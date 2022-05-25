White House Advisors Had Secret Meeting With Saudi Arabia To Discuss Energy

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 111.1 +0.72 +0.65%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins 114.7 +0.66 +0.58%
Graph up Natural Gas 15 mins 9.036 +0.065 +0.72%
Graph up Heating Oil 24 mins 3.872 +0.005 +0.13%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 3.848 +0.016 +0.43%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 112.9 +2.23 +2.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 112.9 +2.23 +2.02%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 118.0 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 115.0 -0.99 -0.85%
Chart Mars US 3 hours 106.5 +0.36 +0.34%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 3.848 +0.016 +0.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 107.8 -1.50 -1.37%
Graph down Murban 2 days 110.5 -1.38 -1.23%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 108.9 +0.11 +0.10%
Graph down Basra Light 177 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 117.8 +0.87 +0.74%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 118.0 +0.01 +0.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 118.0 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Girassol 2 days 113.7 +0.41 +0.36%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 115.0 -0.99 -0.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 90.04 -1.09 -1.20%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 18 hours 95.67 -0.52 -0.54%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 111.9 -0.52 -0.46%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 110.2 -0.52 -0.47%
Graph down Sweet Crude 18 hours 108.1 -0.52 -0.48%
Graph down Peace Sour 18 hours 105.2 -0.52 -0.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 105.2 -0.52 -0.49%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 107.3 -0.52 -0.48%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 110.9 -0.52 -0.47%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 105.5 -0.52 -0.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 112.9 +2.23 +2.02%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 106.3 -0.50 -0.47%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 100.0 -0.50 -0.50%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 115.9 +0.26 +0.22%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 103.7 -0.52 -0.50%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 107.7 -0.52 -0.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 107.7 -0.52 -0.48%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 106.3 -0.50 -0.47%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 100.0 -0.50 -0.50%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 113.8 +1.20 +1.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 8 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 45 mins Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 2 days "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 1 day Advancing Fundamental Drilling Science - Geothermal drilling successes offer potential gain for petroleum industry
  • 10 hours The World Economic Forum (WEF) - Davos 2022 Conference held this last week of May
  • 4 days What China is Learning from Russia's War in Ukraine and its Consequences

Breaking News:

Iranian-Russian ‘Oil Smuggling’ Network Hit With U.S. Sanctions

Analyst Warns Of A Fuel Shortage Crisis In The U.S.

Analyst Warns Of A Fuel Shortage Crisis In The U.S.

Very low inventories of oil…

Oil Market Fears Recession More Than Tight Fuel Inventories

Oil Market Fears Recession More Than Tight Fuel Inventories

The oil market is on…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

White House Advisors Had Secret Meeting With Saudi Arabia To Discuss Energy

By Julianne Geiger - May 25, 2022, 3:00 PM CDT

Two senior White House advisors on Tuesday met in secret with senior Saudi officials to discuss a deal to increase oil production, three current and former U.S. officials told Axios.

The meeting, which was not made public, comes prior to another possible meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammad bin Salman, that could take place at the end of June.

Other items that were discussed were a possible arrangement between Egypt, Israel, and Saudi Arabia, and Saudi Arabia and the United States’ relationship, which has soured since President Biden took office as he sought to distance himself from Saudi Arabia, citing human rights concerns, especially after the death of Jamal Khashoggi.

The two senior officials, White House Middle East coordinator Brett McGurk and State Department energy envoy Amos Hochstein, were said to have arrived in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, although the White House and the Saudi embassy have so far declined to comment. The State Department told Axios that it had “no official travel to announce at this time.”

The United States has been asking Saudi Arabia for additional oil production for months now to alleviate high retail gasoline prices at home. So far, Saudi Arabia and the remaining OPEC+ members have stuck to their agreements, unwilling or unable to produce more.

The average cost for a gallon of regular grade gasoline in the United States was $4.599 on Wednesday--a record. A Rasmussen Reports poll from earlier in May showed that 82% of Americans worry about gas prices and rising energy costs—more than they are about climate change, with 60% favoring a law that would dramatically increase oil and gas drilling in the U.S.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Hungary Imposes Windfall Tax On Energy Companies

Next Post

Iranian-Russian ‘Oil Smuggling’ Network Hit With U.S. Sanctions

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Diesel In ‘Crisis’ Mode As Prices Break Records

Diesel In ‘Crisis’ Mode As Prices Break Records
The U.S. Has Lost Its Position As The World’s Top LNG Exporter

The U.S. Has Lost Its Position As The World’s Top LNG Exporter
U.S. Fuel Exports Are Draining Domestic Diesel And Gasoline Supplies 

U.S. Fuel Exports Are Draining Domestic Diesel And Gasoline Supplies 
Oil Prices Fall On Larger Than Expected Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Fall On Larger Than Expected Crude Inventory Build
Russia's Victory Day Could Be A Crucial Moment For Oil

Russia's Victory Day Could Be A Crucial Moment For Oil


Most Commented

Alt text

Failure To Implement Russian Oil Ban Could Send Oil Crashing To $65

 Alt text

Can Washington Regain Influence On The World Stage?

 Alt text

Why Russia’s Economy Hasn’t Collapsed Under The Weight Of Sanctions

 Alt text

Are China And Russia Teaming Up To Challenge U.S. Space Dominance?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com