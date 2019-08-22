US To Sell 10 Million Barrels Of Crude Oil From SPR Next Week

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.19 +0.51 +0.92%
Brent Crude 10 mins 60.70 +0.40 +0.66%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.168 -0.009 -0.41%
Mars US 13 hours 56.28 -0.40 -0.71%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.94 +0.38 +0.64%
Urals 1 day 56.80 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.43 -0.61 -1.02%
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.43 -0.61 -1.02%
Bonny Light 1 day 61.05 +1.31 +2.19%
Mexican Basket 2 days 49.41 -0.35 -0.70%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.168 -0.009 -0.41%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 1 day 60.08 +0.90 +1.52%
Murban 1 day 61.88 +0.90 +1.48%
Iran Heavy 1 day 54.31 +1.37 +2.59%
Basra Light 1 day 63.45 +0.39 +0.62%
Saharan Blend 1 day 60.49 +1.60 +2.72%
Bonny Light 1 day 61.05 +1.31 +2.19%
Bonny Light 1 day 61.05 +1.31 +2.19%
Girassol 1 day 61.08 -0.41 -0.67%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.94 +0.38 +0.64%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 41.45 +0.78 +1.92%
Western Canadian Select 15 hours 42.83 -0.30 -0.70%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 49.68 -0.45 -0.90%
Premium Synthetic 15 hours 56.08 -0.50 -0.88%
Sweet Crude 15 hours 51.83 -0.45 -0.86%
Peace Sour 15 hours 50.18 -0.45 -0.89%
Peace Sour 15 hours 50.18 -0.45 -0.89%
Light Sour Blend 15 hours 51.18 -0.45 -0.87%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 57.68 -0.45 -0.77%
Central Alberta 15 hours 50.68 -0.45 -0.88%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 59.43 -0.61 -1.02%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 52.25 -0.75 -1.42%
Giddings 1 day 46.00 -0.75 -1.60%
ANS West Coast 3 days 61.63 +1.17 +1.94%
West Texas Sour 1 day 49.63 -0.66 -1.31%
Eagle Ford 1 day 53.58 -0.66 -1.22%
Eagle Ford 1 day 53.58 -0.66 -1.22%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 52.25 -0.75 -1.42%
Kansas Common 2 days 46.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 64.72 -1.12 -1.70%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes 'No - Deal Brexit' vs 'Operation Fear' Globalist Pushback ... Impact to World Economies and Oil
  • 8 minutes China has *Already* Lost the Trade War. Meantime, the U.S. Might Sanction China’s Largest Oil Company
  • 12 minutes Will Uncle Sam Step Up and Cut Production
  • 6 hours OPEC will consider all options. What options do they have ?
  • 40 mins Trump cancels Denmark visit amid spat over sale of Greenland
  • 16 hours Danish Royal Palace ‘Surprised’ By Trump Canceling Trip
  • 4 hours Not The Onion: Vivienne Westwood Says Greta Thunberg Should Run the World
  • 16 hours A legitimate Request: France Wants Progress In Ukraine Before Russia Returns To G7
  • 20 hours Trump vs. Xi Trade Battle, Running Commentary from Conservative Tree House
  • 4 hours Iran Is Winning Big In The Middle East
  • 2 hours With Global Warming Greenland is Prime Real Estate
  • 24 hours China Threatens to Withhold Rare Earth Metals
  • 11 hours What to tell my students
  • 19 hours NATGAS, LNG, Technology, benefits etc , cleaner global energy fuel
  • 1 day Recession Jitters Are Rising. Is There Reason To Worry?
  • 7 hours Gretta Thunbergs zero carbon voyage carbon foot print of carbon fibre manufacture

Breaking News:

US To Sell 10 Million Barrels Of Crude Oil From SPR Next Week

Oil Markets Dominated By Bearish Sentiment

Oil Markets Dominated By Bearish Sentiment

With the latest trade war…

Oil Rebounds After Economic Data Dampens Recession Fears

Oil Rebounds After Economic Data Dampens Recession Fears

Oil prices rebounded on Friday…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

US To Sell 10 Million Barrels Of Crude Oil From SPR Next Week

By Julianne Geiger - Aug 22, 2019, 3:00 AM CDT SPR

The US will sell another 10 million barrels of sour crude oil, the Department of Energy said on Wednesday in a Notice of Sale, according to S&P Global Platts.

The Department of Energy will be accepting offers to purchase the crude through August 28, and  delivery must be taken between October 1 and November 30.

The 10-million-barrel offering is the latest in a series of SPR sales under a mandatory sales program that seeks to sale 260 million barrels through 2027, and is not part of conscious act to influence the markets.

The SPR holds 645 million barrels of crude oil, 395 million of which is of the sour variety.

The US has periodically sold off part of the SPR, the last of which was in March. Marathon Petroleum, Motiva, and Phillips 66 together purchased 4.32 million barrels for $285.7 million.

Earlier this year, questions were raised about the quality of the SPR after ExxonMobil complained that the crude oil it purchased from the SPR in 2018 contained high levels of hydrogen sulfide. It was not the first company to complain about the issue, with Shell, Macquarie Group, and PetroChina all raising similar concerns. The Department of Energy disputed the claims.

The previous concerns as to the quality may give SPR shoppers pause this time around, as high levels of hydrogen sulfide pose risks to refinery equipment and to humans.

The US is now considering leasing SPR space to Australia, and is also contemplating shuttering at least one of its SPR storage sites and changing the ratio of sweet to sour crude oil. A study is now underway to determine the wisest course of action.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

World’s Biggest Oil Hedge May Not Happen After All

Next Post

Shale Towns In Texas Boom As Oil Supermajors Settle In The Permian

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Spikes After API Reports Largest Crude Inventory Draw Of The Year

Oil Spikes After API Reports Largest Crude Inventory Draw Of The Year
Oil Jumps On Bullish API Inventory Data

Oil Jumps On Bullish API Inventory Data

 Bernie Sanders Calls For Line 5 Oil Pipeline To Be Shut Down

Bernie Sanders Calls For Line 5 Oil Pipeline To Be Shut Down

 Surprise Crude Build Reverses Earlier Oil Price Gains

Surprise Crude Build Reverses Earlier Oil Price Gains

 China-Held Oil Tanker Looks To Skirt US Sanctions On Iran

China-Held Oil Tanker Looks To Skirt US Sanctions On Iran

Most Commented

Alt text

Nuclear Fusion Could Be A Reality By 2025

 Alt text

Major Setback For EVs Could Delay Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

The Biggest Problem With Renewables

 Alt text

Corn Industry Battered By Shocking Ethanol Decision
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com