Venezuela Accuses Guyana of Giving Out Illegal Oil Licenses

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 76.12 -0.72 -0.94%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 81.37 -0.82 -1.00%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 81.05 -0.62 -0.76%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.816 -0.031 -1.68%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.336 -0.004 -0.15%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 79.37 +2.41 +3.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 79.37 +2.41 +3.13%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 83.44 +0.56 +0.68%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 81.45 +1.30 +1.62%
Chart Mars US 101 days 78.56 -1.84 -2.29%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.336 -0.004 -0.15%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 79.88 +1.57 +2.00%
Graph up Murban 3 days 81.33 +1.92 +2.42%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 77.77 +0.32 +0.41%
Graph down Basra Light 804 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 83.97 +0.38 +0.45%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 83.44 +0.56 +0.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 83.44 +0.56 +0.68%
Chart Girassol 3 days 83.75 +0.45 +0.54%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 81.45 +1.30 +1.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 257 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 5 hours 57.24 +0.62 +1.10%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 5 hours 78.99 +0.62 +0.79%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 5 hours 77.24 +0.62 +0.81%
Graph up Sweet Crude 5 hours 68.64 +0.62 +0.91%
Graph up Peace Sour 5 hours 62.69 +0.62 +1.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 62.69 +0.62 +1.00%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 66.59 +0.62 +0.94%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 71.84 +0.62 +0.87%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 62.94 +0.62 +0.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 79.37 +2.41 +3.13%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 73.32 +0.62 +0.85%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 67.07 +0.62 +0.93%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 79.41 +0.33 +0.42%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 71.72 +0.62 +0.87%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 73.32 +0.62 +0.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 73.32 +0.62 +0.85%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 73.25 +0.50 +0.69%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 66.50 +2.50 +3.91%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 80.69 +2.61 +3.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 2 days U.S. Electric Vehicle Sales Poised For A Breakout Year
  • 2 days RUSSIAN Ruble Collapse & Sanctions are Crushing Russian Economy as Oil & Gas Revenues Fall 65%
  • 5 hours CHINA Economy IMPLODING - Fastest Price Fall in 14 Years & Stock Market Crashes to 5 Year Low
  • 4 days Trans Mountain Pipeline about to finish
  • 7 hours huge-deposit-of-natural-hydrogen-gas-detected-deep-in-albanian-mine
  • 2 days North Face Compares the Oil Industry to the Porn Industry
  • 16 hours Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 2 days Why Russia's Biggest Threat is Actually China
  • 2 days Energy and food crisis will lead to riots in Europe

Breaking News:

TotalEnergies: States Must Admit Transition Would Raise Energy Prices

Sweden Ends Probe into Nord Stream Sabotage Without Verdict

Sweden Ends Probe into Nord Stream Sabotage Without Verdict

Sweden has terminated its investigation…

Unpacking the Complex Relationship Between Oil and Agriculture

Unpacking the Complex Relationship Between Oil and Agriculture

Oil prices and food costs…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Venezuela Accuses Guyana of Giving Out Illegal Oil Licenses

By Charles Kennedy - Feb 12, 2024, 3:30 AM CST

Venezuela has accused neighboring Guyana of issuing illegal exploration licenses to oil companies for the Essequibo region which is under dispute between the two countries.

According to Caracas, Georgetown had been issuing “illegal oil concessions ... in a maritime area that is indisputably Venezuelan.”

At the end of last week, Caracas made news when it ordered troops to the border with Guyana, which sounded the alarm on the buildup. Venezuela did not deny it but said it had the right to shore up its borders in response to U.S. military exercises in Guyana toward the end of the year and the presence of a UK anti-narcotics vessel that is in Guyanese waters.

Previously, the Venezuelan government criticized Exxon for depending on the U.S. military for its security and for its exploitation of Guyana’s oil resources.

Speaking of Exxon, the supermajor last week may have contributed to Caracas’ anger at Guyana after it said it had plans to explore for oil and gas in the Essequibo region. Guyana’s foreign secretary Robert Persaud told the AP that Exxon was fully within its rights to explore in that specific place off the coast of the country because “it is within established Guyana waters in a fully demarcated area.”

“We are not going anywhere,” the head of Exxon’s Guyanese operations, Alistair Rudge, said.

Essequibo used to be part of Venezuela during its colonial period, but at the end of the 19th century, an international arbitration gave the land to Guyana, then a British colony. Venezuela has never accepted the arbitration decision, but for most of the time since it was made, it has not acted on its grievance.

The simmering dispute between Guyana and Venezuela escalated at the end of last year when Nicolas Maduro held a non-binding referendum on whether Venezuela should annex the Essequibo region, off whose coasts Guyana’s huge oil discoveries have been made in recent years.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Prices Start the Week Lower on Hopes of a Diplomatic Solution in Gaza

Next Post

TotalEnergies: States Must Admit Transition Would Raise Energy Prices

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours
Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship

Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship
Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban

Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban
Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025

Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025
China Was Responsible for 96% of Coal Plants Constructed in 2023

China Was Responsible for 96% of Coal Plants Constructed in 2023

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Is the Texas Grid Ready for This Year’s Polar Vortex?

 Alt text

A Houthi Retaliation Could Send Oil Prices Soaring

 Alt text

Natural Gas Is Set to Play a Major Role in the Energy Transition

 Alt text

Why Oil Markets Aren’t Reacting to Supply Disruptions and Geopolitical Risk
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com