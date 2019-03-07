Washington’s Offshore Drilling Plan Due In Weeks

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.53 +0.31 +0.55%
Brent Crude 10 mins 66.11 +0.12 +0.18%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.866 +0.025 +0.88%
Mars US 21 hours 62.82 +0.16 +0.26%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.04 +0.06 +0.09%
Urals 2 days 63.38 -0.05 -0.08%
Louisiana Light 3 days 64.28 -0.17 -0.26%
Louisiana Light 3 days 64.28 -0.17 -0.26%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.65 -0.06 -0.09%
Mexican Basket 2 days 58.96 -0.38 -0.64%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.866 +0.025 +0.88%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 65.62 +0.31 +0.47%
Murban 2 days 66.94 +0.15 +0.22%
Iran Heavy 2 days 58.96 -0.30 -0.51%
Basra Light 2 days 68.41 +0.53 +0.78%
Saharan Blend 2 days 64.78 -0.40 -0.61%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.65 -0.06 -0.09%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.65 -0.06 -0.09%
Girassol 2 days 66.73 -0.28 -0.42%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.04 +0.06 +0.09%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 28 mins 44.20 +0.01 +0.02%
Western Canadian Select 22 hours 44.82 -0.69 -1.52%
Canadian Condensate 13 days 52.97 -0.34 -0.64%
Premium Synthetic 22 hours 56.87 -0.34 -0.59%
Sweet Crude 22 hours 51.57 -0.74 -1.41%
Peace Sour 22 hours 49.12 -1.04 -2.07%
Peace Sour 22 hours 49.12 -1.04 -2.07%
Light Sour Blend 22 hours 51.97 -0.59 -1.12%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 22 hours 55.17 -0.79 -1.41%
Central Alberta 22 hours 50.72 -0.34 -0.67%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 64.28 -0.17 -0.26%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 52.75 -0.25 -0.47%
Giddings 2 days 46.50 -0.25 -0.53%
ANS West Coast 3 days 67.17 -0.02 -0.03%
West Texas Sour 2 days 50.17 -0.34 -0.67%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.12 -0.34 -0.62%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.12 -0.34 -0.62%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 52.67 -0.34 -0.64%
Kansas Common 2 days 46.50 -0.25 -0.53%
Buena Vista 2 days 67.32 -0.34 -0.50%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Exxon, Chevron the New Permian Kings
  • 7 minutes An expected? Saudi Arabia Would Need Oil At $80-$85 A Barrel To Balance Budget
  • 9 minutes Shale is Not the Next Saudi Arabia
  • 13 minutes Maduro Asks OPEC For Help Against U.S. Sanctions
  • 17 mins Solar to Become World's Largest Power Source by 2050
  • 7 hours EU States Block Blacklisting Saudi, Panama Over Dirty Money
  • 6 hours NASA Says It Has Scheduled the First All-Female Spacewalk
  • 7 hours Facebook Shifting To Privacy-Oriented Platform?
  • 8 hours Some Good News on Climate Change Maybe
  • 5 hours Go Green or Die
  • 8 hours Is the World Ready to Go Cold Turkey on Oil
  • 9 hours Tension On The Edge: Pakistan Urges U.N. To Intervene Over Kashmir Tension With India
  • 14 hours Malaysia Oil & Gas Updates.
  • 12 hours The Root Cause of All Environmental Problems and Why We Will Not Address It
  • 6 hours Section 232 Uranium
  • 6 hours Analysis: Electric cars and the Permian: Saudi Arabia in Lee County by Dr. Daniel Fine

Breaking News:

Renewables To Overtake Fossil Fuels In UK Power Generation By 2030

Miners Eye The Moon For Trillion Dollar Payoff

Miners Eye The Moon For Trillion Dollar Payoff

There’s trillions of dollars waiting…

Bezos, Bloomberg And Gates Back Revolutionary Exploration Tech

Bezos, Bloomberg And Gates Back Revolutionary Exploration Tech

A new startup backed by…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Washington’s Offshore Drilling Plan Due In Weeks

By Irina Slav - Mar 07, 2019, 2:00 PM CST Trump football

The Trump administration is set to unleash its offshore, five-year oil drilling plan within weeks, Reuters reported, quoting an unnamed source in the know. The plan is being prepared amid strong opposition from the local authorities of coastal states.

Last year, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management proposed to open up more than 90 percent of the coastal waters in the U.S. outer continental shelf in 47 lease sales that would include areas off the coast of California that were last leased during the 1980s.

The U.S. outer continental shelf holds technically recoverable reserves estimated at 550 million barrels of oil and 1.25 trillion cu ft of natural gas. The Gulf of Mexico was made the focus of the 2017-2022 plan because of the consistent interest of oil and gas explorers in the area, the high resource potential, and not least, the extensiveness of production infrastructure, a statement from the Department of the Interior from 2017 said. During this period, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management will hold two lease sales for the Gulf of Mexico every year.

However, the Trump administration has made it perfectly clear that it would like to open more acreage to drillers along the coast of the country. That has drawn opposition from both Democrat and Republican leaders in the coastal states.

For example, USA Today earlier this month quoted South Carolina’s Republican Governor Henry McMaster as saying “The administration is well aware of the state’s position, which is why we oppose the drilling." Georgia’s also Republic governor said "I support offshore drilling. I just don't think we need to be doing it off the coast of Georgia.”

These two are a small part of the opposing group that has had the Department of the Interior struggling to find a way to accommodate individual state interests and Trump’s America-First energy strategy. So far, one proposed solution has been to shrink the size of blocks to be offered under the new five-year lease sale plan, or to even remove some blocks from the plan.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Production Costs Are Soaring In Norway’s Oil & Gas Industry

Next Post

Renewables To Overtake Fossil Fuels In UK Power Generation By 2030

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Tesla’s “Secret Weapon” Disappears From Website And Fans Are Panicking

Tesla’s “Secret Weapon” Disappears From Website And Fans Are Panicking
Saudi Oil Tanker “Accidentally” Heads To Venezuela

Saudi Oil Tanker “Accidentally” Heads To Venezuela

 U.S. Approves $3.2B Appalachian Natural Gas Pipeline

U.S. Approves $3.2B Appalachian Natural Gas Pipeline

 Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

 Russia’s Lukoil Halts Oil Swaps In Venezuela After U.S. Sanctions

Russia’s Lukoil Halts Oil Swaps In Venezuela After U.S. Sanctions

Most Commented

Alt text

Bank Of America: Oil Demand Growth To Hit Zero Within A Decade

 Alt text

The $32 Trillion Push To Disrupt The Entire Oil Industry

 Alt text

The Biggest Problem Behind The U.S. Shale Boom

 Alt text

Hydrogen Cars Struggle To Compete With Electric Vehicles
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com