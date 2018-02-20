Venezuela Launches El Petro Oil-Backed Cryptocurrency

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 61.84 +0.29 +0.47%
Brent Crude 10 mins 65.26 -0.41 -0.62%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.649 +0.051 +1.96%
Mars US 4 days 59.78 +0.34 +0.57%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.89 +0.48 +0.77%
Urals 2 days 62.28 +1.58 +2.60%
Louisiana Light 6 days 63.63 +1.97 +3.19%
Louisiana Light 6 days 63.63 +1.97 +3.19%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.45 +0.83 +1.26%
Mexican Basket 6 days 54.74 +0.71 +1.31%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.649 +0.051 +1.96%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 61.48 +0.10 +0.16%
Murban 2 days 65.03 +0.15 +0.23%
Iran Heavy 2 days 60.68 +0.41 +0.68%
Basra Light 6 days 59.57 +0.04 +0.07%
Saharan Blend 2 days 65.81 +0.69 +1.06%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.45 +0.83 +1.26%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.45 +0.83 +1.26%
Girassol 2 days 65.90 +0.83 +1.28%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.89 +0.48 +0.77%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 35.45 +0.59 +1.69%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 32.55 -6.12 -15.83%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 63.95 +0.38 +0.60%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 62.55 +0.38 +0.61%
Sweet Crude 2 days 55.05 +0.88 +1.62%
Peace Sour 2 days 48.30 +0.38 +0.79%
Peace Sour 2 days 48.30 +0.38 +0.79%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 55.80 +0.38 +0.69%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 61.50 +0.38 +0.62%
Central Alberta 2 days 48.95 +0.38 +0.78%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 6 days 63.63 +1.97 +3.19%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 58.00 +0.25 +0.43%
Giddings 5 days 51.75 +0.25 +0.49%
ANS West Coast 7 days 64.64 +1.92 +3.06%
West Texas Sour 5 days 55.63 +3.02 +5.74%
Eagle Ford 5 days 59.58 +3.02 +5.34%
Eagle Ford 5 days 59.58 +3.02 +5.34%
Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 58.13 +3.02 +5.48%
Kansas Common 5 days 52.00 +0.50 +0.97%
Buena Vista 5 days 68.19 +0.83 +1.23%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 34 mins Iran To Recover War Losses By Exploiting Syria Natural Resource !?
  • 1 hour We're worried about US shale production, while OPEC calls for $10 trillion investment to meet demand?
  • 4 hours Elon Musk’s Boring Company Gets Green Light to Start Digging in Washington, DC
  • 3 hours IKEA launches its own clean energy tariff
  • 3 hours Ohio to Ban Oil, Gas Entirely?
  • 1 hour Israel Strikes "Historic" Gas Deal With Egypt
  • 3 hours API Inventory Data (Tuesdays)
  • 1 hour Ireland 2040 - 116 Billion Pounds For Infrastructure Projects Around The Country
  • 1 hour Venezuela's New Bitcoin: An Ingenious Plan or Worthless Cryptocurrency?
  • 4 hours German cities to trial free public transport to cut pollution
  • 3 hours Turkish Warships Block Gas Exploration Drillship in Cypriot Waters
  • 3 hours Gold Bust could see $1000/oz
  • 3 hours DOA to invest $6.5M in coal industry
  • 3 hours Cryptocurrencies ‘Could drop to near-zero at any time’
  • 3 hours EIA Inventory Data (Wednesdays)
  • 1 hour Is Global Warming Good For Humanity After All?

Breaking News:

BP’s Dudley Says Race Is On To Lower Emissions

The World’s Most Gridlocked Cities

The World’s Most Gridlocked Cities

The United States is home…

The Most Bullish Indicator For Long-Term Oil Demand

The Most Bullish Indicator For Long-Term Oil Demand

As air travel continues to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Venezuela Launches El Petro Oil-Backed Cryptocurrency

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 20, 2018, 12:00 PM CST Venezuela

Two months after Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro surprised analysts and the cryptocurrency world with his idea to launch an oil-backed cryptocurrency, the socialist president said early on Tuesday that Venezuela had just launched its El Petro that would strengthen the country’s economy, while the U.S. mulls over oil sanctions, and the Venezuelan economy and its oil production continue to slide.

In early December, Maduro shocked analysts who follow both the country’s flirtations with default and the cryptocurrency community by announcing that Venezuela would launch the Petro cryptocurrency, backed by oil, diamonds, and gold reserves, to help the country to “advance in issues of monetary sovereignty, to make financial transactions and overcome the financial blockade.”

Last month, Maduro said that the 5 billion barrels of oil reserves at the Ayacucho block 1 in Venezuela’s Orinoco Belt would back the cryptocurrency.

The Petro, which Venezuela touts as the first cryptocurrency issued by a country, is now launching in pre-sale as a means to “boost monetary sovereignty”, while many analysts think it is just a desperate attempt to skirt U.S. financial sanctions. Analysts also think that the Petro won’t bring real benefits either to Venezuela’s ravaged economy or its people who suffer from shortage of basic necessities amid a hyperinflation expected at 13,000 percent this year by the IMF. Earlier this month, Colombia and Brazil tightened security along their Venezuelan borders as a growing number of desperate Venezuelans tried to flee from the worsening economic crisis to neighboring countries.

Venezuelan journalist, political scientist, and blogger Francisco Toro told CNBC in a recent interview that Venezuela had turned to the Petro cryptocurrency out of “desperation” because of the sanctions.

“They have been trying to figure out ways to get around anti-money laundering sanctions provisions, and crypto is maybe one way they can do that,” Toro told CNBC. 

Last month, U.S. Senators Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Bob Menendez (D-NJ) urged U.S. Treasury Department Secretary Steven Mnuchin “to outline the department’s enforcement mechanisms and efforts to combat the Maduro regime’s plans to use cryptocurrencies to evade U.S. sanctions.”

Related: Iran Fails To Comply With OPEC Deal

“Maduro has proven that he will use every tool at his disposal to perpetuate his authoritarian objectives, including financial lifelines from Russia and China. As such, we are concerned that a cryptocurrency could provide Maduro a mechanism by which to make payments to foreign lenders and bondholders in the United States, actions that would clearly thwart the intent of U.S.-imposed sanctions,” the Senators wrote.

Meanwhile, Maduro said last week that Venezuela was going to shop around for other buyers of its crude oil, should the United States make good on its threat to impose an oil embargo. Maduro also claimed that oil production in Venezuela had increased by 250,000 bpd in January.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

South Carolina Authorities Fire Utility Commission

Next Post

BP’s Dudley Says Race Is On To Lower Emissions

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Pares Gains After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Pares Gains After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build
Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

 Oil Prices Head Lower After API Reports Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Head Lower After API Reports Crude Inventory Build

 Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

 Hackers Create “Perfect Virus,” Put Oil Companies On Edge

Hackers Create “Perfect Virus,” Put Oil Companies On Edge

Most Commented

Alt text

Saudi Oil Minister Tired Of Shale Hype

 Alt text

What Could Push Oil To $100?

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia Wants $70 Oil

 Alt text

The Shale Boom Might Not Last Long
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com