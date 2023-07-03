Water Scarcity Could Derail Biden’s Green Hydrogen Plans

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 70.23 -0.41 -0.58%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 75.05 -0.36 -0.48%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 75.95 +0.08 +0.11%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.709 -0.089 -3.18%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.487 -0.058 -2.29%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 73.26 +2.98 +4.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 73.26 +2.98 +4.24%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 75.16 +1.71 +2.33%
Chart Opec Basket 1 min 76.14 +1.80 +2.42%
Chart Mars US 3 days 71.84 +0.63 +0.88%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.487 -0.058 -2.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 75.66 +2.41 +3.29%
Graph up Murban 4 days 77.26 +2.33 +3.11%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 74.80 +1.99 +2.73%
Graph down Basra Light 580 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 76.08 +1.85 +2.49%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 75.16 +1.71 +2.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 75.16 +1.71 +2.33%
Chart Girassol 4 days 77.74 +1.63 +2.14%
Chart Opec Basket 1 min 76.14 +1.80 +2.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 34 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 49.39 +0.78 +1.60%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 72.79 +0.78 +1.08%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 71.04 +0.78 +1.11%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 68.19 +0.78 +1.16%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 64.89 +0.78 +1.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 64.89 +0.78 +1.22%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 66.19 +0.78 +1.19%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 75.14 +0.78 +1.05%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 64.49 +0.78 +1.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 73.26 +2.98 +4.24%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 67.00 +3.00 +4.69%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 60.75 +3.00 +5.19%
Graph down ANS West Coast 12 days 75.57 -2.85 -3.63%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 64.87 +2.94 +4.75%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 67.12 +2.94 +4.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 67.12 +2.94 +4.58%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 67.00 +3.00 +4.69%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 61.00 +1.00 +1.67%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 72.15 -3.80 -5.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 17 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 hours Wind energy costs are rising
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 2 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 2 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it

Breaking News:

China Stockpiling Cobalt Reserves Amid Price Crash

Commodities And Consolidation: Earthstone’s Bold Asset Swap Strategy

Commodities And Consolidation: Earthstone’s Bold Asset Swap Strategy

Earthstone Energy is utilizing a…

Sanctioned Goods Are Sneaking Into Russia Through Kazakhstan

Sanctioned Goods Are Sneaking Into Russia Through Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan’s Trade and Integration Minister…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Water Scarcity Could Derail Biden’s Green Hydrogen Plans

By Charles Kennedy - Jul 03, 2023, 9:30 AM CDT

Proposed green hydrogen hubs along the U.S. Gulf Coast would require a lot of fresh water in drought-prone areas, so clean hydrogen production may need costly and environmentally-damaging desalination plants, activist groups have told Reuters.  

As part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Biden Administration last year opened applications for a $7 billion program to create regional clean hydrogen hubs (H2Hubs) across the United States.

“These H2Hubs are a once-in-a-generation opportunity to lay the foundation for the clean hydrogen future President Biden is building—one that will lift our economy, protect the planet, and improve our health,” U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm said in September 2022.

But the production of green hydrogen – from electrolysis of water using electricity from renewable energy sources – in some proposed areas on the Gulf Coast could be ‘less green’ than thought.

For example, Corpus Christi, Texas, is suffering from drought and restricts watering with irrigation or sprinklers to one day per week.

The city says water supply for a potential hydrogen hub would come from desalination plants that could be built. But activists and environmental campaigners say desalination plants would kill off the life in the Bay.

As the Port and City of Corpus Christi move forward with desalination in Corpus Christi Bay, the Coastal Alliance to Protect Our Environment, an environmental conservation organization, says that “Desalination facilities suck the life from the bay system and then send plumes of brine back into the bay's nurseries.”

“This is the start of a natural life cycle that produces the bounty in our bay system for all to enjoy, only to be threatened by 4 different intake systems and 4 plumes of brine in a not-so-open bay system.”

In a recent letter to Secretary Granholm shared with Reuters, the organization wrote, “It makes no sense to create a purported clean energy source that in turn destroys an entire ecosystem, threatens other economies reliant upon a healthy bay system, and usurps the water supply for residents.”

Several projects are in the running for hydrogen hubs in the U.S., and DOE is expected to announce the winners in September.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

India Has Started Paying In Yuan For Some Russian Oil Imports

Next Post

India Has Started Paying In Yuan For Some Russian Oil Imports

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Mass Fighting Breaks Out At Giant Russian Gas Field

Mass Fighting Breaks Out At Giant Russian Gas Field
WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision

WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision
OPEC’s Smallest Producer Sees Crude Oil Exports Drop To Zero

OPEC’s Smallest Producer Sees Crude Oil Exports Drop To Zero
Saudi Arabia Could Slash Oil Supply To The U.S.

Saudi Arabia Could Slash Oil Supply To The U.S.
China To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Imported Oil Stuck At Ports

China To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Imported Oil Stuck At Ports

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Need For Pragmatism In The Net Zero Journey

 Alt text

Venezuela Defies Expectations As Economy Rebounds

 Alt text

Germany Signs Long-Term U.S. LNG Deal To Replace Russian Gas

 Alt text

Demand Concerns Keep Oil Prices Under Pressure
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com