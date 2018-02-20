South Carolina Authorities Fire Utility Commission

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 61.84 +0.29 +0.47%
Brent Crude 10 mins 65.26 -0.41 -0.62%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.649 +0.051 +1.96%
Mars US 4 days 59.78 +0.34 +0.57%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.89 +0.48 +0.77%
Urals 2 days 62.28 +1.58 +2.60%
Louisiana Light 6 days 63.63 +1.97 +3.19%
Louisiana Light 6 days 63.63 +1.97 +3.19%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.45 +0.83 +1.26%
Mexican Basket 6 days 54.74 +0.71 +1.31%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.649 +0.051 +1.96%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 61.48 +0.10 +0.16%
Murban 2 days 65.03 +0.15 +0.23%
Iran Heavy 2 days 60.68 +0.41 +0.68%
Basra Light 6 days 59.57 +0.04 +0.07%
Saharan Blend 2 days 65.81 +0.69 +1.06%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.45 +0.83 +1.26%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.45 +0.83 +1.26%
Girassol 2 days 65.90 +0.83 +1.28%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.89 +0.48 +0.77%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 35.45 +0.59 +1.69%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 32.55 -6.12 -15.83%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 63.95 +0.38 +0.60%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 62.55 +0.38 +0.61%
Sweet Crude 2 days 55.05 +0.88 +1.62%
Peace Sour 2 days 48.30 +0.38 +0.79%
Peace Sour 2 days 48.30 +0.38 +0.79%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 55.80 +0.38 +0.69%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 61.50 +0.38 +0.62%
Central Alberta 2 days 48.95 +0.38 +0.78%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 6 days 63.63 +1.97 +3.19%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 58.00 +0.25 +0.43%
Giddings 5 days 51.75 +0.25 +0.49%
ANS West Coast 7 days 64.64 +1.92 +3.06%
West Texas Sour 5 days 55.63 +3.02 +5.74%
Eagle Ford 5 days 59.58 +3.02 +5.34%
Eagle Ford 5 days 59.58 +3.02 +5.34%
Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 58.13 +3.02 +5.48%
Kansas Common 5 days 52.00 +0.50 +0.97%
Buena Vista 5 days 68.19 +0.83 +1.23%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 34 mins Iran To Recover War Losses By Exploiting Syria Natural Resource !?
  • 1 hour We're worried about US shale production, while OPEC calls for $10 trillion investment to meet demand?
  • 4 hours Elon Musk’s Boring Company Gets Green Light to Start Digging in Washington, DC
  • 3 hours IKEA launches its own clean energy tariff
  • 3 hours Ohio to Ban Oil, Gas Entirely?
  • 1 hour Israel Strikes "Historic" Gas Deal With Egypt
  • 3 hours API Inventory Data (Tuesdays)
  • 1 hour Ireland 2040 - 116 Billion Pounds For Infrastructure Projects Around The Country
  • 1 hour Venezuela's New Bitcoin: An Ingenious Plan or Worthless Cryptocurrency?
  • 4 hours German cities to trial free public transport to cut pollution
  • 3 hours Turkish Warships Block Gas Exploration Drillship in Cypriot Waters
  • 3 hours Gold Bust could see $1000/oz
  • 3 hours DOA to invest $6.5M in coal industry
  • 3 hours Cryptocurrencies ‘Could drop to near-zero at any time’
  • 3 hours EIA Inventory Data (Wednesdays)
  • 1 hour Is Global Warming Good For Humanity After All?

Breaking News:

BP’s Dudley Says Race Is On To Lower Emissions

Russia May Feel Pinch From Oil Cut Deal This Year

Russia May Feel Pinch From Oil Cut Deal This Year

Russia’s central bank warned that…

Clean Oil That Only Costs $20

Clean Oil That Only Costs $20

As the shale revolution is…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard S. Hyman is an economist and financial analyst specializing in the energy sector. He headed utility equity research at a major brokerage house and…

More Info

Share

Related News

South Carolina Authorities Fire Utility Commission

By Leonard Hyman & William Tilles - Feb 20, 2018, 11:00 AM CST renewables

This week, the South Carolina state House of Representatives, in a virtually unanimous vote, voted to fire all seven members of the state’s public utility commission. The reason is simple. The legislature's action is what in common parlance is called a smokescreen, a distraction.

It was the French novelist Honore de Balzac who said that at the heart of every great fortune lay a great crime. The “crime” in this case is wasting $12 billion on the now cancelled VC Summer nuclear plant near Jenkinsburg, South Carolina.

But who is the “perp” in this case? The state legislature itself. In 2007 the legislature approved significant changes in the way its consumers would pay for new, large power generating facilities. In the old days, the utility built the plant first, and if it was up to spec, the ratepayers paid for it. Easy, peasy.

But after the innocuous sounding Base Load Review Act passed in 2007, utility customers paid for new power plants as they were being built. Big difference. This inordinately generous guarantee preceded the financial recklessness of SCANA and the state power agency, Santee Cooper.

What the legislature accomplished was to completely shift the risk for building new nuclear power plants from the utility’s shareholders to customers. And the best part was that shareholders would still receive outsized compensation in return for now very little risk. As the saying goes, nice work if you can get it.

Related: The End Of The LNG Glut

But there is always something. After spending over $11 billion on the VC Summer project, the utility builders have cancelled it, and it looks as if their customers are, as a result of the legislature’s 2007 largesse, on the hook for the entire amount.

The legislature is now casting about for villains.

But when we think of our early heroes, George Reeve’s Superman is at the top of the list. OK, Henry Cavell looks a lot better in tights but still. It was what he supposedly stood for that we remember: “Truth, Justice and the American Way”.

Looking at recent events in South Carolina, we little truth and for consumers no justice. But it does look like this is becoming the “American Way”.

By Leonard Hyman and Bill Tilles for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Exxon, Total Look To Double Capacity At Shared LNG Project

Next Post

Venezuela Launches El Petro Oil-Backed Cryptocurrency

Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard S. Hyman is an economist and financial analyst specializing in the energy sector. He headed utility equity research at a major brokerage house and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Pares Gains After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Pares Gains After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build
Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

 Oil Prices Head Lower After API Reports Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Head Lower After API Reports Crude Inventory Build

 Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

 Hackers Create “Perfect Virus,” Put Oil Companies On Edge

Hackers Create “Perfect Virus,” Put Oil Companies On Edge

Most Commented

Alt text

Saudi Oil Minister Tired Of Shale Hype

 Alt text

What Could Push Oil To $100?

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia Wants $70 Oil

 Alt text

The Shale Boom Might Not Last Long
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com