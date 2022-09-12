Ukraine Shuts Down Europe’s Largest Nuclear Plant To Avoid Catastrophe

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 87.66 +0.87 +1.00%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 93.88 +1.04 +1.12%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 94.88 +0.54 +0.57%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 8.100 +0.104 +1.30%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.456 +0.023 +0.94%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 84.80 -4.79 -5.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 84.80 -4.79 -5.35%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 93.17 +2.50 +2.76%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 95.96 -3.88 -3.89%
Chart Mars US 3 days 86.19 +3.45 +4.17%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.456 +0.023 +0.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 89.53 +2.48 +2.85%
Graph up Murban 3 days 91.14 +2.50 +2.82%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 90.80 +2.54 +2.88%
Graph down Basra Light 286 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 90.87 +2.89 +3.28%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 93.17 +2.50 +2.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 93.17 +2.50 +2.76%
Chart Girassol 3 days 92.73 +2.67 +2.96%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 95.96 -3.88 -3.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 65.80 +3.15 +5.03%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 65.54 +3.25 +5.22%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 4 hours 88.94 +3.25 +3.79%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 4 hours 87.19 +3.25 +3.87%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 84.34 +3.25 +4.01%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 81.04 +3.25 +4.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 81.04 +3.25 +4.18%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 82.34 +3.25 +4.11%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 91.29 +3.25 +3.69%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 80.64 +3.25 +4.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 84.80 -4.79 -5.35%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 80.25 -3.00 -3.60%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 74.00 -3.00 -3.90%
Graph up ANS West Coast 10 days 98.51 +0.36 +0.37%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 80.17 -3.34 -4.00%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 80.02 -3.34 -4.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 80.02 -3.34 -4.01%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 80.25 -3.00 -3.60%
Chart Kansas Common 20 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 90.65 -4.43 -4.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 44 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 14 hours Energy Armageddon
  • 3 days Oil price falls defying US the crude inventory draw
  • 2 days Biden's Plan to Checkmate China
  • 12 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 1 day FINALLY! A report, from qualified authors, that tells the REAL story about Texas, February 15, 2021
  • 3 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 5 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days "Europe’s carbon price hits new record as coal drives emissions" - Bloomberg
  • 4 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 5 days "China Is Aggressively Reselling Russian Gas To Europe" - Zero Hedge
  • 3 hours Wind droughts
  • 12 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"

Breaking News:

Ukraine Shuts Down Europe’s Largest Nuclear Plant To Avoid Catastrophe

Liz Truss Promises To Solve UK Energy Crisis As New PM

Liz Truss Promises To Solve UK Energy Crisis As New PM

The Conservative Party’s Liz Truss…

Russia To Help Iran In Developing Crucial Gas Reserves

Russia To Help Iran In Developing Crucial Gas Reserves

Optimizing gas production from its…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Ukraine Shuts Down Europe’s Largest Nuclear Plant To Avoid Catastrophe

By Charles Kennedy - Sep 12, 2022, 3:00 AM CDT

The Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, which is the largest in not only Ukraine but all of Europe, has been shut down as a precaution, the operator of the plant, Eneregoatom, said this weekend.

The shutdown coincided with a Ukrainian advance to the East, which pushed Russian troops back from previously held positions. Following the advance, Ukraine accused Russia of targeting the grid in retaliation.

Russian troops took control of the Zaporizhia power plants early on in the war. In the past couple of months, the plant has been the target of shelling with the two sides accusing each other of doing the shelling.

The situation prompted a visit by International Atomic Energy Agency experts, who called on both sides to de-escalate the situation around the nuclear power plant.

Last week, Reuters reported on a draft resolution written by Polish and Canadian officials that would call on Russia to withdraw from Zaporizhia at this week’s meeting of the IAEA’s Board of Governors.

Per the report, the resolution would call on Russia to "immediately cease all actions against, and at, the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant and any other nuclear facility in Ukraine, in order for the competent authorities to regain full control over all nuclear facilities within Ukraine's international recognised borders."

Because of the threat of an accident, Energoatom said "a decision was made to shut down power unit No. 6 and transfer it to the safest state - cold shutdown." 

The shutdown has prompted concern about Ukraine’s electricity supply, although some have pointed out that the Ukrainian grid was disconnected from the Russian one immediately after the invasion and connected to the European grid ENTSO-E.

The IAEA mission to the Zaporizhia power plant, which took place earlier this month, called for a demilitarized zone around the facility.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Gasoline Prices Could Spike This Winter

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025
World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant

World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant
Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market

Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market
Surprise Crude Build Weighs On Oil Prices

Surprise Crude Build Weighs On Oil Prices
Gazprom Will Halt Nord Stream Gas Flows On Aug 31

Gazprom Will Halt Nord Stream Gas Flows On Aug 31


Most Commented

Alt text

The World’s Energy Problem Is Far Worse Than We’re Being Told

 Alt text

Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance

 Alt text

Recycling Could Help Ease The Metals Squeeze

 Alt text

“Lehman Event” Looms For Europe As Energy Companies Face $1.5T In Margin Calls
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com