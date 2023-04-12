U.S. To Take Action Against Hungary For Sanctions-Busting

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 83.45 +1.92 +2.35%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 87.41 +1.80 +2.10%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 87.65 +0.98 +1.13%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.112 -0.074 -3.39%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.886 +0.021 +0.73%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.39 +1.60 +1.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.39 +1.60 +1.96%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.78 -0.25 -0.29%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.41 -0.09 -0.11%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 80.43 +1.84 +2.34%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.886 +0.021 +0.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 83.70 -0.39 -0.46%
Graph down Murban 2 days 86.06 -0.21 -0.24%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 82.29 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Basra Light 498 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 85.05 -0.61 -0.71%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 84.78 -0.25 -0.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.78 -0.25 -0.29%
Chart Girassol 2 days 87.03 +0.07 +0.08%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.41 -0.09 -0.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 66.33 +1.66 +2.57%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 60.28 +1.79 +3.06%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 83.68 +1.79 +2.19%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 81.93 +1.79 +2.23%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 79.08 +1.79 +2.32%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 75.78 +1.79 +2.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 75.78 +1.79 +2.42%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 77.08 +1.79 +2.38%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 86.03 +1.79 +2.12%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 75.38 +1.79 +2.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.39 +1.60 +1.96%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 78.00 +1.75 +2.30%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 71.75 +1.75 +2.50%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 83.45 -0.82 -0.97%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 74.06 +1.79 +2.48%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 78.01 +1.79 +2.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 78.01 +1.79 +2.35%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 78.00 +1.75 +2.30%
Chart Kansas Common 42 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 83.90 -1.68 -1.96%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 12 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 days Proposed petrol car bans weakening but not by much
  • 1 hour Net zero nonsense
  • 7 days What compelled the OPEC+ to change its position suddenly? It's not rocket science to figure it out!!
  • 7 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Gain 2% As Inflation Data Remains Hot

OPEC+ Cuts Will Eliminate Oil Surplus

OPEC+ Cuts Will Eliminate Oil Surplus

Commodity experts at Standard Chartered…

America’s Hourly Energy Mix, Explained

America’s Hourly Energy Mix, Explained

The U.S. electricity mix faces…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. To Take Action Against Hungary For Sanctions-Busting

By Michael Kern - Apr 12, 2023, 10:30 AM CDT

A day after the Hungarian foreign minister visited Moscow to talk about energy supplies with Gazprom, sources have told Reuters that Washington is preparing to make a move against certain Hungarian individuals for sanctions-busting.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto met with Russian deputy PM Alexander Novak on Tuesday to discuss additional natural gas supplies for 2023, Reuters reported.

Agreements signed between the two parties on Tuesday pledge consistent supply of Russian oil and gas to Hungary, in addition to an amended deal for the financing of the expansion project for the country’s Paks nuclear power plant, according to BNE Intelligence

Hungary, a member of both NATO and the European Union and  highly dependent on Russian oil and gas, has refused to criticize Russian President Vladimir Putin and condemn the war on Ukraine despite mounting pressure from Washington and Brussels. Hungary’s nationalist prime minister, Viktor Orban, has been highly critical of EU sanctions on Russia.

"In recent days, in the streets, everyone has been confronted with the fact that it is no longer the opposition that is campaigning with U.S. money, but the U.S. Embassy directly campaigned in Hungary," Gergely Gulyas, Orban’s chief of staff, said on Twitter in a statement being circulated by Hungarian media.

"The U.S. has not given up trying to squeeze Hungary into the pro-war position shared by many of our allies, but Hungary remains convinced that peace is the only common interest,” he said.

In an alleged CIA intelligence update from the U.S. Embassy, Orban views the U.S. as a top adversary, and a trove of leaked documents that purport to be classified intelligence, suggests that Washington is spying on Orban’s Fidesz Party.

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Could Mandate Water Cuts To Preserve Colorado River Hydropower

Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Morgan Stanley Cuts Oil Price Forecast After OPEC+ Decision

Morgan Stanley Cuts Oil Price Forecast After OPEC+ Decision
Auto Industry In Turmoil: Car Dealers Crushed By Price Squeeze

Auto Industry In Turmoil: Car Dealers Crushed By Price Squeeze
Time To Buy The Oil Dip: Goldman Sachs

Time To Buy The Oil Dip: Goldman Sachs
China Settles First LNG Trade In Yuan

China Settles First LNG Trade In Yuan
Oil Prices Crash Below $70 As Credit Suisse Shares Tumble

Oil Prices Crash Below $70 As Credit Suisse Shares Tumble

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Will EVs Really Crush All Oil And Gas Demand?

 Alt text

Relations Sour Between China And Russia As Ukraine War Continues

 Alt text

Texas May Launch Its Own Gold-backed Digital Currency

 Alt text

Is Chinese Demand Growth Now The Only Bullish Driver For Crude?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com