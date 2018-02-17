Iran Fails To Comply With OPEC Deal

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 1 day 61.55 +0.38 +0.62%
Brent Crude 1 day 64.84 +0.51 +0.79%
Natural Gas 1 day 2.598 -0.022 -0.84%
Mars US 1 day 59.78 +0.34 +0.57%
Opec Basket 3 days 62.09 +1.05 +1.72%
Urals 2 days 60.70 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 3 days 63.63 +1.97 +3.19%
Louisiana Light 3 days 63.63 +1.97 +3.19%
Bonny Light 2 days 65.62 +1.08 +1.67%
Mexican Basket 3 days 54.74 +0.71 +1.31%
Natural Gas 1 day 2.598 -0.022 -0.84%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 3 days 61.38 +2.25 +3.81%
Murban 3 days 64.88 +2.25 +3.59%
Iran Heavy 2 days 60.27 +1.08 +1.82%
Basra Light 3 days 59.57 +0.04 +0.07%
Saharan Blend 2 days 65.12 +1.08 +1.69%
Bonny Light 2 days 65.62 +1.08 +1.67%
Bonny Light 2 days 65.62 +1.08 +1.67%
Girassol 2 days 65.07 +1.08 +1.69%
Opec Basket 3 days 62.09 +1.05 +1.72%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 1 day 34.86 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 38.67 +0.57 +1.50%
Canadian Condensate 3 days 63.57 +0.57 +0.90%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 62.17 +0.57 +0.93%
Sweet Crude 3 days 54.17 +0.57 +1.06%
Peace Sour 3 days 47.92 +0.57 +1.20%
Peace Sour 3 days 47.92 +0.57 +1.20%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 55.42 +0.57 +1.04%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 61.12 +0.57 +0.94%
Central Alberta 3 days 48.57 +0.57 +1.19%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 63.63 +1.97 +3.19%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 58.00 +0.25 +0.43%
Giddings 2 days 51.75 +0.25 +0.49%
ANS West Coast 4 days 64.64 +1.92 +3.06%
West Texas Sour 2 days 55.63 +3.02 +5.74%
Eagle Ford 2 days 59.58 +3.02 +5.34%
Eagle Ford 2 days 59.58 +3.02 +5.34%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 58.13 +3.02 +5.48%
Kansas Common 3 days 51.50 +0.75 +1.48%
Buena Vista 4 days 67.36 +1.16 +1.75%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 1 day Court rules DOE to implement Obama efficiency rules
  • 1 hour DOA to invest $6.5M in coal industry
  • 1 day Tillerson Seeks A Deal With Erdogan On Syria
  • 1 day White House considering steel and aluminum tariffs
  • 1 hour US to hold largest oil and gas lease sale in its history
  • 2 days Iraq Seeks $100 Bln to Rebuild Economy
  • 1 hour Experts said US losing ground to China on AI
  • 2 days Allegedly the Search For Aliens is Struggling Thanks to Cryptocurrency Mania
  • 1 day Amazon reaches $1.2 million settlement with EPA over illegal pesticide sales
  • 1 hour White House Not Even Close to Regulating Bitcoin Yet
  • 1 day U.S. Bancorp hit with $613M in penalties
  • 2 days US intelligence warn against Chinese phones
  • 2 days 25-cent Gas Tax Hike? Interesting political quagmire for Trump
  • 2 days Electric Buses to Reach Half of World Fleet by 2025
  • 2 days Australia's solar power boom to double in a year
  • 2 days How Good Is Putin's Word?

Breaking News:

Nigeria Buys 100 Million Liters Of Gasoline To Quell Fuel Shortage

Alt Text

Iraq Boosts Asian Oil Exports To New Record

OPEC’s no.2 has seen its…

Alt Text

Argentina Is On The Cusp Of A Shale Boom

As oil prices continued their…

Alt Text

Should The Saudis Fear The Permian’s Production Potential?

Oil production in the Permian…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Ron Patterson

Ron Patterson

Ron Patterson is a retired computer engineer. He worked in Saudi Arabia for five years, two years at the Ghazlan Power Plant near Ras Tanura…

More Info

Share

Related News

Iran Fails To Comply With OPEC Deal

By Ron Patterson - Feb 17, 2018, 6:00 PM CST Iran oil pipeline

The OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report is out production data for January 2018. All data, unless otherwise noted, is through January 2018 and is in thousand barrels per day.

OPEC crude only production has held steady for three months. However, this chart masks the fact that November production was revised downward by 45,000 barrels per day and December production was revised downward by 107,000 barrels per day. January production was 76,000 barrels per day below last year’s 12-month average of 32,378,000 barrels per day and 247,000 barrels per day lower than OPEC’s 2016 12 month average of 32,549,000 barrels per day.



OPEC oil production was down just 8,100 barrels per day in January. November production was revised down 45,000 bpd and December production was revised down by 107,000 bpd. The largest revisions were for Venezuela. Their production was revised down 28,000 bpd in November and 98,000 bpd in December.



