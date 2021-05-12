Vaccine Tourism Is A Boon For The Ailing Travel Industry

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 66.35 +1.07 +1.64%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 69.60 +1.05 +1.53%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 2.973 +0.018 +0.61%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 2.074 +0.032 +1.58%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.175 +0.035 +1.65%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 67.21 +0.25 +0.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 67.21 +0.25 +0.37%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 67.07 +0.36 +0.54%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 66.57 -1.63 -2.39%
Chart Mars US 15 hours 65.23 +0.26 +0.40%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.175 +0.035 +1.65%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 65.66 -1.15 -1.72%
Graph down Murban 2 days 66.29 -1.12 -1.66%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 63.28 +0.34 +0.54%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 68.17 +0.41 +0.61%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 66.74 +0.06 +0.09%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 67.07 +0.36 +0.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 67.07 +0.36 +0.54%
Chart Girassol 2 days 67.77 +0.28 +0.41%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 66.57 -1.63 -2.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 51.67 +0.93 +1.83%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 52.43 +1.11 +2.16%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 64.28 +0.36 +0.56%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 65.68 +0.36 +0.55%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 61.78 +0.56 +0.91%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 59.63 +0.91 +1.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 59.63 +0.91 +1.55%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 61.73 +0.46 +0.75%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 64.78 +0.26 +0.40%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 59.58 +0.46 +0.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 67.21 +0.25 +0.37%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 61.75 +0.50 +0.82%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 55.50 +0.50 +0.91%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 67.00 -1.40 -2.05%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 59.23 +0.36 +0.61%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 63.18 +0.36 +0.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 63.18 +0.36 +0.57%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 61.75 +0.50 +0.82%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 55.25 -0.75 -1.34%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 71.62 +0.38 +0.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Cyberattack Forces Shutdown Of Largest Gasoline Pipeline In United States - Zero Hedge
  • 7 minutes The Painful Death of Coal
  • 11 minutes Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 2 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 7 hours Electric vehicle market growth is a blessing for some metals — and not a big worry for oil
  • 21 mins Is the Republican Party going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on January 6th?
  • 8 hours 1 in 5 electric vehicle owners in California switched back to gas because charging their cars is a hassle, new research shows
  • 13 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 mins Renewable Energy Growth Rate Jumped 45% Worldwide In 2020; IEA Sees 'New Normal'
  • 14 hours Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 2 days CRAPPIFORNIA DOES IT AGAIN! California proposes to steer new homes from gas appliances
  • 5 hours Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 2 days How US Capitalism Uses Nationalism
  • 3 days .

Breaking News:

Enbridge Continues To Run Line 5 Pipeline Despite Michigan Deadline

Tesla Admits It Won’t Have A Fully Self-Driving Car In 2021

Tesla Admits It Won’t Have A Fully Self-Driving Car In 2021

Reuters sources confirm that Tesla…

How Qatar Plans To Dominate LNG Markets

How Qatar Plans To Dominate LNG Markets

LNG is sure to be…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Related News

Vaccine Tourism Is A Boon For The Ailing Travel Industry

By Felicity Bradstock - May 12, 2021, 11:30 AM CDT

A year of uncertainty surrounding Covid-19 restrictions has hit the tourism industry hard, with flight cancellations and airline bankruptcies becoming commonplace. However, with the proposal of vaccine passports and vaccine tourism being discussed worldwide, could this be what the travel industry needed to bring it back to life?

 In recent weeks, the number of visitors travelling to U.S. states such as Texas, Louisiana and Arizona has soared since the announcement that non-residents can legally receive a Covid-19 vaccine. These were the first American states to announce the move to allow tourists to get the vaccine. 

Since around March, wealthy Latin Americans, particularly from Mexico due to its proximity to the Southern U.S. states, have been travelling to cities across Texas in search of the vaccine, to beat the waiting time in their home countries. 

USA Today spoke of shuttle buses taking tourists directly from the airport to vaccination sites. Many are willing to take the two trips needed for both shots of the vaccine in order to beat the line at home, to ensure they are protected from the virus. 

Now New York is jumping on board the tourist vaccine bandwagon, going further than the Southern states by offering visitors to the city the one shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine, which will be available at some of New York’s most popular sites. 

On May 6th, the City Of New York twitter announced “Welcome to New York, your vaccine is waiting for you! We'll administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at iconic sites across our city. With State authorization, we can get vaccines to tourists and make sure they have a built in souvenir to bring home with them. Let's get it done!” in an attempt to attract tourists back to the city after a year of lockdowns and restrictions. 

Related: Is The Global Oil Industry Relying Too Much On China?

However, the U.S. is not the only country to offer this product to tourists. In April, the Maldives announced it would soon be offering vaccinations to tourists upon arrival as part of a three-pronged initiative, which aims to revitalise the small archipelago’s tourism industry. The country’s “3V” strategy aims to encourage the idea of “visit, vaccinate, and vacation”.

In addition, the Romanian government is offering tourists free vaccinations at Romania’s famous Bran Castle, known for being the home of Dracula, every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through May. Visitors will be given the Pfizer-BioNTech jab without an appointment should they so wish, also gaining free entry to the castle. Currently this is only available to Romanians, but it opens up potential possibilities for major tourist sites around the world to attract visitors back. 

Many countries are now discussing the possibility of a vaccine passport, a document proving you’ve had one of the approved vaccines, as being a prerequisite for international travel, meaning schemes like these could become increasingly popular.

The number of tourists crossing international borders is expected to rise in the summer following optimistic vaccination efforts across several countries. Last week, the European Union announced plans to open its borders to vaccinated tourists in the summer months.

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, stated, “We propose to welcome again vaccinated visitors & those from countries with a good health situation.”

The news of increased travel thanks to the offering of vaccines around the world comes as good news for both the travel industry as well as the oil and gas industry whose demand levels were hit hard by the steep drop in travel in 2020. The demand for jet fuel and related products is likely to increase hand-in-hand with travel demand, giving hope to both industries.

It seems that the combination of vaccine passports and the ability to access the vaccine early by visiting other countries or tourist sites could mean a sharp rise in travel over the coming months, with a positive knock-on effect across several other industries. 

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Rally Takes Breather On Small Crude Draw

Next Post

Enbridge Continues To Run Line 5 Pipeline Despite Michigan Deadline

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Cancels All Q2 Oil, Gas Lease Sales

U.S. Cancels All Q2 Oil, Gas Lease Sales
18% Of EV Drivers In California Switched Back To Gasoline Cars

18% Of EV Drivers In California Switched Back To Gasoline Cars
Billionaire Trader: Seismic Shift Is Taking Place In Houston Oil Patch

Billionaire Trader: Seismic Shift Is Taking Place In Houston Oil Patch
U.S. Oil Inventories Rise Beyond Expectations

U.S. Oil Inventories Rise Beyond Expectations
Oil Soars 5% As Bullish News Mounts

Oil Soars 5% As Bullish News Mounts


Most Commented

Alt text

WoodMac: Oil Prices Could Drop To $10 In 2050

 Alt text

Why Helium Could Be The Next Commodity To Boom

 Alt text

The Nuclear Option For Hydrogen

 Alt text

How Accurate Are Peak Oil Demand Projections?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com