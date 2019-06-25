Ukraine Prepares For Gas War As Talks With Gazprom Drag On

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 57.70 -0.20 -0.35%
Brent Crude 10 mins 64.17 -0.01 -0.02%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.276 -0.008 -0.35%
Mars US 19 hours 61.60 +0.37 +0.60%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.05 -0.24 -0.37%
Urals 2 days 60.75 +0.70 +1.17%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.93 -0.67 -1.05%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.93 -0.67 -1.05%
Bonny Light 2 days 65.06 -1.16 -1.75%
Mexican Basket 2 days 59.59 -0.32 -0.53%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.276 -0.008 -0.35%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 64.04 -0.02 -0.03%
Murban 2 days 65.10 +0.25 +0.39%
Iran Heavy 2 days 57.19 -1.35 -2.31%
Basra Light 2 days 66.02 -0.83 -1.24%
Saharan Blend 2 days 63.26 -1.31 -2.03%
Bonny Light 2 days 65.06 -1.16 -1.75%
Bonny Light 2 days 65.06 -1.16 -1.75%
Girassol 2 days 64.54 -0.85 -1.30%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.05 -0.24 -0.37%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 41.58 +0.52 +1.27%
Western Canadian Select 20 hours 43.50 +0.47 +1.09%
Canadian Condensate 8 days 53.55 +0.47 +0.89%
Premium Synthetic 20 hours 58.35 +0.47 +0.81%
Sweet Crude 20 hours 53.15 +0.47 +0.89%
Peace Sour 20 hours 51.90 +0.47 +0.91%
Peace Sour 20 hours 51.90 +0.47 +0.91%
Light Sour Blend 20 hours 54.40 +0.47 +0.87%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 hours 57.65 +0.47 +0.82%
Central Alberta 20 hours 52.15 +0.47 +0.91%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 62.93 -0.67 -1.05%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 54.00 +0.25 +0.47%
Giddings 2 days 47.75 +0.25 +0.53%
ANS West Coast 5 days 66.87 +0.66 +1.00%
West Texas Sour 2 days 51.85 +0.47 +0.91%
Eagle Ford 2 days 55.80 +0.47 +0.85%
Eagle Ford 2 days 55.80 +0.47 +0.85%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 54.00 +0.25 +0.47%
Kansas Common 2 days 48.25 +0.50 +1.05%
Buena Vista 2 days 69.03 +0.22 +0.32%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 minutes Oil Price Could Fall To $30 If Global Deal Not Extended
  • 5 minutes The Inconvenient Truth Of Electric Cars
  • 8 minutes Iran downs US drone. No military response . . Just Destroy their economy. Can Senator Kerry be tried for aiding enemy ?
  • 25 mins Here we go folks, the wish of so many: Pres. Trump threatens to lessen US security role in Strait of Hormuz, unveils sanctions
  • 1 hour Climate change & Wildfires: More Wildfires To The Western U.S., Will Affect Tens Of Millions Of People
  • 5 hours Hard To Believe: UAE Will Work To Defuse Middle East Tension
  • 6 hours Oil Demand Needs to Halve: Equinor
  • 1 hour The Plastics Problem
  • 1 hour Looks like Trump is putting together a "Real" Coalition to protect Persian shipping lanes. Makes perfect sense. NO Fake "Coalition's of the Willing" UPDATE REUTERS Pompeo "Sentinel Program"
  • 3 hours Cherry Picking Climate Data
  • 39 mins Wonders of Shale - Gas, bringing investments and jobs to the US
  • 6 hours Green vs. Coal: Bavaria Seeks Fast-Track German Coal Exit in Snub to Merkel Plan
  • 13 hours Solar Panels at 26 cents per watt
  • 14 hours Section 232 Uranium
  • 39 mins Magic of Shale: EXPORTS!! Crude Exporters Navigate Gulf Coast Terminal Constraints
  • 32 mins Coal Boom in Asia is Real and a Long Trend

Breaking News:

Kenya Signs Deal With Oil Firms To Build Crude Facility

The Last U.S. Oil Major In Venezuela

The Last U.S. Oil Major In Venezuela

Chevron is the last U.S.…

Predicting The Result Of The OPEC+ Meeting

Predicting The Result Of The OPEC+ Meeting

With the date for the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Ukraine Prepares For Gas War As Talks With Gazprom Drag On

By Irina Slav - Jun 25, 2019, 11:00 AM CDT Ukraine gas

Ukraine’s gas in storage reached 13 billion cubic meters as of June 22 as the country prepares for a worst-case scenario in which it loses its role as the main channel for Russian gas into Europe, state news agency Unian reported, noting the amount of gas represented 42 percent of storage capacity. This, according to Emerging Europe, is the highest amount of gas in storage in six years.

Russia has denied that it will cut off Ukraine from its gas transportation system—which would cause serious losses of transit fee revenues—but Kiev has insisted Moscow wants to do just that by expanding the Nord Stream pipeline. Currently, Gazprom and Naftogaz, which is the parent company of Ukrtransgaz, are negotiating the terms of their future transit dealings after they finally settled a court case in which both sides accused the other of wrongdoing.

Ukraine has been quick to warn of a looming gas crisis: the country’s deputy foreign minister Olena Zerkal said earlier this month, as quoted by Bloomberg, “While Russia holds off the negotiations on future contract, the gloomy scenario of a gas crisis shall be considered seriously. That is why every European nation, including Ukraine, is increasing gas stock in storage sites.”

The new deal needs to be negotiated by next January when the current contract expires. Russia’s Alexander Novak said talks are in the process of being scheduled for September and would involve Ukraine, Russia, and representatives of the European Union, which gets more than a third of its gas supply from Russia, most of it via Ukraine.

Also earlier this month, a Naftogaz official offered an alternative to the direct gas transit: he said Gazprom could sell the gas directly to Naftogaz at the Russian-Ukrainian border and then the Ukrainian company would sell it on to European states. Given that Gazprom has repeatedly accused Naftogaz of not paying its dues for the transit, the chances of the Russian major accepting this sort of deal are slim.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Ottawa Earmarks $208M For LNG Canada In Rare Move

Next Post

North-East Asia LNG Imports To Decline For First Time Since 2013

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

US Forces Blow Up Three Oil Tankers In Syria Enforcing Oil Embargo

US Forces Blow Up Three Oil Tankers In Syria Enforcing Oil Embargo
Oil Falls After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Falls After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

 Oil Erases Gains After API Reports Inventory Build Across The Board

Oil Erases Gains After API Reports Inventory Build Across The Board

 The Permian Craze Is Fizzling … But Shale Oil Production Isn’t

The Permian Craze Is Fizzling … But Shale Oil Production Isn’t

 Saudi Aramco Just Did Something It Never Did Before

Saudi Aramco Just Did Something It Never Did Before

Most Commented

Alt text

Battery Breakthrough Solves Major Electric Car Problem

 Alt text

Renewables Are Set To Outprice Oil & Gas By 2020

 Alt text

OPEC+ Has Only One Choice As Oil Prices Slide

 Alt text

Rising Oil Rig Count Pressures Oil Prices Further
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com