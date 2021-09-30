Study: Mexico Has 22 Terawatts Of Green Hydrogen Potential

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 35 mins 75.03 +0.20 +0.27%
Graph down Brent Crude 3 hours 78.52 -0.12 -0.15%
Graph up Natural Gas 35 mins 5.867 +0.390 +7.12%
Graph up Heating Oil 3 hours 2.342 +0.034 +1.48%
Graph up Gasoline 3 hours 2.254 +0.024 +1.09%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 76.31 -0.21 -0.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 76.31 -0.21 -0.27%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 77.54 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 77.13 -1.24 -1.58%
Chart Mars US 35 mins 73.08 -0.46 -0.63%
Chart Gasoline 3 hours 2.254 +0.024 +1.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 75.43 -1.58 -2.05%
Graph down Murban 2 days 76.66 -1.63 -2.08%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 73.27 -0.23 -0.31%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 77.43 -0.35 -0.45%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 78.17 -0.11 -0.14%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 77.54 +0.01 +0.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 77.54 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Girassol 2 days 78.19 -0.17 -0.22%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 77.13 -1.24 -1.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 62.46 -0.45 -0.72%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 62.58 -0.71 -1.12%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 73.83 -0.46 -0.62%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 75.23 -0.46 -0.61%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 71.93 -0.46 -0.64%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 70.33 -0.46 -0.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 70.33 -0.46 -0.65%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 71.68 -0.46 -0.64%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 73.43 -0.46 -0.62%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 70.43 -0.46 -0.65%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 76.31 -0.21 -0.27%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 71.50 +0.25 +0.35%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 65.25 +0.25 +0.38%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 78.37 -0.66 -0.84%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 68.78 -0.20 -0.29%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 72.73 -0.20 -0.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 72.73 -0.20 -0.27%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 71.50 +0.25 +0.35%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 65.00 -0.50 -0.76%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 81.23 -0.16 -0.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 9 minutes Australia sues Neoen for lack of power from its Tesla battery
  • 13 minutes NordStream2
  • 6 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 8 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 1 day Evergrande is going Belly Up.
  • 3 hours Is China Rising or Falling? Has it Enraged the World and Lost its Way? How is their Economy Doing?
  • 7 hours Succession Planning in Human Resources for Vaccinated Individuals in the Oil & Gas Industry
  • 22 hours So Did Eni and Shell Pay a $1.3-billion bribe for Nigeria oil?
  • 1 day Oil Price: does the security vacuum in the Middle East spook investors?
  • 3 days Is the Republican Party going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on January 6th?

Breaking News:

Russia Has Massive Hydropower And Wind Energy Potential

Biden Administration Begs OPEC+ Again To Bring Down Oil Prices

Biden Administration Begs OPEC+ Again To Bring Down Oil Prices

The Biden Administration continues to…

The Real Winners Of Kazakhstan’s Gas Boom

The Real Winners Of Kazakhstan’s Gas Boom

An investigation has uncovered indirect…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Latin America Energy Advisor

Latin America Energy Advisor

The Inter-American Dialogue engages our network of global leaders to foster democratic governance, prosperity, and social equity in Latin America and the Caribbean. Together, we work…

More Info

Share

Related News

Study: Mexico Has 22 Terawatts Of Green Hydrogen Potential

By Latin America Energy Advisor - Sep 30, 2021, 12:30 PM CDT

Mexico has the potential to install 22 terawatts (TW) of green hydrogen infrastructure, with key areas for development being public transport, power generation and the petrochemical industry, according to a study published last week, Argus Media reported.

The study, com­missioned by the Mexico-Germany Alliance and which German foreign development agency GiZ financed, sought to lay out a blueprint for green hydrogen development across Mexico.

Among the key areas for opportunity, it lists public transport, long-distance cargo vehicles, heavy industry, state oil firm Pemex’s refining and pet­rochemical businesses, and power generation and electricity storage. According to the study, green hydrogen use in Pemex’s downstream business, including refining and ammonia pro­duction, could be worth about $1.3 billion per year by 2030.

Green hydrogen could also power about 1.5 gigawatts of electricity generation capacity by 2050, the study said. However, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has not made the development of renewables a focus of his administration.

Instead, the president has made strengthening energy self-sufficiency a priority. He has introduced legislation that seeks to bolster the state’s role in the fuels market, a move that followed a law that favors CFE over private power generators even though the latter can provide cheaper and cleaner electricity. “The government fully intends to favor energy security over emissions reduction, and that entails using the resources more readily available to [state oil enterprises]: coal and fuel oil.

Companies will be prevent­ed, either through direct barring or market tampering, from accessing and investing in clean energies,” Christian Wagner, Americas analyst at Verisk Maplecroft, told the Energy Advisor in a Q&A published April 16. “This will delay Mexico’s energy transition and hinder its compliance with international climate change commitments,” Wagner added.

By Latin America Energy Advisor

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Value Of OPEC’s Oil Exports Plunged By $240 Billion In 2020

Next Post

Russia Has Massive Hydropower And Wind Energy Potential

Latin America Energy Advisor

Latin America Energy Advisor

The Inter-American Dialogue engages our network of global leaders to foster democratic governance, prosperity, and social equity in Latin America and the Caribbean. Together, we work…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Bearish Hedge Fund Manager: ‘Nothing Can Save Oil’

Bearish Hedge Fund Manager: ‘Nothing Can Save Oil’
China’s Heavy-Handed Solution To The Semiconductor Shortage

China’s Heavy-Handed Solution To The Semiconductor Shortage
Surprise Crude Build Caps Oil Prices

Surprise Crude Build Caps Oil Prices
66% Of Gulf Of Mexico Oil Production Still Offline On Friday

66% Of Gulf Of Mexico Oil Production Still Offline On Friday
Protests Break Out in Europe As Electricity Prices Soar

Protests Break Out in Europe As Electricity Prices Soar


Most Commented

Alt text

Europe’s Energy Crisis Is Driving Up Natural Gas Prices Worldwide

 Alt text

3 Bullish Catalysts For Oil This Fall

 Alt text

The Major Problem With EVs No One Is Talking About

 Alt text

The U.S. Power Grid Is At Risk Of Catastrophic Failure
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com