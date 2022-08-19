Ukraine: Russia Plans To Switch Off Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Plant From Grid

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 90.39 -0.11 -0.12%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 96.19 -0.40 -0.41%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 97.08 +0.04 +0.04%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 9.274 +0.086 +0.94%
Graph down Gasoline 18 mins 3.006 -0.020 -0.65%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 95.50 +2.35 +2.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 95.50 +2.35 +2.52%
Chart Bonny Light 51 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 98.22 +2.49 +2.60%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 87.80 +2.04 +2.38%
Chart Gasoline 18 mins 3.006 -0.020 -0.65%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 51 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 51 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 51 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 263 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 51 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 51 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 51 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 51 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 98.22 +2.49 +2.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 70.12 +2.34 +3.45%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 76.01 +2.00 +2.70%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 92.26 +2.00 +2.22%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 90.51 +2.00 +2.26%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 88.41 +2.00 +2.31%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 85.56 +2.00 +2.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 85.56 +2.00 +2.39%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 87.66 +2.00 +2.33%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 91.21 +2.00 +2.24%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 85.86 +2.00 +2.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 95.50 +2.35 +2.52%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 87.00 +2.50 +2.96%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 80.75 +2.50 +3.19%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 98.74 -2.07 -2.05%
Graph up West Texas Sour 8 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 85.75 -11.47 -11.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 85.75 -11.47 -11.80%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 87.00 +2.50 +2.96%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 80.75 +2.50 +3.19%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 98.34 +2.39 +2.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 8 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 hours What-If - Russia decided to take out the Saudi and Kuwait oilfields
  • 26 mins "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 1 day "As the Earth Cools, the Climate Change Hoax Heats Up" by Michelle Edwards
  • 5 hours PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))
  • 1 day 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 1 day The United Nations' AGENDA 2030 - The vision for One World Governance ...an article by the famous Dr Robert Malone
  • 3 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"

Breaking News:

Berkshire Cleared To Purchase Up To 50% Common OXY Stock

Aramco Stands Ready To Boost Oil Output To 12 Million Bpd

Aramco Stands Ready To Boost Oil Output To 12 Million Bpd

Aramco is ready to ramp…

Heatwave Sends European Gas Prices Higher

Heatwave Sends European Gas Prices Higher

European benchmark gas prices rose…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Ukraine: Russia Plans To Switch Off Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Plant From Grid

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 19, 2022, 11:30 AM CDT

Russia, which controls the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant in southeastern Ukraine, is preparing to disconnect the operating blocks of the plant from the power grid, Ukrainian state nuclear firm Energoatom said on Friday as tensions around the plant have escalated in recent days.

Energoatom believes that Russia was preparing to stage a “large-scale provocation” at Zaporizhzhya, the largest nuclear plant in Europe, the Ukrainian company said in a statement carried by Reuters.

Zaporizhzhya has been occupied by Russian forces since the early days of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In the early days of the invasion of Ukraine, Russia shelled the Zaporizhzhya power plant, creating concerns about a nuclear disaster ten times bigger than Chernobyl. 

Ukrainian staff is still operating the Zaporizhzhya power plant, but there are Russian occupying forces on the ground.

In recent days, tensions have escalated, and last week Antonio Guterres, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, called on Ukraine and Russia to halt fighting in the area of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant and institute a demilitarized zone around it.

Earlier this week, Russia rejected a proposal by Guterres to demilitarize the area around Zaporizhzhya.  

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the issue with Zaporizhzhya with Guterres and with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday, warning about “another Chernobyl” disaster, AFP reported.

Upon his return to Turkey, Erdogan said the situation at Zaporizhzhya was “a threat for the world” and that he plans to discuss the issue with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“We will discuss this issue with Mr. Putin, and we will ask him specifically for this so that Russia does its part in this regard as an important step for world peace. [Russians] need to take this step. Ukraine has both its own technical staff and its own military forces in Zaporizhzhya. And they are capable of securing safety with their technical staff and soldiers there,” Erdogan said, as carried by Radio Free Europe.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Energy Inflation Threatens Thousands Of UK Businesses

Next Post

Energy Inflation Threatens Thousands Of UK Businesses

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Goldman Sees $5 Gasoline, $130 Brent By Year End

Goldman Sees $5 Gasoline, $130 Brent By Year End
Europe’s Newest Gas Pipeline Could Come Online Within 9 Months

Europe’s Newest Gas Pipeline Could Come Online Within 9 Months
China Claims First Offshore Shale Oil And Gas Discovery

China Claims First Offshore Shale Oil And Gas Discovery
Russia Says It Can't Help With Nord Stream Gas Turbine Repairs

Russia Says It Can't Help With Nord Stream Gas Turbine Repairs
WTI Stops Slide As API Figures Show Major Gasoline Draw

WTI Stops Slide As API Figures Show Major Gasoline Draw


Most Commented

Alt text

Today’s Energy Crisis Spells Disaster For The Global Economy

 Alt text

Renewables Falter As Texas Power Grid Sees Record Demand

 Alt text

What’s Really Happening With Gasoline Demand?

 Alt text

Big Oil Looks To Capitalize On The $1 Trillion Offshore Wind Boom
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com