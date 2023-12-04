West Pressures Flag States in Clampdown on Russian Oil Sanction Evaders

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 73.28 -0.79 -1.07%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 78.24 -0.64 -0.81%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 78.35 -1.05 -1.32%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.714 -0.100 -3.55%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.146 +0.025 +1.19%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 76.65 -1.96 -2.49%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 76.65 -1.96 -2.49%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 81.28 +1.10 +1.37%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 82.59 -2.41 -2.84%
Chart Mars US 31 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.146 +0.025 +1.19%

Graph down Marine 4 days 80.81 -4.18 -4.92%
Graph down Murban 4 days 81.40 -4.11 -4.81%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 81.28 +0.92 +1.14%
Graph down Basra Light 735 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 81.65 +0.82 +1.01%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 81.28 +1.10 +1.37%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 81.28 +1.10 +1.37%
Chart Girassol 4 days 81.92 +1.12 +1.39%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 82.59 -2.41 -2.84%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 188 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 49.07 -1.89 -3.71%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 76.22 -1.89 -2.42%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 74.47 -1.89 -2.48%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 64.97 -1.89 -2.83%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 57.82 -1.89 -3.17%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 57.82 -1.89 -3.17%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 61.67 -1.89 -2.97%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 66.27 -1.89 -2.77%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 59.82 -1.89 -3.06%

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 76.65 -1.96 -2.49%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 70.55 -1.89 -2.61%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 64.30 -1.89 -2.86%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 83.13 -2.03 -2.38%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 68.15 -3.34 -4.67%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 70.55 -1.89 -2.61%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 70.55 -1.89 -2.61%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 70.25 -1.75 -2.43%
Chart Kansas Common 8 days 65.00 -0.75 -1.14%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 83.98 +1.45 +1.76%

West Pressures Flag States in Clampdown on Russian Oil Sanction Evaders

By Charles Kennedy - Dec 04, 2023, 12:30 PM CST

Some of the most popular flag states for oil tankers – Panama, the Marshall Islands, and Liberia – have come under increased pressure from the West to boost the monitoring of vessels flying their flags to make sure they are not violating the $60 a barrel price cap on Russian crude oil, Reuters reports, quoting a source who has seen the communication to the flag states.

The U.S. has been leading the efforts of the G7 and the EU to impose sanctions and embargoes on Russian crude oil and fuel exports. The price cap of $60 per barrel of Russian crude oil says that Russian crude shipments to third countries can use Western insurance and financing if cargoes are sold at or below the $60-a-barrel ceiling. The measure took effect at the end of 2022 when the EU imposed an embargo on imports of Russian crude oil.

Meanwhile, Russia has amassed a “shadow fleet” of tankers, which helps it ship its oil to international markets, mostly to Asia.

The West is considering toughening up the sanction enforcement on evaders of the price cap on Russian oil, almost none of which now trades below the ceiling of $60 per barrel.

In October, the United States took a tougher stance on the sanctions against Russia and sanctioned two vessels for violating the price cap. A month later, the U.S. imposed sanctions on three maritime companies based in the UAE and three vessels owned by the companies for shipping Russian oil sold above the price cap.

On Friday, the United States Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) added three additional companies and vessels to the sanctioned list for violations pertaining to the oil price cap set on Russian crude oil.

Of the three entities sanctioned on Friday, two companies are based in the United Arab Emirates: Sterling Shipping Incorporated and Steymoy Shipping Limited. The third entity to find itself on the list is HS Atlantica Limited, based in Liberia.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT


