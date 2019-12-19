Why “Freedom Gas” Was Voted The Worst Phrase Of The Year

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 61.08 -0.10 -0.16%
Brent Crude 1 hour 65.59 +0.36 +0.55%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.274 +0.009 +0.40%
Mars US 2 hours 62.62 +0.59 +0.95%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.77 +0.29 +0.43%
Urals 18 hours 59.15 +1.15 +1.98%
Louisiana Light 2 days 64.83 -0.05 -0.08%
Louisiana Light 2 days 64.83 -0.05 -0.08%
Bonny Light 18 hours 67.82 +0.45 +0.67%
Mexican Basket 2 days 56.04 +0.01 +0.02%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.274 +0.009 +0.40%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 18 hours 66.88 +0.32 +0.48%
Murban 18 hours 68.52 +0.35 +0.51%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 58.47 +0.23 +0.39%
Basra Light 18 hours 71.95 +0.65 +0.91%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 68.30 -0.11 -0.16%
Bonny Light 18 hours 67.82 +0.45 +0.67%
Bonny Light 18 hours 67.82 +0.45 +0.67%
Girassol 18 hours 68.69 +0.60 +0.88%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.77 +0.29 +0.43%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 3 hours 40.51 +0.57 +1.43%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 35.60 -2.77 -7.22%
Canadian Condensate 121 days 54.85 -0.02 -0.04%
Premium Synthetic 111 days 61.25 -0.02 -0.03%
Sweet Crude 1 day 53.25 -0.02 -0.04%
Peace Sour 1 day 50.85 -0.02 -0.04%
Peace Sour 1 day 50.85 -0.02 -0.04%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 53.35 +0.98 +1.87%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 57.85 -0.02 -0.03%
Central Alberta 1 day 50.85 -0.02 -0.04%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 64.83 -0.05 -0.08%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 57.75 +0.25 +0.43%
Giddings 18 hours 51.50 +0.25 +0.49%
ANS West Coast 98 days 67.53 +0.53 +0.79%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 55.17 +0.29 +0.53%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 59.12 +0.29 +0.49%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 59.12 +0.29 +0.49%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 57.75 +0.25 +0.43%
Kansas Common 2 days 51.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 70.16 -0.01 -0.01%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Thanks to Trump, the Iranian Mullahs Are Going Bankrupt
  • 7 minutes USA v China. Which is 'best'?
  • 11 minutes Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 8 mins Senate Impeachment Trial: After opening statements Trump will file Motion to Dismiss. Debate 2 days. Senate votes, Motion to Dismiss passes
  • 2 hours GOP gets Snookered by DEMs again. NOW let's see if the Senate GOP has any balls
  • 7 hours Tesla Launches Faster Third Generation Supercharger
  • 15 hours DUMB IT DOWN-IMPEACHMENT
  • 20 hours POTUS Trump signs the HK Bill
  • 7 hours Tories on course to win majority
  • 41 mins Nord Stream 2 Offshore Natural Gas Pipeline Project (Infographics)
  • 1 hour Natural Gas
  • 1 day Nuclear Deal Is Dead? Iran Distances Itself Further From ND, Alarming Russia And France

Breaking News:

Electric Race Cars May Never Match F1 Performance

Wanted: Oil Workers With More Tech, Less ‘Roughneck’

Wanted: Oil Workers With More Tech, Less ‘Roughneck’

As the oil and gas…

Why Are Global EV Sales Slowing?

Why Are Global EV Sales Slowing?

An economic slowdown in many…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Why “Freedom Gas” Was Voted The Worst Phrase Of The Year

By Irina Slav - Dec 19, 2019, 10:30 AM CST LNG

The “freedom gas” phrase coined by a U.S. Under Secretary of Energy earlier this year, has won the award for worst phrase from the Australian Plain English Foundation.

“When a simple product like natural gas starts being named through partisan politics, we are entering dangerous terrain,” the Australian Plain English Foundation’s Executive Director, Dr Neil James, said commenting on the award. “Why can’t natural gas just remain natural gas?”

The simple answer to this would be that a commodity as strategic as natural gas will always be wrapped in politics and hence impossible to just remain natural gas.

The phrase appeared in a May 2019 press release from the U.S. Department of Energy announcing its approval for additional export capacity at the Freeport LNG facility in Texas.

“Increasing export capacity from the Freeport LNG project is critical to spreading freedom gas throughout the world by giving America’s allies a diverse and affordable source of clean energy. Further, more exports of U.S. LNG to the world means more U.S. jobs and more domestic economic growth and cleaner air here at home and around the globe,” was the full statement by Under Secretary Mark W. Menezes.

The other linguistic jewel mentioned in the Australian foundation’s awards was “molecules of U.S. freedom”, which also appeared in the same press release but was the brainchild of another official, Assistant Secretary for Fossil Energy Steven Winberg.

Related: The 5 Biggest Threats To Oil & Gas In 2020

Winberg said “Approval of additional LNG exports from Freeport LNG furthers this Administration’s commitment to promoting American energy, American jobs, and the American economy. Further, increased supplies of U.S. natural gas on the world market are critical to advancing clean energy and the energy security of our allies around the globe. With the U.S. in another year of record-setting natural gas production, I am pleased that the Department of Energy is doing what it can to promote an efficient regulatory system that allows for molecules of U.S. freedom to be exported to the world.”

While the political overtones of the DoE’s message are nothing unusual for any large gas exporter, although they are rarely that poetic, the clean energy reputation of natural gas is being increasingly challenged. Just recently, a couple of studies challenged the perception of gas as a clean fuel citing an actual increase in global emissions resulting from the substantial increase in gas production and use for power generation.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

Chevron Strike Could Slash Nigeria Oil Production By 350,000 Bpd

Next Post

BP’s New CEO Won’t Sit On Rosneft’s Board

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Robert Hasty on December 19 2019 said:
    Why is this a story??

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Natural Gas Prices Crash On Warm Weather Warnings

Natural Gas Prices Crash On Warm Weather Warnings
Why The OPEC+ Pledge Is More Bullish Than It Seems

Why The OPEC+ Pledge Is More Bullish Than It Seems

 Oil Prices Fall As API Reports A Surprise Crude Build

Oil Prices Fall As API Reports A Surprise Crude Build

 Surprise Crude Build Disappoints Oil Bulls

Surprise Crude Build Disappoints Oil Bulls

 Oil Rises After API Reports Larger Than Expected Crude Draw

Oil Rises After API Reports Larger Than Expected Crude Draw

Most Commented

Alt text

Putin Calls U.S. Shale “Barbaric”

 Alt text

99 Oil Rigs Gone And Counting: Rig Count Falls Again

 Alt text

Emissions Soar As Permian Flaring Frenzy Breaks New Records

 Alt text

Could Bill Gates’ Secret Startup Kill Fossil Fuels?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com