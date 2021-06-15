Volkswagen CEO Slams G7 Over Slow Coal Phase Out

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 72.43 +0.31 +0.43%
Graph up Brent Crude 20 mins SellBuy 73.99 +1.13 +1.55%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.214 -0.026 -0.80%
Graph up Heating Oil 11 mins SellBuy 2.116 +0.004 +0.19%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.177 +0.006 +0.28%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 72.84 -0.16 -0.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 72.84 -0.16 -0.22%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 72.66 +0.58 +0.80%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 71.99 +0.68 +0.95%
Chart Mars US 58 mins 71.62 +1.19 +1.69%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.177 +0.006 +0.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 72.01 +0.87 +1.22%
Graph up Murban 2 days 73.02 +0.99 +1.37%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 68.63 +1.03 +1.52%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 72.98 +0.25 +0.34%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 72.13 +0.69 +0.97%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 72.66 +0.58 +0.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 72.66 +0.58 +0.80%
Chart Girassol 2 days 72.88 +0.58 +0.80%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 71.99 +0.68 +0.95%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 56.27 +0.26 +0.46%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 57.38 +0.52 +0.91%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 69.88 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 71.28 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 66.33 -0.03 -0.05%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 63.88 -0.03 -0.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 63.88 -0.03 -0.05%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 66.23 -0.03 -0.05%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 69.13 +0.07 +0.10%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 63.78 -0.03 -0.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 72.84 -0.16 -0.22%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 68.75 +1.25 +1.85%
Graph up Giddings 17 hours 62.50 +1.25 +2.04%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 72.67 +0.46 +0.64%
Graph up West Texas Sour 17 hours 66.07 +1.21 +1.87%
Graph up Eagle Ford 17 hours 70.02 +1.21 +1.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 70.02 +1.21 +1.76%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 68.75 +1.25 +1.85%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 61.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 76.32 +0.44 +0.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 6 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 12 minutes Colonial pipeline hack
  • 1 hour U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours Succession Planning in Human Resources for Vaccinated Individuals in the Oil & Gas Industry

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Climb On Huge Inventory Draw

The Iran Nuclear Deal Won’t Happen Any Time Soon

The Iran Nuclear Deal Won’t Happen Any Time Soon

The lack of progress in…

Oil Could Reach $80 This Summer, But There’s A Catch

Oil Could Reach $80 This Summer, But There’s A Catch

Wall Street continues to be…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
MINING.com

MINING.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Share

Related News

Volkswagen CEO Slams G7 Over Slow Coal Phase Out

By MINING.com - Jun 15, 2021, 1:30 PM CDT

Volkswagen’s VLKAY chief executive has taken aim at leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) for failing to set a firm date to phase out coal power and rejecting a proposal to halt the production of diesel and gas cars.

Herbert Diess, who is leading VW’s transformation to a manufacturer of electric vehicles (EV), vented his disappointment on Twitter.

“That’s not enough, @G7,” Diess tweeted Tuesday. “We need to exit coal much earlier! EVs are key to reach the climate goals 2030. But EVs only make sense with green energy, letting EVs run on coal is regulatory nonsense.”

The 62-year-old, who fired a general broadside at Germany’s coal-reliant energy sector last year, plans to launch roughly 70 battery-powered VW VLKAY models by the end of the decade.

He has said that more than 70% of VW VLKAY brand’s European sales should EVs by 2030, up from a previous target of 35%. In the US and China, the company expects half of its sales to be EVs by that time frame.  

Related: Oil Markets Baffled As The IEA Calls For More Production

Volkswagen’s ambitious plan to build six European gigafactories in the next nine years sets the company up to be a major battery player in its own right

For now, the automaker’ substantial investment in EVs – 35 billion euros ($41.7 billion) by 2025 – is centred on cell technology and further downstream in the form of charging infrastructure and recycling of spent batteries.

The G7’s  — Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and US —meeting last week in Cornwall, England, finished with a promise from these nations to adopt strict measures on coal-fired power stations and end public financing for overseas coal-fired plants by the end of the year.

To support developing countries move away from unabated coal, Canada, Germany, the UK, and the US have agreed to provide up to $2 billion to support the work of the Climate Investments Funds.

“These concessional resources are expected to mobilize up to $10 billion in co-financing, including from the private sector, to support renewable energy deployment in developing and emerging economies,” they said, using language similar to that used at the meeting of G7 environmental ministers last month.

The leaders unveiled their first-ever joint commitment to the 1.5°C climate goal. Member states “will align their long-term and short-term climate goals in a manner consistent with keeping the 1.5°C global warming threshold”, the final statement that emerged from last week’s summit says.

The nations’ members were, however, unable to agree on a specific date due to resistance from one member.

By Mining.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

$100 Oil Is Now A Distinct Possibility

Next Post

Chinese Gasoline Demand Is Driving Oil Prices Higher

MINING.com

MINING.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

More Than 2 Billion Tons Of Coal Mining Capacity Is About To Come Online

More Than 2 Billion Tons Of Coal Mining Capacity Is About To Come Online
Activist Investor Wins Exxon Board Seats In Day Of Reckoning For Big Oil

Activist Investor Wins Exxon Board Seats In Day Of Reckoning For Big Oil
Scientists Find Cheap And Easy Way To Extract Lithium From Seawater

Scientists Find Cheap And Easy Way To Extract Lithium From Seawater
Mega-Merger Creates A $5.7 Billion U.S. Shale Giant

Mega-Merger Creates A $5.7 Billion U.S. Shale Giant
Larger Than Expected Crude Draw Fuels Oil Price Rally

Larger Than Expected Crude Draw Fuels Oil Price Rally


Most Commented

Alt text

The IEA’s Latest Proposal Is Both Reckless And Impossible

 Alt text

Climate Revolt Against Big Oil May Lead To Surge In Crude Prices

 Alt text

IEA: Net-Zero Goal Means No More New Oil And Gas Investment Ever

 Alt text

Oil Markets Will Face A Supply Crisis Before Demand Peaks
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com