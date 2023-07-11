Indonesia Seizes Iranian Oil Tanker

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 73.08 +0.09 +0.12%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 77.71 +0.02 +0.03%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 78.50 +0.10 +0.13%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.658 -0.011 -0.41%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.576 +0.006 +0.24%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 76.76 +3.50 +4.78%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 76.76 +3.50 +4.78%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 79.71 +4.55 +6.05%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 78.43 +0.87 +1.12%
Chart Mars US 12 hours 74.84 -0.57 -0.76%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.576 +0.006 +0.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 77.47 +1.81 +2.39%
Graph up Murban 1 day 78.71 +1.45 +1.88%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 77.36 +2.56 +3.42%
Graph down Basra Light 588 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 79.38 +3.30 +4.34%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 79.71 +4.55 +6.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 79.71 +4.55 +6.05%
Chart Girassol 1 day 80.83 +3.09 +3.97%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 78.43 +0.87 +1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 41 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 hours 51.74 -0.87 -1.65%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 hours 75.14 -0.87 -1.14%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 hours 73.39 -0.87 -1.17%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 hours 70.54 -0.87 -1.22%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 hours 67.24 -0.87 -1.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 67.24 -0.87 -1.28%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 68.54 -0.87 -1.25%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 77.49 -0.87 -1.11%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 66.84 -0.87 -1.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 76.76 +3.50 +4.78%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 11 days 67.00 +3.00 +4.69%
Graph up Giddings 11 days 60.75 +3.00 +5.19%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 78.56 +0.83 +1.07%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 68.54 +2.06 +3.10%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 70.34 +2.06 +3.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 70.34 +2.06 +3.02%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 70.50 +2.25 +3.30%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 63.25 -0.75 -1.17%
Chart Buena Vista 14 days 72.15 -3.80 -5.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days Wind energy costs are rising
  • 4 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it

Breaking News:

Germany’s Uniper To Bet On Spot LNG Deals

Is Libya The Next Wildcard For Oil Markets?

Is Libya The Next Wildcard For Oil Markets?

Libya’s Khalifa Haftar ordered his…

Guyana's Oil Revolution Boosted By More New Discoveries

Guyana's Oil Revolution Boosted By More New Discoveries

Ongoing oil discoveries, particularly in…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Indonesia Seizes Iranian Oil Tanker

By Charles Kennedy - Jul 11, 2023, 1:05 AM CDT

Indonesia has seized an Iranian-flagged tanker on suspicion that it was planning an illegal oil transfer, Reuters has reported, citing a statement by the country’s coast guard.

Per the statement, the vessel, named MT Arman 114, was carrying over 270,000 barrels of light crude and was going to transfer it to another ship without a permit.

Ship-to-ship transfers have become common as a way for Iran to move its crude to international markets avoiding U.S. sanction repercussions.

The Indonesian coast guard caught the vessel in the act, the statement said, while it was unloading its cargo onto a Cameroon-flagged vessel.

The Iranian vessel was also suspected of turning off its transponder, which is illegal and also a common practice among sanction-hit vessels.

There has been a wave of tanker seizures this year, both by Iran and by Western powers with a presence in the Persian Gulf. The Indonesian seizure stands out in that crowd as it does not seem to have a political goal.

Between April and May, Iran seized as many as three tankers in the Gulf amid a flare-up of tensions. One of these was carrying crude oil for Chevron, another, the Iranian authorities said, belonged to Iranian owners but was illegally leased to another owner.

The United States also seized an Iranian tanker earlier this year—a move that some saw as the cause for the Chevron cargo seizure by Iran. In June, the FT reported that the U.S. was preparing to start unloading the vessel.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is not the first time the global energy markets have seen a spat between the United States and Iran over seized oil tankers. In 2019, the Iranian National Guard Corps seized a British oil tanker, the Stena Impera, for allegedly violating maritime law. In 2020, Iran seized a Liberian-flagged oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, although it let it go.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Tesla Sells And Exports More Chinese-Built Cars In June

Next Post

Warren Buffett Takes Majority Ownership Of LNG Project

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Mass Fighting Breaks Out At Giant Russian Gas Field

Mass Fighting Breaks Out At Giant Russian Gas Field
WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision

WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision
Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns

Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns
Saudi Arabia Could Slash Oil Supply To The U.S.

Saudi Arabia Could Slash Oil Supply To The U.S.
China To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Imported Oil Stuck At Ports

China To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Imported Oil Stuck At Ports

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Need For Pragmatism In The Net Zero Journey

 Alt text

Venezuela Defies Expectations As Economy Rebounds

 Alt text

Germany Signs Long-Term U.S. LNG Deal To Replace Russian Gas

 Alt text

Demand Concerns Keep Oil Prices Under Pressure
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com