Venezuela’s Citgo Dismisses Report It Considers Bankruptcy

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 3 hours 55.26 +1.47 +2.73%
Brent Crude 2 hours 62.75 +1.91 +3.14%
Natural Gas 3 hours 2.734 -0.080 -2.84%
Mars US 2 hours 59.76 +1.67 +2.87%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.19 +0.26 +0.43%
Urals 2 days 59.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.59 -0.34 -0.57%
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.59 -0.34 -0.57%
Bonny Light 19 hours 62.70 -0.89 -1.40%
Mexican Basket 2 days 55.03 -0.23 -0.42%
Natural Gas 3 hours 2.734 -0.080 -2.84%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 19 hours 61.28 -0.57 -0.92%
Murban 19 hours 62.65 -0.52 -0.82%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 54.00 -0.62 -1.14%
Basra Light 19 hours 61.46 -0.77 -1.24%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 61.47 -0.77 -1.24%
Bonny Light 19 hours 62.70 -0.89 -1.40%
Bonny Light 19 hours 62.70 -0.89 -1.40%
Girassol 19 hours 62.04 -0.86 -1.37%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.19 +0.26 +0.43%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 59 mins 42.06 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 11 days 42.79 -0.44 -1.02%
Canadian Condensate 26 days 50.94 -0.44 -0.86%
Premium Synthetic 26 days 53.79 -0.44 -0.81%
Sweet Crude 11 days 51.49 -0.44 -0.85%
Peace Sour 11 days 48.34 -0.44 -0.90%
Peace Sour 11 days 48.34 -0.44 -0.90%
Light Sour Blend 11 days 51.04 -0.44 -0.85%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 days 53.29 -0.44 -0.82%
Central Alberta 11 days 48.79 -0.44 -0.89%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 59.59 -0.34 -0.57%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 50.25 -0.50 -0.99%
Giddings 2 days 44.00 -0.50 -1.12%
ANS West Coast 4 days 61.54 +1.32 +2.19%
West Texas Sour 2 days 47.74 -0.44 -0.91%
Eagle Ford 2 days 51.69 -0.44 -0.84%
Eagle Ford 2 days 51.69 -0.44 -0.84%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 50.24 -0.44 -0.87%
Kansas Common 2 days 44.00 -0.50 -1.12%
Buena Vista 3 days 63.93 +0.92 +1.46%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers
  • 7 minutes Crude Realities of Venezuela's Future
  • 14 minutes Welcome To The Cold War: The US Announces Pullout From INF Treaty With Russia
  • 17 minutes EVs and Oil Demand
  • 3 hours "Renewable" Energy or Hydrocarbons Keeping People From Freezing Their Butts Off This Week in U.S.?
  • 26 mins Oil prices forecast
  • 4 hours Huawei ≠ iPhones? UAE Used Cyber Super-Weapon To Spy On iPhones Of Foes
  • 19 hours U.S. Oil & Gas can go to hell. Kamala Harris Backs Massive Government Expansion Into Energy & Healthcare
  • 20 hours PetroChina To Drop PDVSA As Partner In Refinery Project
  • 19 hours Are New Oil Technologies Oversold B.S.
  • 4 hours Chinese FDI in U.S. Drops 90%: America's Clueless Tech Entrepreneurs
  • 16 hours Good Marriage And Bad Divorce: Germany's Merkel Wants Britain and EU To Divorce On Good Terms
  • 18 hours China To Deploy Nuke Detonator at Shale Deposit
  • 23 hours How the U.S. Could Lose a Tech Cold War
  • 1 day Polar vortex and nat gas goes down
  • 12 hours *Happy Dance* ... U.S. Shale Oil Slowdown
Oil Prices See Best January In 14 Years

Oil Prices See Best January In 14 Years

Oil prices are on course…

Oil Markets Unmoved By Modest Inventory Build

Oil Markets Unmoved By Modest Inventory Build

Oil prices rose slightly on…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Venezuela’s Citgo Dismisses Report It Considers Bankruptcy

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 01, 2019, 4:00 PM CST Citgo HQ

One of the large refiners in the U.S., Citgo Petroleum, owned by Venezuela’s state oil company PDVSA, has denied a report that it was considering filing for bankruptcy, among other options, to protect itself from competing claims over its governance amid the ongoing crisis in Venezuela.

On Thursday, The Wall Street Journal reported that a bankruptcy filing was one of the options that Citgo Petroleum is considering. Such filing is neither imminent nor certain, but could be a way to protect Citgo’s operations on the U.S. Gulf Coast and keep them running, The Journal reported, quoting people familiar with the matter.

According to the WSJ report, a potential bankruptcy filing could provide some period of calm, but it could also prompt many creditors to start encroaching Citgo to claim repayments. One of those is Russia’s oil giant Rosneft, which has extended a loan to PDVSA. The Venezuelan state oil firm used 49.9 percent in Citgo as collateral for that loan, and if it defaults on the loan, Rosneft could claim that stake in Citgo.

“Citgo has no intention of entering into bankruptcy proceedings,” a spokesman for the company wrote in an email to Reuters after The Journal published its report.

“We continue to maintain a strong balance sheet, flat debt levels and liquidity of more than $1 billion into the new year,” the spokesman added.

Amid the political impasse in Venezuela, opposition leader Juan Guaidó—whom the U.S. backed last week as the legitimate president—was said earlier this week to be preparing to announce new boards of directors for PDVSA and Citgo.

Guaidó has ordered Venezuela’s congress to appoint new boards at the two companies, Reuters reports

In a tweet on Thursday, U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton wrote:

“Today, President Guaido has asked the workers of Citgo to stay in their jobs during the democratic and economic recovery of Venezuela. The fruits of their labor will no longer be used to facilitate graft and corruption by Maduro.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Exxon Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates On Higher Production

Next Post

Exxon, Qatar Petroleum Continue $10-Bln LNG Project Without ConocoPhillips

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil, Gas Industry Fears Skills Shortage

Oil, Gas Industry Fears Skills Shortage
Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Lower

Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Lower

 Large Crude Draw Fails To Impress As Gasoline, Distillates Inventories Soar

Large Crude Draw Fails To Impress As Gasoline, Distillates Inventories Soar

 Iran Bracing For Economic Contraction As Oil Exports Crumble

Iran Bracing For Economic Contraction As Oil Exports Crumble

 OPEC To Cut More Than Expected

OPEC To Cut More Than Expected

Most Commented

Alt text

Poland Scrambles To Wean Itself Off Russian Gas

 Alt text

WoodMac: Demand For Oil In Transportation Sector To Peak In A Decade

 Alt text

Oil Prices Slip On Bearish EIA Report

 Alt text

Fears Of U.S. Shale Demise May Be Overblown
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com