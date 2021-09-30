Value Of OPEC’s Oil Exports Plunged By $240 Billion In 2020

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 51 mins 75.03 +0.20 +0.27%
Graph down Brent Crude 3 hours 78.52 -0.12 -0.15%
Graph up Natural Gas 51 mins 5.867 +0.390 +7.12%
Graph up Heating Oil 3 hours 2.342 +0.034 +1.48%
Graph up Gasoline 3 hours 2.254 +0.024 +1.09%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 76.31 -0.21 -0.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 76.31 -0.21 -0.27%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 77.54 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 77.13 -1.24 -1.58%
Chart Mars US 10 mins 73.53 +0.45 +0.62%
Chart Gasoline 3 hours 2.254 +0.024 +1.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 75.43 -1.58 -2.05%
Graph down Murban 2 days 76.66 -1.63 -2.08%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 73.27 -0.23 -0.31%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 77.43 -0.35 -0.45%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 78.17 -0.11 -0.14%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 77.54 +0.01 +0.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 77.54 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Girassol 2 days 78.19 -0.17 -0.22%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 77.13 -1.24 -1.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 62.46 -0.45 -0.72%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 62.58 -0.71 -1.12%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 73.83 -0.46 -0.62%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 75.23 -0.46 -0.61%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 71.93 -0.46 -0.64%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 70.33 -0.46 -0.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 70.33 -0.46 -0.65%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 71.68 -0.46 -0.64%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 73.43 -0.46 -0.62%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 70.43 -0.46 -0.65%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 76.31 -0.21 -0.27%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 71.50 +0.25 +0.35%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 65.25 +0.25 +0.38%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 78.37 -0.66 -0.84%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 68.78 -0.20 -0.29%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 72.73 -0.20 -0.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 72.73 -0.20 -0.27%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 71.50 +0.25 +0.35%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 65.00 -0.50 -0.76%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 81.23 -0.16 -0.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 9 minutes Australia sues Neoen for lack of power from its Tesla battery
  • 13 minutes NordStream2
  • 26 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 8 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 1 day Evergrande is going Belly Up.
  • 4 hours Is China Rising or Falling? Has it Enraged the World and Lost its Way? How is their Economy Doing?
  • 8 hours Succession Planning in Human Resources for Vaccinated Individuals in the Oil & Gas Industry
  • 23 hours So Did Eni and Shell Pay a $1.3-billion bribe for Nigeria oil?
  • 1 day Oil Price: does the security vacuum in the Middle East spook investors?
  • 3 days Is the Republican Party going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on January 6th?

Breaking News:

Russia Has Massive Hydropower And Wind Energy Potential

U.S. Oil Rig Count Jumps As Crude Prices Near 3-Year High

U.S. Oil Rig Count Jumps As Crude Prices Near 3-Year High

The U.S. oil rig count…

A New Era Of Innovation Is Coming To The Nuclear Sector

A New Era Of Innovation Is Coming To The Nuclear Sector

Though the nuclear power industry…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Value Of OPEC’s Oil Exports Plunged By $240 Billion In 2020

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 30, 2021, 11:30 AM CDT

The value of petroleum exports of OPEC members plummeted by over $240 billion last year due to the collapse in demand and prices in the pandemic, figures from the cartel’s Annual Statistical Bulletin showed on Thursday.

The value of OPEC’s total petroleum exports plunged to $321 billion in 2020, compared to $562 billion in 2019, according to the data released today.

Last year, oil demand slumped in the pandemic, and so did oil prices, exacerbated by the fact that OPEC and its key partner in the OPEC+ deal, Russia, failed in March 2020 to agree on how to react to the decline in consumption with the lockdowns and travel restrictions worldwide.

When OPEC and the Russia-led non-OPEC members of the OPEC+ pact reached an agreement, they significantly curtailed supply to the market, which further weighed on the value of petroleum exports even when oil prices started to recover from the April 2020 lows.

The OPEC Reference Basket averaged $41.47 a barrel in nominal terms during 2020, down from $64.04 per barrel in 2019, which was a massive decrease of $22.57 a barrel, or 35.2 percent, OPEC said in its Annual Statistical Bulletin. The volatility level was $12.55 a barrel, or 30.3 percent, relative to the yearly average.

As a result, the value of OPEC’s oil exports—the main, and in many cases indispensable, part of OPEC members’ government revenues—drastically fell last year compared to 2019.

The value of petroleum exports of OPEC’s top producer, Saudi Arabia, nearly halved, according to OPEC’s bulletin. Last year, the value of Saudi oil exports stood at $119 billion, down from $200 billion in 2019.

Crude oil export volumes also slumped—to an average of 19.70 million bpd in 2020, a sharp decrease of 12.4 percent compared to 2019. This was the fourth consecutive annual decline in OPEC’s crude oil exports, the cartel said.

As in previous years, most of OPEC’s crude oil—73.2 percent of exports—went to Asia, particularly China and India.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

UK Wants China Out Of Nuclear Power Project

Next Post

Study: Mexico Has 22 Terawatts Of Green Hydrogen Potential

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Bearish Hedge Fund Manager: ‘Nothing Can Save Oil’

Bearish Hedge Fund Manager: ‘Nothing Can Save Oil’
China’s Heavy-Handed Solution To The Semiconductor Shortage

China’s Heavy-Handed Solution To The Semiconductor Shortage
Surprise Crude Build Caps Oil Prices

Surprise Crude Build Caps Oil Prices
66% Of Gulf Of Mexico Oil Production Still Offline On Friday

66% Of Gulf Of Mexico Oil Production Still Offline On Friday
Protests Break Out in Europe As Electricity Prices Soar

Protests Break Out in Europe As Electricity Prices Soar


Most Commented

Alt text

Europe’s Energy Crisis Is Driving Up Natural Gas Prices Worldwide

 Alt text

3 Bullish Catalysts For Oil This Fall

 Alt text

The Major Problem With EVs No One Is Talking About

 Alt text

The U.S. Power Grid Is At Risk Of Catastrophic Failure
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com