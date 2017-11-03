Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 54.92 +0.38 +0.70%
Brent Crude 61.08 +0.46 +0.76%
Mars US 56.37 +0.16 +0.28%
Opec Basket 59.23 +0.96 +1.65%
Urals 57.54 -1.18 -2.01%
Louisiana Light 60.37 -0.27 -0.45%
Louisiana Light 60.37 -0.27 -0.45%
Bonny Light 60.65 -0.26 -0.43%
Mexican Crude Basket 52.72 +0.60 +1.15%
Natural Gas 2.945 +0.01 +0.34%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 58.18 -1.10 -1.86%
Murban 60.78 -1.10 -1.78%
Iran Heavy Crude 56.92 -0.40 -0.70%
Basra Light 56.17 +0.09 +0.16%
Saharan Blend 60.39 -0.42 -0.69%
Bonny Light 60.65 -0.26 -0.43%
Bonny Light 60.65 -0.26 -0.43%
Girassol 60.75 -0.26 -0.43%
Opec Basket 59.23 +0.96 +1.65%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 39.96 +0.44 +1.11%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 60.37 -0.27 -0.45%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 51.00 +0.25 +0.49%
Giddings 44.75 +0.25 +0.56%
ANS West Coast 61.13 +0.38 +0.63%
West Texas Sour 48.49 +0.24 +0.50%
Eagle Ford 52.44 +0.24 +0.46%
Eagle Ford 52.44 +0.24 +0.46%
Oklahoma Sweet 50.99 +0.24 +0.47%
Kansas Common 44.50 -0.25 -0.56%
Buena Vista 61.25 -0.08 -0.13%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 25 mins U.S. Withdraws From Oil & Gas Anti-Corruption Treaty
  • 5 hours Kurdistan Accuses Iraq Of Dishonesty After Kirkuk Attack
  • 9 hours Libya Loses 50,000 BPD In Production As Protests Continue
  • 11 hours Shell Tops Q3 Forecasts In Big Oil’s Solid Earnings Season
  • 13 hours TransCanada Wants Alberta To Commit To Keystone XL Capacity
  • 15 hours PDVSA Not Out Of The Woods Just Yet
  • 17 hours Climate Change Fight Is Bad News For Refineries
  • 18 hours Tesla Still Struggling With Production, But Skies Are Beginning To Clear
  • 1 day OPEC Likely to Keep Cuts Through 2018
  • 1 day Russia’s Rosneft To Invest Billions In Iranian Oil & Gas
  • 1 day UK’s Largest Independent Oil Producer To Begin North Sea Drilling In 2018
  • 2 days Ford Races Ahead Of Detroit's Big Three
  • 2 days PetroChina Boosts November Oil Product Exports Significantly
  • 2 days Russia’s Gazprom To Help Build Iran-India Gas Pipeline
  • 2 days Canadian Oil Drilling To Grow In 2018: Petroleum Association
  • 3 days Mexico Spends Record $1.25 Billion On 2018 Oil Hedge
  • 3 days OPEC Output Drops By 80,000 BPD On Iraq Output Instability
  • 3 days UK Oil & Gas Reserves Fall To 5.7 Billion BOE
  • 3 days Huge Crude Draw Pushes Oil Prices Even Higher
  • 3 days Petrobras Pipeline Sale Sparks Interest From Investors Worldwide
  • 3 days BP Launches Share Buyback As Q3 Profit Beats Estimates
  • 3 days Railway Company Lawsuit Highlights Dangers Of Oil By Rail
  • 3 days Alaska Watchdog Orders Oil Well Shut-Downs
  • 3 days 80 Oil Pipeline Companies Off The Hook For Wetlands Damage
  • 3 days Chad Considers Handing Over $1.4B Oil Deal To Exxon
  • 3 days Investors Have Yet To Receive PDVSA’s $842M Bond Payment
  • 3 days Puerto Rico Scraps $300M Power Grid Deal With Whitefish Energy
  • 4 days Bahrain Wants Qatar's GCC Membership Frozen
  • 4 days Violence Ensues Following Kurdistan President Resignation
  • 4 days Chevron Cancels Plan To Exit Bangladesh Gas Field
  • 4 days Sanctions Force Rosneft To Shut Down Oil Project
  • 6 days Morgan Stanley: Oil Stocks Are Very Interesting Now
  • 7 days Higher Oil Prices Help Exxon Beat Q3 Forecasts Despite Harvey
  • 7 days Iraq Takes Saudi’s Spot As #2 Oil Exporter To U.S.
  • 7 days Big Oil Sinks $1 Billion Into Climate Fund
  • 7 days Brazil’s Pre-Salt Auction To Proceed Despite Injunction
  • 7 days U.S. To Move In On Africa’s LNG Market
  • 7 days PDVSA Keeps Investors Guessing
  • 7 days Iraq Begins Pumping Kirkuk Oil From KRG Pipeline
  • 7 days Brazil’s Pre-Salt Deepwater Blocks Ready For Auction

