Why Bitcoin Miners Should Head To Oil Country

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 34.50 +1.25 +3.76%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 36.41 +0.88 +2.48%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 1.715 -0.016 -0.92%
Graph down Mars US 10 hours 33.45 -0.67 -1.96%
Graph up Opec Basket 5 days 28.43 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Urals 4 days 34.75 -0.20 -0.57%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 35.55 +0.49 +1.40%
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 35.55 +0.49 +1.40%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 33.01 -1.45 -4.21%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 27.30 -0.73 -2.60%
Chart Natural Gas 11 mins 1.715 -0.016 -0.92%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 32.85 -1.43 -4.17%
Graph down Murban 4 days 32.82 -1.30 -3.81%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 30.30 -0.97 -3.10%
Graph down Basra Light 4 days 37.21 -0.96 -2.52%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 33.54 -1.25 -3.59%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 33.01 -1.45 -4.21%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 33.01 -1.45 -4.21%
Chart Girassol 4 days 34.01 -1.13 -3.22%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 28.43 +0.00 +0.00%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 23.58 +0.52 +2.25%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 hours 29.75 -0.67 -2.20%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 hours 32.25 -0.67 -2.04%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 hours 33.65 -0.67 -1.95%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 hours 33.25 -0.67 -1.98%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 hours 28.25 -0.67 -2.32%
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 28.25 -0.67 -2.32%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 28.75 -0.67 -2.28%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 33.25 -0.67 -1.98%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 28.25 -0.67 -2.32%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 35.55 +0.49 +1.40%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 29.75 -1.00 -3.25%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 23.50 -1.00 -4.08%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 33.76 +0.44 +1.32%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 27.87 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 31.82 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 31.82 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 29.75 -1.00 -3.25%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 23.50 -0.75 -3.09%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 36.83 -0.67 -1.79%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 40 mins COVID 19 May Be Less Deadly Than Flu Study Finds
  • 20 mins 60 mph electric mopeds
  • 4 hours So the President is on that Hydroxy
  • 56 mins Russia loses its chance to capture the EU gas market
  • 2 hours Payback Time: Republican Senators turn the tables on Democrats. The difference is the Republican investigations are legit.
  • 5 hours Why 2030-Isn.t-The-Magic-Year-For-Electric-Vehicles
  • 7 hours US-China tech competition accelerates: on Friday 05/15 new sanctions on Huawei, on Monday 05/18 Samsung chief visits China
  • 2 hours China to Impose Dictatorship on Hong Kong
  • 6 hours Monetary and Fiscal Policies in Times of Large Debt:
  • 4 hours Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 9 hours DEFIANCE – There are More of Us Than Them
  • 4 hours Oil Capex Proportions
  • 13 hours Let’s Try This....

Breaking News:

Why Bitcoin Miners Should Head To Oil Country

The Oil Bulls Are Back

The Oil Bulls Are Back

Some positive news about a…

Putin To Bail Out Russian Oil Industry

Putin To Bail Out Russian Oil Industry

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Safehaven.com

Safehaven.com

Safehaven.com is one of the most established finance and news sites in the world, providing insight into the most important sectors in the business and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Why Bitcoin Miners Should Head To Oil Country

By Safehaven.com - May 25, 2020, 11:00 PM CDT

In 2017, bitcoin burst into the global consciousness when it soared from below $1,000 to nearly $20,000. It then just as quickly dropped out of the limelight as it crashed to below $4,000 and investors began to doubt claims that it would become the global currency of the future.

But while bitcoin may have dropped off the front pages, the cryptocurrency itself and the mining industry behind it are very much alive and kicking. Bitcoin miners, which saw a wave of bankruptcies when prices crash in 2018, are expected to return to profitability this year. The majority of those miners will maximize their profits by building their heat-producing mining computers in a cold climate and close to a cheap source of energy. But one innovative company in West Texas is doing things differently.

Layer1, a startup backed by billionaire Peter Theil, set up its operations in one of the hottest states in the country, and now it is making money even when it’s computers are turned off. The secret to this company’s success has been its ability to turn its mining operations into massive bitcoin batteries that will sell power back to the grid when there are demand shocks. In summer, Texas can see a doubling of its peak electricity use, which puts utilities in the state under massive strain. During these peaks, Layer1 will switch off its mining operations and allow its 100mw load to flow to the grid. In return for this service, the company receives an annual premium equating to roughly $17 million. That reduces Layer1’s all-in power price by 75 percent, meaning the company pays just 10 percent of what residential customers would pay for energy. While that may seem like a massive premium to pay as insurance against demand spikes, it remains cheaper for the grid operators than building a new power plant or installing a battery to have on standby. 

With an annual energy footprint slightly larger than that of Switzerland, bitcoin miners the world over may soon consider acting as a backup to energy grids that face seasonal spikes. Texas, which is both the largest oil-producing state and the largest wind energy-producing state in the United States has plenty of cheap energy for miners to take advantage of. And with its major electricity demand spikes in summer, it seems bitcoin miners may soon have to reconsider where they are setting up shop.

By Josh Owens for Safehaven.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Russia’s Energy Minister Sees Oil Market Rebalancing By July

Safehaven.com

Safehaven.com

Safehaven.com is one of the most established finance and news sites in the world, providing insight into the most important sectors in the business and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Egyptian Billionaire: Buffett Is Wrong, Oil Will Hit $100 Within 18 Months

Egyptian Billionaire: Buffett Is Wrong, Oil Will Hit $100 Within 18 Months
U.S. To Withdraw Patriot Missiles From Saudi Arabia Over Oil Dispute

U.S. To Withdraw Patriot Missiles From Saudi Arabia Over Oil Dispute
Shell Offers Staff Voluntary Severance Pay

Shell Offers Staff Voluntary Severance Pay
World’s Largest Oil Fund Is Once Again Crashing Crude Markets

World’s Largest Oil Fund Is Once Again Crashing Crude Markets
$10 Oil Forces U.S. Drilling Giant To File For Bankruptcy

$10 Oil Forces U.S. Drilling Giant To File For Bankruptcy


Most Commented

Alt text

Trump Could Use ‘Nuclear Option’ To Make Saudi Arabia Pay For Oil War

 Alt text

The Death Of U.S. Oil

 Alt text

A Major Bull Run Is Forming In Oil Markets

 Alt text

Fleet Of 28 Saudi Oil Tankers Could Send U.S. Oil Prices Crashing In May
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com