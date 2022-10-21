White House: Iranian Personnel Are Training Russian Drone Operators

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 84.41 -0.10 -0.12%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 92.63 +0.25 +0.27%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 91.66 -0.68 -0.74%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 4.951 -0.407 -7.60%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.654 +0.007 +0.25%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 89.27 -0.23 -0.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 89.27 -0.23 -0.26%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 93.62 +2.62 +2.88%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 92.48 +3.19 +3.57%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 80.56 -0.86 -1.06%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.654 +0.007 +0.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 89.57 +4.22 +4.94%
Graph up Murban 1 day 93.00 +4.44 +5.01%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 87.26 +2.63 +3.11%
Graph down Basra Light 325 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 93.78 +2.63 +2.89%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 93.62 +2.62 +2.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 93.62 +2.62 +2.88%
Chart Girassol 1 day 94.09 +2.55 +2.79%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 92.48 +3.19 +3.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 14 days 66.72 +2.74 +4.28%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 63.26 -0.01 -0.02%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 86.66 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 84.91 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 82.06 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 78.76 -0.01 -0.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 78.76 -0.01 -0.01%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 80.06 -0.01 -0.01%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 89.01 -0.01 -0.01%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 78.36 -0.01 -0.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 89.27 -0.23 -0.26%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 82.50 +0.25 +0.30%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 76.25 +0.25 +0.33%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 91.82 +2.17 +2.42%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 81.01 +0.43 +0.53%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 82.46 +0.43 +0.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 82.46 +0.43 +0.52%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 82.50 +0.25 +0.30%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 95.49 +2.83 +3.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 7 minutes Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 9 minutes OPEC+ Cuts Risk Oil-Price Spike and World Recession, IEA Warns
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 3 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 1 day Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 19 hours "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 10 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 19 hours "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 13 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 3 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 3 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 15 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 16 days Australian power prices go insane

Breaking News:

Schlumberger Beats Earnings Estimates As Q2 Revenues Grow By 10%

Biden Plans To Refill The SPR When Oil Prices Fall Below $72

Biden Plans To Refill The SPR When Oil Prices Fall Below $72

The White House has released…

Russia Will Terminate Natural Gas Supplies If A Price Cap Is Implemented

Russia Will Terminate Natural Gas Supplies If A Price Cap Is Implemented

The CEO of Gazprom has…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Share

Related News

White House: Iranian Personnel Are Training Russian Drone Operators

By RFE/RL staff - Oct 21, 2022, 9:30 AM CDT

Iranian personnel are "directly engaged on the ground" in Russian-occupied Crimea helping Moscow's forces conduct attacks on Ukraine with Iranian-made drones, the White House said on October 20.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters that Iran has sent a “relatively small number” of Iranians to Crimea to work as trainers and in tech support, while Russians are piloting the drones.

"Tehran is now directly engaged on the ground, and through the provision of weapons that are impacting civilians and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine," he said.

"The United States is going to pursue all means to expose, deter, and confront Iran's provision of these munitions against the Ukrainian people."

He said the United States would also continue to “vigorously enforce all U.S. sanctions on both the Russian and Iranian arms trade."

There was no immediate reaction to the U.S. allegations from Tehran, which previously denied selling munitions to Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Tehran in July, and the United States said at the time that Russia was looking to purchase Iranian unmanned aerial vehicles to use in its war against Ukraine.

Kirby indicated the United States currently sees no need to continue trying to negotiate a revival of the nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers.

Related: OPEC+ Insists Its Production Cut Was Not Political

"We are way far apart with the Iranians in terms of a return to the deal, so we are simply not focused on that right now," Kirby said.

U.S. President Joe Biden had sought a return to the deal to provide international monitoring of Iran's nuclear program in exchange for a lifting of sanctions against Tehran. Talks on reviving the deal, abandoned in 2018 by then-President Donald Trump, have been stalled for months.

Tensions between the United States and Iran have been further heightened by Tehran's crackdown on protests following the death in September of a 22-year-old woman who was arrested for violating Iran's strict dress code requiring women to wear hijabs. Biden has condemned the crackdown.

By RFE/RL

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Saudi Arabia And China Stress The Importance Of Stable Oil Supplies

Next Post

Saudi Arabia And China Stress The Importance Of Stable Oil Supplies

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks

Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks
Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch

Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch
Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions

Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions
Canadian Oil Prices Plunge As Refinery Demand Dwindles

Canadian Oil Prices Plunge As Refinery Demand Dwindles
Oil Falls After API Reports Large Crude Inventory Build

Oil Falls After API Reports Large Crude Inventory Build


Most Commented

Alt text

Biden’s Options To Counter OPEC+ Are Limited

 Alt text

Gasoline Prices Could Return To $5 Per Gallon

 Alt text

NOPEC Bill Would Mean The End Of Aramco And OPEC As We Know Them

 Alt text

Failing To Invest In Oil And Gas Would Be The “Road To Hell For America”
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com