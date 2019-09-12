Non-Compliant Iraq, Nigeria Vow To Fall In Line With OPEC Oil Quotas

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 54.98 -0.11 -0.20%
Brent Crude 10 mins 60.26 -0.12 -0.20%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.577 +0.003 +0.12%
Mars US 2 hours 55.79 -0.66 -1.17%
Opec Basket 3 days 62.74 +0.74 +1.19%
Urals 20 hours 57.25 -0.70 -1.21%
Louisiana Light 3 days 60.67 -0.46 -0.75%
Louisiana Light 3 days 60.67 -0.46 -0.75%
Bonny Light 20 hours 61.00 -2.12 -3.36%
Mexican Basket 3 days 56.13 -1.41 -2.45%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.577 +0.003 +0.12%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 20 hours 59.32 -1.40 -2.31%
Murban 20 hours 61.44 -1.49 -2.37%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 53.26 -2.01 -3.64%
Basra Light 20 hours 61.70 -0.15 -0.24%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 60.41 -2.02 -3.24%
Bonny Light 20 hours 61.00 -2.12 -3.36%
Bonny Light 20 hours 61.00 -2.12 -3.36%
Girassol 20 hours 61.97 -2.16 -3.37%
Opec Basket 3 days 62.74 +0.74 +1.19%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 40.35 -0.34 -0.84%
Western Canadian Select 4 hours 43.70 -1.65 -3.64%
Canadian Condensate 23 days 49.75 -1.65 -3.21%
Premium Synthetic 13 days 56.15 -1.65 -2.85%
Sweet Crude 4 hours 51.05 -1.65 -3.13%
Peace Sour 4 hours 49.00 -1.65 -3.26%
Peace Sour 4 hours 49.00 -1.65 -3.26%
Light Sour Blend 4 hours 50.65 -1.65 -3.15%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 56.65 -1.65 -2.83%
Central Alberta 4 hours 49.95 -1.65 -3.20%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 3 days 60.67 -0.46 -0.75%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 51.50 -0.50 -0.96%
Giddings 20 hours 45.25 -0.50 -1.09%
ANS West Coast 3 days 64.30 +0.25 +0.39%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 49.04 -0.66 -1.33%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 52.99 -0.66 -1.23%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 52.99 -0.66 -1.23%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 51.50 -0.50 -0.96%
Kansas Common 3 days 46.00 -2.00 -4.17%
Buena Vista 3 days 65.53 -0.45 -0.68%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes China Faces Economic Collapse
  • 8 minutes ZeroHedge: Oil And Gas Bankruptcies To Accelerate As $137 Billion Debt Matures Over Next Two Years
  • 11 minutes Trump Will Win In 2020
  • 14 minutes Oil Production Growth In U.S. Grinds To A Halt
  • 7 hours Iran says tanker oil sold at sea, buyer sets destination
  • 33 mins The Real Reason Why US Oil Production Has Peaked
  • 6 hours Why Americans should be allowed guns - just not 'lunatics'
  • 5 mins House Votes to Bar Arctic Drilling
  • 6 hours Iran in the world market
  • 9 hours Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 20 hours Renewable Energy for Weapon Systems of the Future
  • 9 hours Oil Services Should Get Ready for a Recession, Rystad Warns
  • 9 hours End Game for Petroleum Engineering?
  • 10 hours The Rarely Revealed Part of the Nuclear Problem
  • 2 hours Is this because Spain has memories of their past renewable failures and or a combination of that and limitations of renewables? Spain turns down 26.3 GW of RES applications
  • 9 hours NATGAS, LNG, Technology, benefits etc , cleaner global energy fuel

Breaking News:

Venezuela Confident It Will Recover Oil Production By End-2019

The Biggest Tech Play Of The Year Is Flying Under Wall Street’s Radar

The Biggest Tech Play Of The Year Is Flying Under Wall Street’s Radar

A new commodity has taken…

A New Era For Saudi Oil

A New Era For Saudi Oil

The replacement of Saudi Oil…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Non-Compliant Iraq, Nigeria Vow To Fall In Line With OPEC Oil Quotas

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 12, 2019, 5:00 PM CDT Iraqi oil

Iraq and Nigeria—the two rogue members of OPEC that haven’t been complying with their share of the production cuts in recent months—pledged on Thursday to fall within their respective caps while the cartel and its allies are trying to rebalance the oil market.

Iraq, the second-biggest producer in OPEC behind Saudi Arabia, has said that it would cut its current production by 175,000 bpd by October, Reuters reported on Thursday after a monitoring panel of OPEC and its allies met in Abu Dhabi.

OPEC’s second-largest producer that has always had issues with keeping within its cap, lifted its oil production by 43,000 bpd to 4.779 million bpd in August—well above its 4.512-million-bpd quota.

Nigeria, for its part, has promised to reduce its oil production by 57,000 bpd.

In August, Nigeria pumped 1.866 million bpd, up by 86,000 bpd from July, according to OPEC’s secondary sources that the cartel uses to calculate official production and compliance rates. Nigeria’s cap as part of the deal is 1.685 million bpd.

Improved compliance could translate into a total cut of more than 400,000 bpd, two sources from the OPEC+ alliance told Reuters.

Due to the U.S. sanctions, Iran and Venezuela—exempt from the cuts— have been inadvertently helping OPEC with the reduction of production, but rogue members such as Iraq and Nigeria have been derailing the cartel’s efforts to secure full compliance from all.

The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) of the OPEC and non-OPEC countries that are part of the deal confirmed in a statement that non-compliant members promised to stick to their quotas in the future.

“All participating countries present, particularly those who are yet to reach full conformity with their adjustments, were unequivocal in providing steadfast assurances of their determination to achieve at least 100% conformity for the remainder of the year,” OPEC said.

Saudi Arabia will continue to over comply with its share of the cuts and will pump just below 10 million bpd, its new minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, said.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

BP To Sell Some Oil Projects To Meet Paris Climate Goals

Next Post

Venezuela Confident It Will Recover Oil Production By End-2019

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Colossal Crude Oil Inventory Draw Carries Prices Higher   

Colossal Crude Oil Inventory Draw Carries Prices Higher   
Something Very Unusual Just Happened In Asia’s Roaring LNG Market

Something Very Unusual Just Happened In Asia’s Roaring LNG Market

 Crude Oil Inventory Build Takes Oil Markets By Surprise

Crude Oil Inventory Build Takes Oil Markets By Surprise

 China-Held Oil Tanker Looks To Skirt US Sanctions On Iran

China-Held Oil Tanker Looks To Skirt US Sanctions On Iran

 Large Crude Inventory Draw Lifts Oil Prices

Large Crude Inventory Draw Lifts Oil Prices

Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Prices Must Drop Sharply To Compete With EVs

 Alt text

Low Solar Panel Prices Spark Surge In Adoption

 Alt text

Corn Industry Battered By Shocking Ethanol Decision

 Alt text

The Real Reason Why US Oil Production Has Peaked
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com