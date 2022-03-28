Russia’s Oil Exports Slumped 26% Last Week

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 106.1 -7.85 -6.89%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 112.5 -8.11 -6.72%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.515 -0.056 -1.01%
Graph down Heating Oil 16 mins 3.784 -0.331 -8.04%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 3.218 -0.253 -7.28%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 117.9 +3.15 +2.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 117.9 +3.15 +2.75%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 120.7 +0.80 +0.67%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 116.0 -2.73 -2.30%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 110.5 +1.01 +0.92%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.218 -0.253 -7.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 111.8 -3.61 -3.13%
Graph down Murban 4 days 113.4 -3.46 -2.96%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 115.5 +0.90 +0.79%
Graph down Basra Light 119 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 122.9 +0.71 +0.58%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 120.7 +0.80 +0.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 120.7 +0.80 +0.67%
Chart Girassol 4 days 120.2 +0.79 +0.66%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 116.0 -2.73 -2.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 100.1 +1.51 +1.53%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 99.80 +1.56 +1.59%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 116.1 +1.56 +1.36%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 114.3 +1.56 +1.38%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 112.2 +1.56 +1.41%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 109.4 +1.56 +1.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 109.4 +1.56 +1.45%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 111.5 +1.56 +1.42%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 115.0 +1.56 +1.38%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 109.7 +1.56 +1.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 117.9 +3.15 +2.75%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 110.3 +1.50 +1.38%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 104.0 +1.50 +1.46%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 117.1 +2.17 +1.89%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 107.9 +1.56 +1.47%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 111.8 +1.56 +1.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 111.8 +1.56 +1.42%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 110.3 +1.50 +1.38%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 104.3 +1.75 +1.71%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 123.9 +2.56 +2.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 26 mins "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 15 hours Trump SLAMS Germany for ties with Russia over the breakfast table with Nato Secretary General
  • 2 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 15 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days "US Strikes Deal With EU To Boost LNG Exports, Reduce Bloc's Dependence On Russian Gas" - Zero Hedge
  • 1 day "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum
  • 4 days Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 1 day Oliver Stone's 5 Star Documentary: "Ukraine on Fire: The Real Story" - 90 minutes
  • 4 days Ukraine War Will Change Indo-Pacific and the World: Experts

Breaking News:

Cabinet Clash Jeopardizes New Wind Project In The UK

Could Putin Be Overthrown From Within?

Could Putin Be Overthrown From Within?

One of the desired outcomes…

Germany Plans To Halve Russian Oil Dependency

Germany Plans To Halve Russian Oil Dependency

Germany wants to reduce its…

High Gasoline Prices Are Starting To Hurt Demand

High Gasoline Prices Are Starting To Hurt Demand

Gasoline prices are climbing alongside…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Russia’s Oil Exports Slumped 26% Last Week

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 28, 2022, 10:00 AM CDT
  • Russian oil exports fell last week, with average shipments of around 3.63 million barrels per day.
  • Bloomberg: Russia’s oil production was basically unchanged in the week March 17 through March 23.
  • Meanwhile, exports of Russian crude oil to India have surged since the start of the month.
Join Our Community

Russian oil exports fell last week, with average shipments of around 3.63 million barrels per day (bpd) between March 17 and 23, down by 26.4 percent compared to the previous week, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing industry data it had seen.

While most Western countries—with the exception of the United States and the UK—have not imposed embargoes on Russian oil imports, many buyers in Europe and the West have tried to steer clear of Russian shipments amid concerns over future embargoes and/or sanctions, or as a “self-sanctioning” precaution amid public pressure to stop financing Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine.

While seaborne exports out of Russia appear to be already hit by Western buyers’ reluctance to purchase Russian oil, Russia’s oil production was basically unchanged in the week March 17 through March 23, per Bloomberg calculations based on the industry data it has seen. Russian oil production averaged 11.08 million bpd in the week to March 23, down by just 0.3 percent compared to the week prior.

Russia will have to shut in some of its oil production as it will not be able to sell all the volumes displaced from European markets to other regions, with Russian crude production falling and staying depressed for at least the next three years, Standard Chartered said earlier this month.

International oil majors have already said they would stop buying Russian oil, either immediately or via a phase-out of such purchases by the end of this year at the latest.

Meanwhile, exports of Russian crude oil to India have surged since the start of the month as sanctions bit in, forcing traders in Europe to avoid Russian cargos, the Financial Times reported in mid-March, citing data from Kpler. The average daily rate of Indian purchases of Russin crude has stood at 360,000 bpd, which was four times the rate of daily purchases last year.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Drop As China Initiates Biggest Covid Lockdown In 2 Years

Next Post

Blinken Tours The Middle East To Reassure Allies Ahead Of Potential Iran Deal
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia’s Proposed Ban On Uranium Exports Sends Stocks Soaring

Russia’s Proposed Ban On Uranium Exports Sends Stocks Soaring
Russia Cuts Refinery Output As Diesel Shortage Worsens

Russia Cuts Refinery Output As Diesel Shortage Worsens
High Gasoline Prices Are Starting To Hurt Demand

High Gasoline Prices Are Starting To Hurt Demand
BofA: Critical Levels At Cushing May Lead To Historic Short Squeeze In Oil

BofA: Critical Levels At Cushing May Lead To Historic Short Squeeze In Oil
U.S. Oil Production Recovery Speeds Up

U.S. Oil Production Recovery Speeds Up



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com