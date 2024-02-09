Venezuela Sends Military to Guyana Border Over Oil Dispute

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 76.69 +0.47 +0.62%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.01 +0.38 +0.47%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 81.23 +0.16 +0.20%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.834 -0.083 -4.33%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.342 0.000 0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 79.37 +2.41 +3.13%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 79.37 +2.41 +3.13%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.88 +2.11 +2.61%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.15 +1.29 +1.64%
Chart Mars US 98 days 78.56 -1.84 -2.29%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.342 0.000 0.00%

Graph up Marine 2 days 78.31 +0.79 +1.02%
Graph up Murban 2 days 79.41 +0.70 +0.89%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 77.45 +2.01 +2.66%
Graph down Basra Light 802 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 83.59 +2.55 +3.15%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 82.88 +2.11 +2.61%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.88 +2.11 +2.61%
Chart Girassol 2 days 83.30 +2.08 +2.56%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.15 +1.29 +1.64%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 255 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 56.62 +2.36 +4.35%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 78.37 +2.36 +3.10%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 76.62 +2.36 +3.18%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 68.02 +2.36 +3.59%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 62.07 +2.36 +3.95%
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 62.07 +2.36 +3.95%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 65.97 +2.36 +3.71%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 71.22 +2.36 +3.43%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 62.32 +2.36 +3.94%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 79.37 +2.41 +3.13%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 72.70 +2.36 +3.36%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 66.45 +2.36 +3.68%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 79.41 +0.33 +0.42%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 71.10 +2.36 +3.43%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 72.70 +2.36 +3.36%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 72.70 +2.36 +3.36%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 72.75 +2.25 +3.19%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 64.00 +0.50 +0.79%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 77.28 +0.70 +0.91%

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

Venezuela Sends Military to Guyana Border Over Oil Dispute

By Julianne Geiger - Feb 09, 2024, 12:30 PM CST

Venezuela is sending troops to its border with Guyana in an escalation of tensions over Guyana’s recent oil boom, according to reports citing satellite images and videos posted by Venezuela’s military.

Venezuela is attempting to annex an area known as Essequibo, in which Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro in December said he would “grant operating licenses for the exploration and exploitation of oil, gas, and mines.”

The Essequibo region encompasses about two-thirds of Guyana’s territory and is where most of its oil resources lie, and the site of massive discoveries and new production by Exxon and partners. 

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) previously ruled that Essequibo is part of Guyana, although this is still not recognized by Venezuela. A written agreement was penned in December between the two that denounced the use of force, instead calling for a commission to address the disputes. 

“We are not surprised by the bad faith of Venezuela,” Guyana’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement to the Wall Street Journal regarding the military action. “We are disappointed, not surprised.”

Venezuela has said that it is boosting its defenses in response to U.S. military exercises in Guyana toward the end of the year and the presence of a UK anti-narcotics vessel that is in Guyanese waters. It has criticized ExxonMobil for depending on the U.S. military for its security and for its exploitation of Guyana’s oil resources. 

Maduro had vowed a “forceful response” in the area “that rightfully belongs to Venezuela. The Essequibo is ours!”

The deployment of troops to Essequibo comes as Maduro is facing planned presidential elections this year, with the Essequibo issue a popular one among Venezuelan voters.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