Algeria, like at least 8 other OPEC countries, is in continuous decline.



Angola peaked in 2008 at a 12-month average of 1,870,000 barrels per day are currently about a quarter of a million barrels per day below that number.



Ecuador’s crude oil production increased steadily for four and one-half years, from mid-2010 to January of 2015 and has been on a bumpy decline for the last three years.



Equatorial Guinea’s chart speaks for itself. I really don’t know why they joined OPEC. Their production is clearly in decline but is not enough to make much difference either way.



Everything I said about Equatorial Guinea can also be said about Gabon.



Iran is obviously ignoring any OPEC request to cut production and are producing every possible barrel they can.



Iraq’s 12-month average peaked, so far, last year, at 4,440,000 barrels per day. Their January crude oil production was 5,000 barrels per day below that average. Are they deliberately cutting production? If so, not by much.



Kuwait’s chart looks strange to my eye. I believe Kuwait is one of two, and possibly three, OPEC countries that could increase production somewhat. The others are Saudi Arabia and possibly the United Arab Emirates.



Libya is struggling. If peace ever breaks out in Libya they could increase production somewhat. But peace doesn’t seem to be on the horizon in Libya.



Nigerian crude oil production has a general downward trend. How much of this trend is due to political problems? Some of it, no doubt. But definitely not all of it.



Qatar peaked in 2008. And I won’t say “so far” here. They are clearly in decline.



Saudi crude oil production has been holding steady for 13 months now. Saudi is the only OPEC nation that could increase production by any considerable amount. They could possibly increase production from one quarter to one half million barrels per day. But likely a lot closer to one quarter million per day… possibly.



The UAE is one of the other two OPEC nations that just might be able to increase production somewhat. But I have more doubts about the UAE than I do about Kuwait.



Venezuela is in the grasp of a full-fledged collapse. Their production has fallen 273,000 barrels per day in the last three months. Their November production was revised downward by 28,000 barrels per day and their December production was revised downward by 98,000 barrels per day.

Venezuela is in danger of becoming a totally failed state, like Somalia. The worse things get, the worse things get. That is falling income from oil exports increases the chance that production will continue to fall. All income from exports will have to be used to keep the public from total rebellion and none will be left for the oil fields.



Looking at a zero-based chart puts OPEC crude only production in a much clearer perspective. 2018 on this chart is January only. The point here is that so-called “OPEC cuts” are not making much of a difference. World oil production is on that proverbial bumpy plateau.

(Click to enlarge)

Saudi, Kuwait and the UAE began to increase production in May of 2016 and peaked in November of that year. The other 11 OPEC countries peaked in July 2017, seven months after the OPEC cuts began. They were all, at that time producing flat out. And in my opinion, still are.

Although the three OPEC countries, Saudi, Kuwait and the UAE, are likely capable of increasing production, they, in my opinion, can in no way increase production to what they were producing in late 2016. That was a period where they made heroic efforts to increase production in order to establish a point from which they could “cut” production. That level was then, and is now, unsustainable.



And if you remove Venezuela from the mix, then the combined production of the other 10 are at an all-time high, or nearly so. The increase in production of the countries represented in this chart, for the last two years, has been all Iran recovering from sanctions and Libya recovering from rebel attacks. Iraq has been relatively flat over the last two years and everyone else has declined.



OPEC production in the above chart is crude only. It does not even include condensate. But world supply here is total liquids. So, they are comparing apples to oranges. Natural gas liquids, in the last few years, have increased far more than crude oil alone.



The above chart is from the EIA and is only through October 2017. World C+C has been on a bumpy plateau since July of 2015.



This is Russia thru January 2018. The data is from the Russian Minister of Energy. The data was in tons and I am using a conversion factor of 7.3 barrels per ton.

By Peakoilbarrel.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Explaining Saudi Arabia’s Oil Export Strategy
Ron Patterson

Ron Patterson

Ron Patterson is a retired computer engineer. He worked in Saudi Arabia for five years, two years at the Ghazlan Power Plant near Ras Tanura…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia Is Taking Over Syria’s Oil And Gas

Russia Is Taking Over Syria’s Oil And Gas
Oil Prices: Collapse Now, Spike Later

Oil Prices: Collapse Now, Spike Later

 Clean Oil That Only Costs $20

Clean Oil That Only Costs $20

 Physical Oil Markets Don’t Lie – Is Another Crash Likely?

Physical Oil Markets Don’t Lie – Is Another Crash Likely?

 Is This The Beginning Of A Downturn In Oil?

Is This The Beginning Of A Downturn In Oil?

Most Commented

Saudi Oil Minister Tired Of Shale Hype

Saudi Oil Minister Tired Of Shale Hype

 What Could Push Oil To $100?

What Could Push Oil To $100?

 The Shale Boom Might Not Last Long

The Shale Boom Might Not Last Long

 NYC Mayor Wants Big Oil Dead

NYC Mayor Wants Big Oil Dead
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com