30%
Mars US 21 hours 60.61 -1.23 -1.99%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.57 -1.86 -2.80%
Urals 2 days 61.60 +5.90 +10.59%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.69 -5.71 -8.47%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.69 -5.71 -8.47%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.69 -1.14 -1.73%
Mexican Basket 2 days 60.31 +3.77 +6.67%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.577 -0.088 -3.30%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 63.17 -4.23 -6.28%
Murban 2 days 66.23 -3.85 -5.49%
Iran Heavy 2 days 56.04 -1.13 -1.98%
Basra Light 2 days 65.96 -1.27 -1.89%
Saharan Blend 2 days 64.54 -1.57 -2.37%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.69 -1.14 -1.73%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.69 -1.14 -1.73%
Girassol 2 days 65.73 -1.33 -1.98%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.57 -1.86 -2.80%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 43.41 +0.58 +1.35%
Western Canadian Select 22 hours 42.54 -1.30 -2.97%
Canadian Condensate 30 days 52.04 -1.30 -2.44%
Premium Synthetic 20 days 58.44 -1.30 -2.18%
Sweet Crude 22 hours 53.49 -1.30 -2.37%
Peace Sour 22 hours 51.29 -1.30 -2.47%
Peace Sour 22 hours 51.29 -1.30 -2.47%
Light Sour Blend 22 hours 52.94 -1.30 -2.40%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 22 hours 58.39 -1.85 -3.07%
Central Alberta 22 hours 52.24 -1.30 -2.43%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 61.69 -5.71 -8.47%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 54.50 -1.25 -2.24%
Giddings 2 days 48.25 -1.25 -2.53%
ANS West Coast 7 days 65.88 -3.71 -5.33%
West Texas Sour 2 days 52.06 -1.23 -2.31%
Eagle Ford 2 days 56.01 -1.23 -2.15%
Eagle Ford 2 days 56.01 -1.23 -2.15%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 54.50 -1.25 -2.24%
Kansas Common 2 days 48.25 -5.00 -9.39%
Buena Vista 2 days 66.64 -4.79 -6.71%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Pompeo: Aramco Attacks Are An "Act Of War" By Iran
  • 7 minutes Who Really Benefits From The "Iran Attacked Saudi Arabia" Narrative?
  • 11 minutes Trump Will Win In 2020
  • 15 minutes Experts review Saudi damage photos. Say Said is need to do a lot of explaining.
  • 11 mins Let's shut down dissent like The Conversation in Australia
  • 10 hours Drone attacks cause fire at two Saudi Aramco facilities, blaze now under control
  • 4 hours Ethanol, the Perfect Home Remedy for A Saudi Oil Fever
  • 3 hours Saudis Confirm a Cruise Missile from Iranian Origin
  • 3 hours Donald Trump Proposes Harnessing Liberal Tears To Provide Clean Energy
  • 2 hours Saudis Buying Oil From Iraq
  • 8 hours Trump Accidentally Discusses Technology Used In The Border Wall
  • 4 hours One of the fire satellite pictures showed what look like the fire hit outside the main oil complex. Like it hit storage or pipeline facility. Not big deal.
  • 24 hours Is It Time To Invest In Offshore Drillers?
  • 20 hours Democrats and Gun Views
  • 18 hours China Faces Economic Collapse
  • 1 day Trump new National Security Advisor. Trump easily manipulated.
  • 24 hours Yawn... Parliament Poised to Force Brexit Delay Until Jan. 31

Breaking News:

EU On Edge As Russia And Ukraine Restart Gas Talks

Natural Gas Could Be Replaced Within 15 Years

Natural Gas Could Be Replaced Within 15 Years

Natural gas fired power plants…

Shale Slowdown Takes Its Toll On Oil & Gas Jobs

Shale Slowdown Takes Its Toll On Oil & Gas Jobs

US oil production continues to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Why Is This Supermajor Dumping Its Aussie Assets?

By Irina Slav - Sep 19, 2019, 11:30 AM CDT Exxon

Exxon has put up for sale its assets in Australia’s Gippsland Basin as part of a $15-billion divestment program, Reuters reports, quoting a company statement.

The Gippsland Basin project is a 50-50 joint venture between the U.S. supermajor and BHP and has been a major local source of oil and gas. Now, however, production is in decline and Exxon has rearranged its regional priorities.

“Exxon Mobil will be testing market interest for a number of assets worldwide, including its operated producing assets in Australia,” Exxon told Reuters.

“As a pivotal producer on the east coast...we would expect interest to be strong from domestic players that wish to gain greater exposure to rising gas prices,” Reuters quoted Wood Mackenzie research director Angus Rodger as saying.

Bloomberg notes this is the second time Exxon has tried to offload Australian assets and the Gippsland project in particular. The first attempt was dropped after 20 months with no buyer found.

Meanwhile, Exxon announced yet another discovery at the Stabroek block offshore Guyana. This is the 14th discovery in the block and adds to previously discovered potentially recoverable oil and gas reserves exceeding 6 billion barrels of oil equivalent.  The company will begin drilling a fourth well in Stabroek next month.

Guyana is one focus of attention for the supermajor and the U.S. shale patch is another. All non-core assets seem to be up for sale, with the latest deal involving Exxon’s operations in Norway. The company earlier this month struck a deal with Norwegian Var Energi for $4 billion.

A month earlier, in August, Exxon announced that it was exiting the UK’s North Sea in a move that could raise $2 billion from the sale of interests in some or all of its 40 oil and gas fields that together account for 5% of UK’s overall production.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Saudi Arabia Asks Iraq For Oil

Next Post

EU On Edge As Russia And Ukraine Restart Gas Talks

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Colossal Crude Oil Inventory Draw Carries Prices Higher   

Colossal Crude Oil Inventory Draw Carries Prices Higher   
Something Very Unusual Just Happened In Asia’s Roaring LNG Market

Something Very Unusual Just Happened In Asia’s Roaring LNG Market

 Crude Oil Inventory Build Takes Oil Markets By Surprise

Crude Oil Inventory Build Takes Oil Markets By Surprise

 Oil Continues To Plunge On Bearish Crude Inventory Data

Oil Continues To Plunge On Bearish Crude Inventory Data

 Large Crude Inventory Draw Lifts Oil Prices

Large Crude Inventory Draw Lifts Oil Prices

Most Commented

Alt text

$100 Oil? Drone Strikes Halt Half Of Saudi Crude Production

 Alt text

Oil Prices Must Drop Sharply To Compete With EVs

 Alt text

The Real Reason Why US Oil Production Has Peaked

 Alt text

Busting The Myth Of The World’s Hottest Electric Car Market
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com