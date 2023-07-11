Warren Buffett Takes Majority Ownership Of LNG Project

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 73.08 +0.09 +0.12%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 77.71 +0.02 +0.03%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 78.50 +0.10 +0.13%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.658 -0.011 -0.41%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.576 +0.006 +0.24%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 76.76 +3.50 +4.78%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 76.76 +3.50 +4.78%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 79.71 +4.55 +6.05%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 78.43 +0.87 +1.12%
Chart Mars US 12 hours 74.84 -0.57 -0.76%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.576 +0.006 +0.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 77.47 +1.81 +2.39%
Graph up Murban 1 day 78.71 +1.45 +1.88%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 77.36 +2.56 +3.42%
Graph down Basra Light 588 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 79.38 +3.30 +4.34%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 79.71 +4.55 +6.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 79.71 +4.55 +6.05%
Chart Girassol 1 day 80.83 +3.09 +3.97%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 78.43 +0.87 +1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 41 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 hours 51.74 -0.87 -1.65%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 hours 75.14 -0.87 -1.14%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 hours 73.39 -0.87 -1.17%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 hours 70.54 -0.87 -1.22%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 hours 67.24 -0.87 -1.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 67.24 -0.87 -1.28%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 68.54 -0.87 -1.25%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 77.49 -0.87 -1.11%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 66.84 -0.87 -1.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 76.76 +3.50 +4.78%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 11 days 67.00 +3.00 +4.69%
Graph up Giddings 11 days 60.75 +3.00 +5.19%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 78.56 +0.83 +1.07%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 68.54 +2.06 +3.10%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 70.34 +2.06 +3.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 70.34 +2.06 +3.02%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 70.50 +2.25 +3.30%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 63.25 -0.75 -1.17%
Chart Buena Vista 14 days 72.15 -3.80 -5.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days Wind energy costs are rising
  • 4 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it

Breaking News:

Germany’s Uniper To Bet On Spot LNG Deals

Oil Traders Don’t Buy The Saudi Cuts

Oil Traders Don’t Buy The Saudi Cuts

Demand pessimism appears to have…

Saudi Arabia's Solo Act Won’t Save The Oil Bulls

Saudi Arabia's Solo Act Won’t Save The Oil Bulls

Oil prices are caught in…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Warren Buffett Takes Majority Ownership Of LNG Project

By Charles Kennedy - Jul 11, 2023, 2:52 AM CDT

Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffett’s investment vehicle, has bought Dominion Energy’s share in the Cove Point LNG project in Maryland.

The stake, which cost Berkshire $3.3 billion, has brought the company’s stake in Cove Point to 75%, with the rest held by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, Bloomberg reported.

Cove Point LNG has an annual capacity of over 5 million tons of liquefied natural gas, most of which has been contracted on a long-term basis with buyers including Tokyo Gas Co. and Sumitomo Corp.

The acquisition comes at a time when U.S. LNG is one of the hottest growth areas in global energy. Following Europe’s gas squeeze last year, when Russia turned most taps off in response to EU sanctions, U.S. LNG became the primary source of gas for the continent.

This year, supply in Europe is not that tight, at least for now, but it might yet tighten as winter approaches. In that, Europe will again be competing with Asian LNG importers.

Currently, there are only seven LNG exporting projects in the United States but projections are for a massive increase in capacity that would turn the U.S. into the world’s largest exporter of the superchilled fuel.

Eight new LNG projects are under construction right now. When completed, they would ad a combined 86 million tons in annual production capacity, Reuters reported earlier this week.

This capacity expansion, however, also involves concern about a potential shortage of skilled workforce.

"Labor has grown as an inflationary concern for everyone in the industry. We need to actively forecast and manage labor availability and supply chain like never before," Bechtel Corp’s head of the global energy business, Paul Marsden, told Reuters.

Bechtel Corp. is responsible for the construction of almost a third of large LNG production projects over the past two decades, Reuters has noted.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Indonesia Seizes Iranian Oil Tanker

Next Post

Germany’s Uniper To Bet On Spot LNG Deals

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Mass Fighting Breaks Out At Giant Russian Gas Field

Mass Fighting Breaks Out At Giant Russian Gas Field
WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision

WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision
Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns

Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns
Saudi Arabia Could Slash Oil Supply To The U.S.

Saudi Arabia Could Slash Oil Supply To The U.S.
China To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Imported Oil Stuck At Ports

China To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Imported Oil Stuck At Ports

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Need For Pragmatism In The Net Zero Journey

 Alt text

Venezuela Defies Expectations As Economy Rebounds

 Alt text

Germany Signs Long-Term U.S. LNG Deal To Replace Russian Gas

 Alt text

Demand Concerns Keep Oil Prices Under Pressure
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com