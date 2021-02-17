WTI Climbs Above $61 As Crude Stocks Dwindle

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 61.82 +0.68 +1.11%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 65.18 +0.84 +1.31%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.278 +0.059 +1.83%
Graph up Mars US 45 mins 61.59 +1.09 +1.80%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 62.48 -0.12 -0.19%
Graph up Urals 57 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 62.07 +1.85 +3.07%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 62.07 +1.85 +3.07%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 62.48 +0.62 +1.00%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 58.80 +2.00 +3.52%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 3.278 +0.059 +1.83%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 20 hours 62.82 +0.56 +0.90%
Graph up Murban 20 hours 63.28 +0.68 +1.09%
Graph up Iran Heavy 20 hours 60.24 +0.60 +1.01%
Graph up Basra Light 20 hours 64.91 +0.84 +1.31%
Graph up Saharan Blend 20 hours 63.07 +0.51 +0.82%
Graph up Bonny Light 20 hours 62.48 +0.62 +1.00%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 62.48 +0.62 +1.00%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 63.44 +0.64 +1.02%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 62.48 -0.12 -0.19%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 48.58 +0.72 +1.50%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 19 hours 48.65 +0.58 +1.21%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 19 hours 59.05 +0.58 +0.99%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 19 hours 60.45 +0.58 +0.97%
Graph up Sweet Crude 19 hours 56.20 +0.58 +1.04%
Graph up Peace Sour 19 hours 54.55 +0.58 +1.07%
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 54.55 +0.58 +1.07%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 56.80 +0.58 +1.03%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 57.90 +0.58 +1.01%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 54.70 +0.58 +1.07%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 62.07 +1.85 +3.07%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 57.25 +1.00 +1.78%
Graph up Giddings 20 hours 51.00 +1.00 +2.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 62.20 +1.34 +2.20%
Graph up West Texas Sour 20 hours 55.09 +1.09 +2.02%
Graph up Eagle Ford 20 hours 59.04 +1.09 +1.88%
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 59.04 +1.09 +1.88%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 57.25 +1.00 +1.78%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 49.75 +1.25 +2.58%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 66.44 +1.81 +2.80%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes IMPORTANT ARTICLE BY OILPRICE.COM EDITOR - "Naked Short Selling: The Truth Is Much Worse Than You Have Been Told"
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 16 mins Texas forced to have rolling black outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 3 hours Disaster looming in UK offshore wind power
  • 22 hours Top Conservative Lawyer Says Trump Can Stand Trial
  • 5 hours Not Enough Electricity for Electric Vehicles
  • 4 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 4 hours The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 5 hours December 10, 2020 House Oversight Committee Resurrected Investigation into Senator McConnell's wife Elaine Chao and Family Shipping business. Afterwards McConnell blasted Trump for exercising right to contest election. Then . . .
  • 12 hours An exciting development in EV Aviation: Volocopter
  • 5 hours Inpeachment 2.0
  • 6 hours NG spot prices hit triple digits for weekend delivery
  • 20 hours US unveils plans to counter China’s rise in Asia

Breaking News:

WTI Climbs Above $61 As Crude Stocks Dwindle

Shipping Is The Next Big Industry To Go Net-Zero

Shipping Is The Next Big Industry To Go Net-Zero

The global shipping industry is…

How Bad Was Big Oil’s Earnings Season?

How Bad Was Big Oil’s Earnings Season?

The five integrated oil super…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

WTI Climbs Above $61 As Crude Stocks Dwindle

By Julianne Geiger - Feb 17, 2021, 3:42 PM CST

The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported on Tuesday a draw in crude oil inventories of 5.8 million barrels for the week ending February 12.

Analysts had predicted an inventory draw of 2.429 million barrels for the week.

In the previous week, the API reported a draw in oil inventories of 3.500-million barrels after analysts had predicted a build of 985,000 barrels.

Oil prices were trading up on Tuesday ahead of the data release, supported by the shock of freezing temperatures across parts of the United States, including Texas, which caused production outages through a fair amount of oil country.

At 3:17 p.m. EDT, before Tuesday's data release, WTI had risen by $1.15 on the day (+1.92%) to $61.20—almost a $3 increase over this time last week.

The Brent crude benchmark had risen on the day $1.07 at that time (+1.69%) to $64.41—also up nearly $3 on the week.

U.S. oil production ticked up 100,000 barrels per day to 11 million bpd, according to the Energy Information Administration.

The API reported a build in gasoline inventories of 3.9 million barrels for the week ending February 12—after the previous week's 4.810-million-barrel build. Analysts had expected a 1.397-million-barrel build for the week.

Distillate stocks saw a decrease of 3.500 million barrels for the week, after last week's 487,000-barrel decrease.

Fill levels of the Enbridge tanks in the south of Cushing as of Friday, February 12.

Cushing inventories fell by 3.00 million barrels. Last week, inventories held in Cushing decreased by 1.378 million barrels. “As of Tuesday’s measure, Enbridge stocks have dropped over 2 million bbl since Friday 5th February,” Dan Schnurr, co-founder of Geospatial Insight, told Oilprice.

Post data release, at 4:40 p.m. EDT, the WTI benchmark was trading at $61.25, while Brent crude was trading at $64.45.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.ocm

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Saudi Arabia Warns Oil Producers To Remain “Extremely Cautious”

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices To U.S. And Europe

Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices To U.S. And Europe
Is There An Oil Price Correction Coming?

Is There An Oil Price Correction Coming?
Shell Shuts Down 310,000 Bpd Deer Park Refinery

Shell Shuts Down 310,000 Bpd Deer Park Refinery
Alberta Wants To Make The U.S. Pay For Scrapped Keystone XL

Alberta Wants To Make The U.S. Pay For Scrapped Keystone XL
Saudi Arabia’s Central Bank Just Made A Historic Move

Saudi Arabia’s Central Bank Just Made A Historic Move


Most Commented

Alt text

Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere

 Alt text

Morgan Stanley: Gasoline Industry Is About to Become Totally Worthless

 Alt text

Europe’s Unforeseen Renewables Problem

 Alt text

Why Oil Companies Can’t Replace Oil Profits With Renewable Profits
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com