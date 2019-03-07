Production Costs Are Soaring In Norway’s Oil & Gas Industry

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.53 +0.31 +0.55%
Brent Crude 10 mins 66.11 +0.12 +0.18%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.866 +0.025 +0.88%
Mars US 21 hours 62.82 +0.16 +0.26%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.04 +0.06 +0.09%
Urals 2 days 63.38 -0.05 -0.08%
Louisiana Light 3 days 64.28 -0.17 -0.26%
Louisiana Light 3 days 64.28 -0.17 -0.26%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.65 -0.06 -0.09%
Mexican Basket 2 days 58.96 -0.38 -0.64%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.866 +0.025 +0.88%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 65.62 +0.31 +0.47%
Murban 2 days 66.94 +0.15 +0.22%
Iran Heavy 2 days 58.96 -0.30 -0.51%
Basra Light 2 days 68.41 +0.53 +0.78%
Saharan Blend 2 days 64.78 -0.40 -0.61%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.65 -0.06 -0.09%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.65 -0.06 -0.09%
Girassol 2 days 66.73 -0.28 -0.42%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.04 +0.06 +0.09%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 28 mins 44.20 +0.01 +0.02%
Western Canadian Select 22 hours 44.82 -0.69 -1.52%
Canadian Condensate 13 days 52.97 -0.34 -0.64%
Premium Synthetic 22 hours 56.87 -0.34 -0.59%
Sweet Crude 22 hours 51.57 -0.74 -1.41%
Peace Sour 22 hours 49.12 -1.04 -2.07%
Peace Sour 22 hours 49.12 -1.04 -2.07%
Light Sour Blend 22 hours 51.97 -0.59 -1.12%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 22 hours 55.17 -0.79 -1.41%
Central Alberta 22 hours 50.72 -0.34 -0.67%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 64.28 -0.17 -0.26%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 52.75 -0.25 -0.47%
Giddings 2 days 46.50 -0.25 -0.53%
ANS West Coast 3 days 67.17 -0.02 -0.03%
West Texas Sour 2 days 50.17 -0.34 -0.67%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.12 -0.34 -0.62%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.12 -0.34 -0.62%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 52.67 -0.34 -0.64%
Kansas Common 2 days 46.50 -0.25 -0.53%
Buena Vista 2 days 67.32 -0.34 -0.50%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Exxon, Chevron the New Permian Kings
  • 7 minutes An expected? Saudi Arabia Would Need Oil At $80-$85 A Barrel To Balance Budget
  • 9 minutes Shale is Not the Next Saudi Arabia
  • 13 minutes Maduro Asks OPEC For Help Against U.S. Sanctions
  • 17 mins Solar to Become World's Largest Power Source by 2050
  • 7 hours EU States Block Blacklisting Saudi, Panama Over Dirty Money
  • 6 hours NASA Says It Has Scheduled the First All-Female Spacewalk
  • 7 hours Facebook Shifting To Privacy-Oriented Platform?
  • 8 hours Some Good News on Climate Change Maybe
  • 5 hours Go Green or Die
  • 8 hours Is the World Ready to Go Cold Turkey on Oil
  • 9 hours Tension On The Edge: Pakistan Urges U.N. To Intervene Over Kashmir Tension With India
  • 14 hours Malaysia Oil & Gas Updates.
  • 12 hours The Root Cause of All Environmental Problems and Why We Will Not Address It
  • 6 hours Section 232 Uranium
  • 6 hours Analysis: Electric cars and the Permian: Saudi Arabia in Lee County by Dr. Daniel Fine

Breaking News:

Renewables To Overtake Fossil Fuels In UK Power Generation By 2030

The Winners And Losers Of The Latest Commodity Rally

The Winners And Losers Of The Latest Commodity Rally

Many commodities continue to rise,…

Will Trump Take Action Against OPEC?

Will Trump Take Action Against OPEC?

With oil prices climbing towards…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Production Costs Are Soaring In Norway’s Oil & Gas Industry

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 07, 2019, 12:00 PM CST Johan Sverdrup

Oil and gas production costs on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS) rose by 7 percent in 2018 compared to 2017, ending a streak of several years of continuous cost reductions, Norway’s state-owned oil and gas firm Petoro said in its annual report on Thursday.

Petoro, which manages the Norwegian government’s stakes in Norway’s oil and gas fields and is a partner in many licenses on the shelf, delivered a total of US$13.8 billion (120 billion Norwegian crowns) to the state in 2018, up by US$3.8 billion (33 billion crowns) compared to 2017, in one of the best years ever in Petoro’s history, the company said.

However, Petoro noted that the effect of the drastic cost cuts has started to level off.

“We are not seeing the results of further efficiency gains on our bottom line for 2018,” Petoro said.

The 7-percent rise in costs is worrying, the company noted, adding that “We are dependent on the efforts made in recent years having a lasting effect, so that we can reduce costs further through continued improvement in all parts of the value chain.”

“The Norwegian shelf is better-equipped now than it has been for quite some time. Over the last few years, we have matured robust projects that are competitive, even with significant price fluctuations. This is a competitive advantage we must work hard to preserve,” Petoro’s president and CEO Grethe Moen said.

Related: Vietnam’s Energy Dilemma Is About To Become A Crisis

Cooperation and an innovative supplier industry will be crucial for boosting competitiveness on the NCS going forward, according to the company.

Over the past few years, operators offshore Norway have significantly cut costs, and the Johan Castberg oil field in the Arctic Barents Sea is one of the examples of those cost reductions.

After the oil price crash in 2014, Equinor and its partners in Johan Castberg—Eni Norge and Petoro—changed the plan concept and tried different solutions to halve the initial capital expenditures of more than US$12.4 billion (100 billion Norwegian crowns) and to make the project profitable at below US$35 a barrel of oil, compared to the original breakeven oil price of above US$80 a barrel, Equinor said last year.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Netanyahu: Iran’s Oil Smuggling Needs To Stop

Next Post

Washington’s Offshore Drilling Plan Due In Weeks

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Tesla’s “Secret Weapon” Disappears From Website And Fans Are Panicking

Tesla’s “Secret Weapon” Disappears From Website And Fans Are Panicking
Saudi Oil Tanker “Accidentally” Heads To Venezuela

Saudi Oil Tanker “Accidentally” Heads To Venezuela

 U.S. Approves $3.2B Appalachian Natural Gas Pipeline

U.S. Approves $3.2B Appalachian Natural Gas Pipeline

 Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

 Russia’s Lukoil Halts Oil Swaps In Venezuela After U.S. Sanctions

Russia’s Lukoil Halts Oil Swaps In Venezuela After U.S. Sanctions

Most Commented

Alt text

Bank Of America: Oil Demand Growth To Hit Zero Within A Decade

 Alt text

The $32 Trillion Push To Disrupt The Entire Oil Industry

 Alt text

The Biggest Problem Behind The U.S. Shale Boom

 Alt text

Hydrogen Cars Struggle To Compete With Electric Vehicles
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com