U.S. Vows To Sanction ‘Any Imports of Iranian Crude Oil’

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 4 hours 58.47 -0.96 -1.62%
Brent Crude 3 hours 64.74 -0.93 -1.42%
Natural Gas 4 hours 2.308 -0.016 -0.69%
Mars US 2 hours 60.37 -1.41 -2.28%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.61 +0.01 +0.02%
Urals 20 hours 61.95 +0.95 +1.56%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.80 -0.37 -0.58%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.80 -0.37 -0.58%
Bonny Light 20 hours 66.77 +0.08 +0.12%
Mexican Basket 2 days 61.21 +0.05 +0.08%
Natural Gas 4 hours 2.308 -0.016 -0.69%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 20 hours 64.88 +0.43 +0.67%
Murban 20 hours 65.82 +0.50 +0.77%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 59.19 +0.13 +0.22%
Basra Light 20 hours 66.49 -1.16 -1.71%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 64.83 +0.19 +0.29%
Bonny Light 20 hours 66.77 +0.08 +0.12%
Bonny Light 20 hours 66.77 +0.08 +0.12%
Girassol 20 hours 66.56 +0.19 +0.29%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.61 +0.01 +0.02%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 1 hour 41.96 -0.89 -2.08%
Western Canadian Select 3 hours 45.43 -0.10 -0.22%
Canadian Condensate 11 days 55.08 +0.05 +0.09%
Premium Synthetic 3 hours 59.88 +0.05 +0.08%
Sweet Crude 3 hours 54.68 -0.40 -0.73%
Peace Sour 3 hours 53.43 +0.05 +0.09%
Peace Sour 3 hours 53.43 +0.05 +0.09%
Light Sour Blend 3 hours 55.93 +0.05 +0.09%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 59.68 +0.05 +0.08%
Central Alberta 3 hours 54.43 +0.05 +0.09%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 63.80 -0.37 -0.58%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 55.50 +1.50 +2.78%
Giddings 2 days 49.25 +1.50 +3.14%
ANS West Coast 3 days 68.38 +0.86 +1.27%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 52.42 -0.96 -1.80%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 56.37 -0.96 -1.67%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 56.37 -0.96 -1.67%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 55.50 +1.50 +2.78%
Kansas Common 2 days 49.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 70.56 +0.05 +0.07%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Oil Price Could Fall To $30 If Global Deal Not Extended
  • 6 minutes Iran downs US drone. No military response . . Just Destroy their economy. Can Senator Kerry be tried for aiding enemy ?
  • 11 minutes The Inconvenient Truth Of Electric Cars
  • 2 hours U.S. will sanction any countries that import Iranian oil: special envoy
  • 4 mins The illusion that OPEC Can Still Regulate Oil Price is a Canard. The Ruse continues . . . . OPECs semantics "stabilize" , "balance" etc. are No Longer Effective. The Cartel is dying
  • 10 hours One of The Worst Leaders Again Threatened: Impeach Me, I'll jail you - Philippines' Duterte Dares Foes To Test Him
  • 15 mins Trump vs. Xi Trade Battle, Running Commentary from Conservative Tree House
  • 7 hours San Francisco Oil Haters Yowl at the U.S. Gov't Plan to Dredge SF Bay to *Increase Oil Imports* to SF Oil Refineries
  • 1 hour SHALE MAGIC: Let the oil flow: US to lead oil output growth through 2030: ConocoPhillips chief economist
  • 4 hours A Novel Way to Save the Planet
  • 2 hours Here We Go: New York Lawmakers Pass Aggressive Law To Fight Climate Change
  • 9 hours Philadelphia Energy Solutions seeks to permanently shut oil refinery - sources
  • 8 hours Magic of Shale: EXPORTS!! Crude Exporters Navigate Gulf Coast Terminal Constraints
  • 8 hours Democrats Speaking Spanish during debate!
  • 13 hours EIA reports 12 mm bbls U.S. Inventory draw . . . . NO BIG DEAL . . . because U.S. EXPORTED RECORD 12 MILLION BARRELS DAY OF CRUDE + PETROLEUM PRODUCTS ! ! ! THAT'S HUGE !
  • 13 hours Here we go folks, the wish of so many: Pres. Trump threatens to lessen US security role in Strait of Hormuz, unveils sanctions
  • 6 hours The Plastics Problem
  • 7 hours Solar Panels at 26 cents per watt

Breaking News:

Exxon, Shell May Return To Explore For Oil In Somalia

Oil’s Biggest Fear

Oil’s Biggest Fear

Oil prices rose this week,…

China Launches World’s First Smart Oil Tanker

China Launches World’s First Smart Oil Tanker

China unveiled the world’s first…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Vows To Sanction ‘Any Imports of Iranian Crude Oil’

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 28, 2019, 5:00 PM CDT Satellite

Now that there are no sanction waivers for Iranian oil buyers, the United States will sanction any imports of crude oil from Iran, the U.S. Special Representative for Iran, Brian Hook, said on Friday, reiterating comments he made last month amid reports that China has already imported its first crude oil cargo from Iran that breaches the U.S. sanctions.

“We will sanction any imports of Iranian crude oil,” Hook said in London, as carried by Reuters.   

Last month, Hook said that the United States would sanction any country that tries to buy Iranian oil after the sanction waivers expired on May 2, regardless of whether said country had reached its negotiated cap under the exemptions, clarifying earlier comments that resulted in speculation that the U.S. would allow countries that hadn’t reached their cap of Iranian imports to continue buying oil from Iran until they reach that cap.

Speaking today, Hook echoed his remarks from the end of May, saying, as carried by Reuters:

“We will sanction any illicit purchases of Iranian crude oil.”

Hook also said that the U.S. would be looking to check reports that Iranian crude oil tankers have departed and arrived in China after the U.S. removed all sanction waivers for all Iranian crude oil customers, including the biggest buyer, China.

Earlier this week, an analysis of TankerTrackers showed that Iran had delivered the first crude oil to a Chinese refinery complex since the United States removed as of May all sanction waivers for Iranian oil customers.

According to TankerTrackers, a medium-sized Suezmax vessel, named SALINA, owned by the National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC), and loaded with around 1 million barrels of crude oil from Iran, departed on May 28. The tanker arrived on June 20 at Jinxi Refining and Chemical Complex in China in a first independent tanker-tracking confirmation that China is defying the U.S. sanctions on Iran’s oil exports.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Asia Oil Imports From Iran Plunge To Five-Year Low After Waivers End

Next Post

Asia Oil Imports From Iran Plunge To Five-Year Low After Waivers End

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

US Forces Blow Up Three Oil Tankers In Syria Enforcing Oil Embargo

US Forces Blow Up Three Oil Tankers In Syria Enforcing Oil Embargo
Oil Falls After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Falls After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

 The Permian Craze Is Fizzling … But Shale Oil Production Isn’t

The Permian Craze Is Fizzling … But Shale Oil Production Isn’t

 Oil Erases Gains After API Reports Inventory Build Across The Board

Oil Erases Gains After API Reports Inventory Build Across The Board

 Saudi Aramco Just Did Something It Never Did Before

Saudi Aramco Just Did Something It Never Did Before

Most Commented

Alt text

Shale Pioneer: Fracking Is An “Unmitigated Disaster”

 Alt text

Renewables Are Set To Outprice Oil & Gas By 2020

 Alt text

Battery Breakthrough Solves Major Electric Car Problem

 Alt text

OPEC+ Has Only One Choice As Oil Prices Slide
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com