What’s Next For Venezuela After Another Major Oil Corruption Scandal?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 83.26 +1.73 +2.12%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 87.33 +1.72 +2.01%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 87.65 +0.98 +1.13%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.080 -0.106 -4.85%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.879 +0.014 +0.49%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.39 +1.60 +1.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.39 +1.60 +1.96%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.78 -0.25 -0.29%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.41 -0.09 -0.11%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 80.43 +1.84 +2.34%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.879 +0.014 +0.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 83.70 -0.39 -0.46%
Graph down Murban 2 days 86.06 -0.21 -0.24%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 82.29 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Basra Light 499 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 85.05 -0.61 -0.71%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 84.78 -0.25 -0.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.78 -0.25 -0.29%
Chart Girassol 2 days 87.03 +0.07 +0.08%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.41 -0.09 -0.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 66.33 +1.66 +2.57%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 60.28 +1.79 +3.06%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 83.68 +1.79 +2.19%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 81.93 +1.79 +2.23%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 79.08 +1.79 +2.32%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 75.78 +1.79 +2.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 75.78 +1.79 +2.42%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 77.08 +1.79 +2.38%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 86.03 +1.79 +2.12%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 75.38 +1.79 +2.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.39 +1.60 +1.96%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 78.00 +1.75 +2.30%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 71.75 +1.75 +2.50%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 83.45 -0.82 -0.97%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 74.06 +1.79 +2.48%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 78.01 +1.79 +2.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 78.01 +1.79 +2.35%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 78.00 +1.75 +2.30%
Chart Kansas Common 43 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 83.90 -1.68 -1.96%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 13 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 days Proposed petrol car bans weakening but not by much
  • 2 hours Net zero nonsense
  • 7 days What compelled the OPEC+ to change its position suddenly? It's not rocket science to figure it out!!
  • 7 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Gain 2% As Inflation Data Remains Hot

Central Banks Double Down On Gold Buying

Central Banks Double Down On Gold Buying

Central bank net gold purchases,…

Scientists Find Way To Make Hydrogen With Seawater

Scientists Find Way To Make Hydrogen With Seawater

Hydrogen production requires huge amounts…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Jose Chalhoub

Jose Chalhoub

Jose is a freelance political risk analyst focusing on Lat-Am, Russian and MENA regions. He worked for 13 years at Venezuela’s PDVSA. Jose has a…

More Info

Share

Related News

What’s Next For Venezuela After Another Major Oil Corruption Scandal?

By Jose Chalhoub - Apr 12, 2023, 1:30 PM CDT

On March 20th, Tarek Al Aissami, Venezuela's former Oil Minister, announced his resignation amidst a large corruption scandal at the state oil company PDVSA. The scandal involved the disappearance of 3 billion dollars, which was connected to the sale of oil cargoes and connected with the crypto system. This led to the detention of Joselit Ramirez, the top official of the official cryptocurrency mechanism called SUNACRIP, who was known to be close to Tarek Al Aissami. In a rare move, Al Aissami resigned to President Maduro, which gave way for an extensive investigation, resulting in the arrest of other PDVSA authorities associated with the trading department. The investigation came at a time when 21 billion dollars in unpaid bills to PDVSA from sales via intermediaries were reported in 2020 due to sanctions against PDVSA.

This new chapter is significant given the political and macroeconomic context of Venezuela, which is preparing for presidential elections in 2024, considering also the key importance of Tarek Al Aissami in the upper political and economic circle of the government. Closely watched by the U.S., Al Aissami was known to be the key connection with Iran and the all too powerful Arab economic lobby in the country which got access to lucrative multi-million dollar deals in the last couple of years.

Meanwhile, this move could highlight political clashes between different factions within the Maduro government and is a possible signal to Washington by the moderate faction in the Venezuelan government, which has been looking to get sanctions lifted. Recently, the U.S. extended a sanctions waiver for Chevron, which currently is the only Western oil major operating in Venezuela. 

Following the resignation of Al Aissami, President Maduro has appointed Pedro Telechea, the recently installed President of PDVSA, as the new Oil Minister. The new Minister has to deal with a corruption case within the oil company that will further harm its reputation. It remains to be seen what strategic direction Venezuela will take regarding its alliances with Moscow, Iran, and Beijing, or whether it will return to its traditional alliance with the US. Given the current circumstances of global oil markets, with Russia's oil exports under sanctions and Venezuela's proximity to the U.S., it would be wise for Venezuela to consider re-establishing its former relationship with Washington, which has been its natural crude export market for decades. Additionally, strained relations between Washington and traditional Gulf allies such as Saudi Arabia could increase the value of Venezuelan oil to U.S. refiners.

The investigation into the corruption case has only just started, and with speculation rife about the real motivation behind the resignation of former Minister Tarek Al Aissami, there are clear signals that Washington may have been behind this action in order to consider expanding its oil presence in Venezuela. After all, a change of winds in Venezuela’s oil patch could benefit the U.S. at a time when OPEC+ is further tightening the market through supply cuts.

By Jose Chalhoub for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. To Take Action Against Hungary For Sanctions-Busting

Next Post

U.S. Envoy Warns Of The Dangers Of Russian Disinformation

Jose Chalhoub

Jose Chalhoub

Jose is a freelance political risk analyst focusing on Lat-Am, Russian and MENA regions. He worked for 13 years at Venezuela’s PDVSA. Jose has a…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Morgan Stanley Cuts Oil Price Forecast After OPEC+ Decision

Morgan Stanley Cuts Oil Price Forecast After OPEC+ Decision
Auto Industry In Turmoil: Car Dealers Crushed By Price Squeeze

Auto Industry In Turmoil: Car Dealers Crushed By Price Squeeze
Time To Buy The Oil Dip: Goldman Sachs

Time To Buy The Oil Dip: Goldman Sachs
China Settles First LNG Trade In Yuan

China Settles First LNG Trade In Yuan
Oil Prices Crash Below $70 As Credit Suisse Shares Tumble

Oil Prices Crash Below $70 As Credit Suisse Shares Tumble

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Will EVs Really Crush All Oil And Gas Demand?

 Alt text

Relations Sour Between China And Russia As Ukraine War Continues

 Alt text

Texas May Launch Its Own Gold-backed Digital Currency

 Alt text

Is Chinese Demand Growth Now The Only Bullish Driver For Crude?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com