Venezuela's Oil Production Crippled By Another Power Outage

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 24.52 +0.97 +4.12%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 30.81 +1.35 +4.58%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.827 -0.067 -3.54%
Graph down Mars US 20 hours 25.95 -0.79 -2.95%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 22.91 +0.51 +2.28%
Graph up Urals 15 hours 30.10 +2.40 +8.66%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 27.18 -0.20 -0.73%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 27.18 -0.20 -0.73%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 24.93 +2.30 +10.16%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 21.10 -0.57 -2.63%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.827 -0.067 -3.54%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 27.44 +1.09 +4.14%
Graph up Murban 3 days 27.67 +1.16 +4.38%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 19.45 +1.73 +9.76%
Graph down Basra Light 3 days 26.08 -2.33 -8.20%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 25.72 +2.14 +9.08%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 24.93 +2.30 +10.16%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 24.93 +2.30 +10.16%
Chart Girassol 2 days 26.94 +2.10 +8.45%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 22.91 +0.51 +2.28%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 18.02 +2.73 +17.85%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 21.33 -0.79 -3.57%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 23.83 -0.79 -3.21%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 25.23 -0.79 -3.04%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 24.83 -0.79 -3.08%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 19.83 -0.79 -3.83%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 19.83 -0.79 -3.83%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 20.33 -0.79 -3.74%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 24.83 -0.79 -3.08%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 19.83 -0.79 -3.83%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 27.18 -0.20 -0.73%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 15 hours 21.25 +1.25 +6.25%
Graph up Giddings 15 hours 15.00 +1.25 +9.09%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 18.56 +0.01 +0.05%
Graph up West Texas Sour 15 hours 18.69 +0.75 +4.18%
Graph up Eagle Ford 15 hours 22.64 +0.75 +3.43%
Chart Eagle Ford 15 hours 22.64 +0.75 +3.43%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 15 hours 21.25 +1.25 +6.25%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 13.75 -0.50 -3.51%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 27.13 -0.44 -1.60%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Storage Replace Gas Plants
  • 6 minutes Why do oilfields take damage when production is paused?
  • 10 minutes Coronavirus hype biggest political hoax in history
  • 13 minutes The best way to defeat Trump in this election: China cancels all trade war tariffs on American exports
  • 15 minutes A government-funded analysis found hydroxychloroquine ineffective for COVID-19, increases risk of death
  • 5 mins US To Remove Patriot Missile Protection From Saudi Arabia Amid Oilpocalypse - - ZeroHedge
  • 2 hours Cheapest source of new electricity gen by country
  • 5 hours Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 14 hours WIsh I could have been a fly on the wall
  • 18 hours oil Get together!!
  • 5 hours Troubles in the European Union
  • 16 hours Geothermal Drilling?
  • 1 hour Is Joe Biden still in the race ? Why he is not running the campaign ? Where is Democratic Party to support him ?
  • 19 hours There was no U.S. crude imported by China in the first three months of 2020, and none is scheduled to arrive this month either
  • 20 hours Ban Chinese characters from OP forum
  • 20 hours Judge Blocks Rule That Would Have Kicked 700,000 People Off SNAP

Breaking News:

Sanctioned Businessman Helps Maduro With Iran Oil Scheme

2020’s Biotech Boom Has Only Just Begun

2020’s Biotech Boom Has Only Just Begun

A promising new mental health…

U.S. Oil Towns Could Take Years To Recover From Crude Price Shock

U.S. Oil Towns Could Take Years To Recover From Crude Price Shock

Oil towns and counties in…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Venezuela's Oil Production Crippled By Another Power Outage

By Irina Slav - May 08, 2020, 9:30 AM CDT PDVSA

According to unnamed sources who spoke to Reuters, a power outage this week stopped operations at the Petropiar crude upgrader that PDVSA runs via a joint venture with Chevron. Separately, PDVSA postponed the restart of the Petromonagas and Petrocedeno facilities because of depressed oil prices.

Petromonagas is a joint venture of PDVSA with Rosneft, which earlier this year sold all its interests in Venezuela to a newly formed state firm called Roszarubezhneft. Petrocedeno is a partnership between PDVSA, French Total, and Norway’s Equinor.

A fourth upgrader in the Orinoco Belt, Sinovensa, was also halted this week and later restarted, according to the Reuters sources, but at a reduced rate of just 72,000 bpd.

Crude oil upgraders are facilities where extra heavy oil of the type that is produced in Venezuela’s Orinoco Belt is mixed with lighter hydrocarbons to make it liquid and easier to transport.

The upgrader problem is the latest in a string of events that suggest Venezuela’s production, which already has fallen to some 700,000 bpd, will likely fall further, especially if prices stay at current levels.

The country is in the grips of a major gasoline shortage as refineries are unable to operate at run rates higher than 10 percent because of a shortage of diluents necessary for the production of fuels as well as an urgent need for repairs.

What’s more, the only two U.S. oil companies allowed to continue doing business in the Latin American nation were last month ordered by Washington to pack up and get out, which puts a question mark over the future of the Petropiar joint venture and means more oil production declines.

Amid all this, President Maduro once again reshuffled the government, appointing the former Minister of Industries and National Production Tareck El Aissami as the new oil minister.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. To Withdraw Patriot Missiles From Saudi Arabia Over Oil Dispute

Next Post

Norway’s Oil Industry Questions $10 Billion Tax Plan

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Falls As Saudi Arabia Launches New Price War With Record Discounts

Oil Falls As Saudi Arabia Launches New Price War With Record Discounts
Pirates Board Crude Tanker Near World’s Most Critical Oil Passage

Pirates Board Crude Tanker Near World’s Most Critical Oil Passage

 Egyptian Billionaire: Buffett Is Wrong, Oil Will Hit $100 Within 18 Months

Egyptian Billionaire: Buffett Is Wrong, Oil Will Hit $100 Within 18 Months

 Energy Transfer Asks For Permission To Turn Pipelines To Oil Storage

Energy Transfer Asks For Permission To Turn Pipelines To Oil Storage

 World’s Largest Oil Fund Is Once Again Crashing Crude Markets

World’s Largest Oil Fund Is Once Again Crashing Crude Markets


Most Commented

Alt text

Trump Could Use ‘Nuclear Option’ To Make Saudi Arabia Pay For Oil War

 Alt text

The Reality Of The End Of Oil

 Alt text

How Oil Prices Could Go To $100

 Alt text

The Death Of U.S. Oil
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com