Breaking News:

U.S. Withdraws From Oil & Gas Anti-Corruption Treaty

Analysts Raise Oil Price Forecasts

Analysts Raise Oil Price Forecasts

Analysts recently cut oil price…

OPEC vs. U.S. Shale: The Battle For Asian Market Share

OPEC vs. U.S. Shale: The Battle For Asian Market Share

U.S. shale is moving in…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Withdraws From Oil & Gas Anti-Corruption Treaty

By Zainab Calcuttawala - Nov 03, 2017, 4:00 AM CDT Trump

The United States will not be part of a recent international treaty to fight corruption in revenues management, according to a new decision from the White House, reported by Reuters.

The Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) was designed to aid in the effort to regulate oil, gas, and mineral profits around the world, and the US is withdrawing “effective immediately” according to director of the US office of Natural Resources Revenue, Gregory J. Gould in a Thursday note to the EITI board.

The EITI was founded in 2003, but the US did not join until March 2014.

“It put more information in the hands of the public,” Michael Ross, executive director of the Project on Resources Governance and Development at the University of California Los Angeles, told Reuters. “It involved the U.S. government disclosing all the money it was getting from oil, gas and mining companies and getting these companies to publicly disclose the payments they were making.”

So far, 52 companies have taken part in the EITI, and American withdrawal has sparked the ire of many politicians and non-profits who have condemned the government for its decision to rescind its participation in the international agreement.

“The EITI is making important gains in global efforts to address corruption and illicit financial flows,” the EITI board said in the statement: “It’s important that resource-rich countries like the United States lead by example.”

Crude oil exports from the United States hit another record last week, at 2.133 million bpd, as production also continued growing, the Energy Information Administration said. This is the first time U.S. oil exports have breached the 2-million-bpd level. The authority said average daily production stood at 9.55 million barrels, up by 46,000 bpd from a week earlier and from 8.52 million bpd a year earlier.

By Zainab Calcuttawala for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Kurdistan Accuses Iraq Of Dishonesty After Kirkuk Attack

Next Post

Libya Loses 50,000 BPD In Production As Protests Continue

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After U.S. API Reports Strong Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Rise After U.S. API Reports Strong Crude Inventory Draw
Morgan Stanley: Oil Stocks Are Very Interesting Now

Morgan Stanley: Oil Stocks Are Very Interesting Now

 Huge Crude Draw Pushes Oil Prices Even Higher

Huge Crude Draw Pushes Oil Prices Even Higher

 Oil Prices Up After API Reports Huge Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Up After API Reports Huge Gasoline Draw

 Surprise Oil Inventory Build Shocks Markets

Surprise Oil Inventory Build Shocks Markets

Most Commented

Alt text

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

 Alt text

The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

 Alt text

Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

 Alt text

New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com