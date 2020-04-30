Washington May Take Stake In Struggling U.S. Oil Companies

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 19.28 +4.22 +28.02%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 25.27 +2.73 +12.11%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.940 +0.071 +3.80%
Graph up Mars US 22 hours 18.86 +2.72 +16.85%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 14.36 +1.95 +15.71%
Graph up Urals 2 days 19.35 +0.20 +1.04%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 19.54 +2.14 +12.30%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 19.54 +2.14 +12.30%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 16.51 +1.66 +11.18%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 9.440 +2.110 +28.79%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.940 +0.071 +3.80%
Graph up Marine 2 days 17.67 +0.81 +4.80%
Graph up Murban 2 days 18.44 +1.01 +5.79%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 12.35 +1.56 +14.46%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 24.51 +0.89 +3.77%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 15.53 +3.17 +25.65%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 16.51 +1.66 +11.18%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 16.51 +1.66 +11.18%
Chart Girassol 2 days 17.16 +1.85 +12.08%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 14.36 +1.95 +15.71%
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 13.59 +4.05 +42.45%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 11.56 +2.72 +30.77%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 14.06 +2.72 +23.99%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 15.46 +2.72 +21.35%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 15.06 +2.72 +22.04%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 10.06 +2.72 +37.06%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 10.06 +2.72 +37.06%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 10.56 +2.72 +34.69%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 15.06 +2.72 +22.04%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 10.06 +2.72 +37.06%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 19.54 +2.14 +12.30%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 11.50 +2.75 +31.43%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 5.250 +2.750 +110.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 8.560 -0.410 -4.57%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 9.010 +2.720 +43.24%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 12.96 +2.72 +26.56%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 12.96 +2.72 +26.56%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 11.50 +2.75 +31.43%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 5.250 +2.750 +110.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 18.89 +2.22 +13.32%
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

Washington May Take Stake In Struggling U.S. Oil Companies

By Irina Slav - Apr 30, 2020, 1:30 PM CDT Oil rig

The federal government may be about to offer the struggling U.S. oil industry loan financing in exchange for stakes, Bloomberg has reported, citing an unnamed source familiar with plans.

The plan, which the government could unveil later today, could include bridge loans and emergency loans from the Fed under a program aimed at helping small and medium-sized companies. These are the options favored by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette told media earlier this week.

Mnuchin himself told media, "This is not going to be a bailout," adding that they were holding discussions about "a lot of different strategies."

Earlier this week, a second oil company filed for bankruptcy protection after Whiting filed for Chapter 11 in mid-April. Diamond Offshore Drilling said conditions in the industry had "worsened precipitously in recent months."

Many expect mass bankruptcies in U.S. oil, especially in the shale patch, where debt loads tend to be high and production costs not low enough for a prolonged price depression of the sort we are witnessing right now. Earlier this month, Norway's Rystad Energy warned that as many as 533 U.S. oil companies could go bankrupt if oil stays at around $20 a barrel.

West Texas Intermediate is currently trading at over $17 a barrel. While this is a lot better than the negative $37 a barrel the market saw on April 20, it is far below the breakeven rate of most U.S. oil producers.

The EIA's latest weekly petroleum report provided some positive signs of returning demand for fuels. It reported an unexpected decline in gasoline stocks, and this pushed WTI higher. It's too early to say, though, whether this will be a trend or a one-off occurrence. 

In any case, it will take a long time for prices to recover to levels that would ensure the survival of many, if not most, U.S. oil producers.

This fact certainly warrants government help, given how many jobs are at risk of disappearing. Yet a bailout will also inevitably draw vocal criticism from the anti-oil lobby.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

