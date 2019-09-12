Venezuela Confident It Will Recover Oil Production By End-2019

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 54.98 -0.11 -0.20%
Brent Crude 10 mins 60.26 -0.12 -0.20%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.577 +0.003 +0.12%
Mars US 2 hours 55.79 -0.66 -1.17%
Opec Basket 3 days 62.74 +0.74 +1.19%
Urals 20 hours 57.25 -0.70 -1.21%
Louisiana Light 3 days 60.67 -0.46 -0.75%
Louisiana Light 3 days 60.67 -0.46 -0.75%
Bonny Light 20 hours 61.00 -2.12 -3.36%
Mexican Basket 3 days 56.13 -1.41 -2.45%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.577 +0.003 +0.12%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 20 hours 59.32 -1.40 -2.31%
Murban 20 hours 61.44 -1.49 -2.37%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 53.26 -2.01 -3.64%
Basra Light 20 hours 61.70 -0.15 -0.24%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 60.41 -2.02 -3.24%
Bonny Light 20 hours 61.00 -2.12 -3.36%
Bonny Light 20 hours 61.00 -2.12 -3.36%
Girassol 20 hours 61.97 -2.16 -3.37%
Opec Basket 3 days 62.74 +0.74 +1.19%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 40.35 -0.34 -0.84%
Western Canadian Select 4 hours 43.70 -1.65 -3.64%
Canadian Condensate 23 days 49.75 -1.65 -3.21%
Premium Synthetic 13 days 56.15 -1.65 -2.85%
Sweet Crude 4 hours 51.05 -1.65 -3.13%
Peace Sour 4 hours 49.00 -1.65 -3.26%
Peace Sour 4 hours 49.00 -1.65 -3.26%
Light Sour Blend 4 hours 50.65 -1.65 -3.15%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 56.65 -1.65 -2.83%
Central Alberta 4 hours 49.95 -1.65 -3.20%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 3 days 60.67 -0.46 -0.75%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 51.50 -0.50 -0.96%
Giddings 20 hours 45.25 -0.50 -1.09%
ANS West Coast 3 days 64.30 +0.25 +0.39%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 49.04 -0.66 -1.33%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 52.99 -0.66 -1.23%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 52.99 -0.66 -1.23%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 51.50 -0.50 -0.96%
Kansas Common 3 days 46.00 -2.00 -4.17%
Buena Vista 3 days 65.53 -0.45 -0.68%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes China Faces Economic Collapse
  • 8 minutes ZeroHedge: Oil And Gas Bankruptcies To Accelerate As $137 Billion Debt Matures Over Next Two Years
  • 11 minutes Trump Will Win In 2020
  • 14 minutes Oil Production Growth In U.S. Grinds To A Halt
  • 7 hours Iran says tanker oil sold at sea, buyer sets destination
  • 33 mins The Real Reason Why US Oil Production Has Peaked
  • 6 hours Why Americans should be allowed guns - just not 'lunatics'
  • 5 mins House Votes to Bar Arctic Drilling
  • 6 hours Iran in the world market
  • 9 hours Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 20 hours Renewable Energy for Weapon Systems of the Future
  • 9 hours Oil Services Should Get Ready for a Recession, Rystad Warns
  • 9 hours End Game for Petroleum Engineering?
  • 10 hours The Rarely Revealed Part of the Nuclear Problem
  • 2 hours Is this because Spain has memories of their past renewable failures and or a combination of that and limitations of renewables? Spain turns down 26.3 GW of RES applications
  • 9 hours NATGAS, LNG, Technology, benefits etc , cleaner global energy fuel

Breaking News:

Venezuela Confident It Will Recover Oil Production By End-2019

Big Oil’s Very Risky $50 Billion Bet

Big Oil’s Very Risky $50 Billion Bet

The oil majors have ploughed…

A New Era For Saudi Oil

A New Era For Saudi Oil

The replacement of Saudi Oil…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Venezuela Confident It Will Recover Oil Production By End-2019

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 12, 2019, 6:00 PM CDT Maduro PDVSA

Venezuela is confident that it can recover the oil production lost to U.S. sanctions after the ousting of John Bolton as U.S. national security advisor, Venezuela’s Oil Minister Manuel Quevedo said on Thursday.

Venezuela also hopes that the U.S. sanctions on its oil exports can be removed “very soon,” the minister, who also leads the state-held oil firm PDVSA, told reporters in Abu Dhabi, as carried by The National.

The Latin American country is in favor of “any decision that goes to the stability of the dialogue,” said Quevedo, who is also the rotating President of the OPEC Conference this year.

After U.S. President Donald Trump fired the superhawk Bolton earlier this week, oil market participants started to see more bearish signs for oil, because Bolton was leading the “maximum pressure” campaigns on Iran and Venezuela, with severe sanctions on their oil exports. With Bolton gone, some analysts expect that President Trump may go for a softer stance, especially on Iran.

Venezuela, for its part, is hoping for some sanctions relief, according to today’s comments from its oil minister.

“And for sure by the end of the year we will be recovering our production. We hope that the sanctions will be taken away very, very soon,” The National quoted Quevedo as saying.

According to the latest figures by OPEC’s secondary sources, Venezuela’s oil production dropped by 43,000 bpd from July to just 712,000 bpd in August. This compares to 1.911 million bpd production in 2017 and 1.354 million bpd for 2018. Since the end of 2018, Venezuela has lost around 600,000 bpd of crude oil production, due to the U.S. sanctions and the economic collapse in which the country doesn’t invest in maintenance and repair of oil infrastructure and facilities.

Unlike Venezuela’s expectations that it would recover its oil production by the end of 2019, IHS Markit said in July that output could soon drop to below 500,000 bpd next year amid the economic and political crisis. According to IHS Markit, Venezuela’s oil industry has deteriorated so much since 2014 that any recovery would be a long time coming.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Non-Compliant Iraq, Nigeria Vow To Fall In Line With OPEC Oil Quotas

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Colossal Crude Oil Inventory Draw Carries Prices Higher   

Colossal Crude Oil Inventory Draw Carries Prices Higher   
Something Very Unusual Just Happened In Asia’s Roaring LNG Market

Something Very Unusual Just Happened In Asia’s Roaring LNG Market

 Crude Oil Inventory Build Takes Oil Markets By Surprise

Crude Oil Inventory Build Takes Oil Markets By Surprise

 China-Held Oil Tanker Looks To Skirt US Sanctions On Iran

China-Held Oil Tanker Looks To Skirt US Sanctions On Iran

 Large Crude Inventory Draw Lifts Oil Prices

Large Crude Inventory Draw Lifts Oil Prices

Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Prices Must Drop Sharply To Compete With EVs

 Alt text

Low Solar Panel Prices Spark Surge In Adoption

 Alt text

Corn Industry Battered By Shocking Ethanol Decision

 Alt text

The Real Reason Why US Oil Production Has Peaked
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com