Louisiana Light 2 days 69.81 +1.21 +1.76%
Bonny Light 1 day 70.86 +0.73 +1.04%
Natural Gas 11 mins 3.122 +0.023 +0.74%
Marine 1 day 67.73 +1.25 +1.88%
Murban 1 day 70.88 +1.20 +1.72%
Iran Heavy 1 day 67.51 +0.70 +1.05%
Basra Light 1 day 65.36 -0.36 -0.55%
Saharan Blend 1 day 71.14 +0.71 +1.01%
Bonny Light 1 day 70.86 +0.73 +1.04%
Girassol 1 day 70.51 +0.83 +1.19%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 8 hours 38.51 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 104 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 104 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 104 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 104 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 104 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 104 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 104 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 104 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 62.00 -0.25 -0.40%
Giddings 1 day 55.75 -0.25 -0.45%
ANS West Coast 3 days 69.78 +0.72 +1.04%
West Texas Sour 1 day 59.46 -0.10 -0.17%
Eagle Ford 1 day 63.41 -0.10 -0.16%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 61.96 -0.10 -0.16%
Kansas Common 2 days 55.75 +1.00 +1.83%
Buena Vista 2 days 73.37 +1.14 +1.58%
All Charts
  • 4 hours U.S. Targets Oil Tankers Violating North Korean Sanctions
  • 8 hours Nigeria Adds 200,000 Barrels Per Day To Its Offshore Output Capacity
  • 10 hours France Vows To Shut All Coal-Fired Power Plants By 2021
  • 12 hours Mexico Hastens To Auction Oil Blocks Before Presidential Election
  • 14 hours Dozens Of Small U.S. Refiners Seek Biofuel Waivers From EPA
  • 16 hours Road Safety Watchdog Launches Probe Into Tesla Crash
  • 1 day Saudi Aramco To Expand Business In The U.S. After Tax Bill
  • 1 day European Gas Network Stable Despite Falling Dutch Production
  • 1 day Saudi Arabia May Link Aramco Revenue Royalty To Oil Prices
  • 1 day Brazil’s Eletrobras Expects Up To $4B Proceeds From Share Sale
  • 2 days Trafigura Set To Increase US Oil Exports
  • 2 days Saudis To Maintain Q1 Crude Oil Exports Around 7 Million Bpd
  • 2 days European Oil Shipments To Asia Slump To 4-Year Low
  • 2 days Hong Kong Exchange Chief Confident Aramco Will List There
  • 2 days First Nations Tribes To Oppose Tanker Ban Set To Threaten Eagle Spirit Pipeline
  • 2 days Oil Pares Gains After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build
  • 2 days Elon Musk Won’t Get Paid Unless Tesla Does “Extraordinarily Well”
  • 2 days U.S. Regulators Keep Keystone Capacity Capped At 80 Percent
  • 3 days Trump Signs Off On 30 Percent Tariff On Imported Solar Equipment
  • 3 days Russian Funds May Invest In Aramco’s IPO To Boost Oil Ties
  • 3 days IMF Raises Saudi Arabia Growth Outlook On Higher Oil Prices
  • 3 days China Is World’s Number-2 In LNG Imports
  • 3 days EIA Weekly Inventory Data Due Wednesday, Despite Govt. Shutdown
  • 3 days Oklahoma Rig Explodes, Leaving Five Missing
  • 3 days Lloyd’s Sees No Room For Coal In New Investment Strategy
  • 4 days Gunmen Kidnap Nigerian Oil Workers In Oil-Rich Delta Area
  • 4 days Libya’s NOC Restarts Oil Fields
  • 4 days US Orion To Develop Gas Field In Iraq
  • 6 days U.S. On Track To Unseat Saudi Arabia As No.2 Oil Producer In the World
  • 6 days Senior Interior Dept. Official Says Florida Still On Trump’s Draft Drilling Plan
  • 6 days Schlumberger Optimistic In 2018 For Oilfield Services Businesses
  • 6 days Only 1/3 Of Oil Patch Jobs To Return To Canada After Downturn Ends
  • 7 days Statoil, YPF Finalize Joint Vaca Muerta Development Deal
  • 7 days TransCanada Boasts Long-Term Commitments For Keystone XL
  • 7 days Nigeria Files Suit Against JP Morgan Over Oil Field Sale
  • 7 days Chinese Oil Ships Found Violating UN Sanctions On North Korea
  • 7 days Oil Slick From Iranian Tanker Explosion Is Now The Size Of Paris
  • 7 days Nigeria Approves Petroleum Industry Bill After 17 Long Years
  • 7 days Venezuelan Output Drops To 28-Year Low In 2017
  • 8 days OPEC Revises Up Non-OPEC Production Estimates For 2018

U.S. Targets Oil Tankers Violating North Korean Sanctions

By Zainab Calcuttawala - Jan 25, 2018, 10:00 PM CST Tanker

New sanctions from the White House target tankers that were revealed to be delivering oil products from Russia to North Korea, violating international sanctions against the latter state for its nuclear weapons program and human rights abuses, according to a new report by Reuters.

Reuters had discovered eight vessels, including the now sanctioned Kum Un San, as perpetrators of a transportation scheme in which ships would lie about their final destinations and head to North Korea with fuel products. U.S. officials say the tactic is common for nations looking to avoid the consequences of violating international sanctions.

The new measures officially sanction the North Korea-flagged Kum Un San, five other vessels, nine entities and 16 other businessmen and public officials, the U.S. Department of Treasury announced on Wednesday.

“Treasury continues to systematically target individuals and entities financing the Kim (Jong-un) regime (in North Korea) and its weapons programs, including officials complicit in North Korean sanctions evasion schemes,” U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin said while announcing the new measures. “We are sanctioning additional oil, shipping, and trading companies that continue to provide a lifeline to North Korea to fuel this regime’s nuclear ambitions and destabilizing activities.”

Russia isn’t the only country caught supporting North Korea’s fuel needs this month. A Wall Street Journal report said U.S. intelligence forces tracked at least six Chinese vessels delivering oil to the pariah country’s ports. China had agreed to halt fuel shipments as part of an international effort to pressure Pyongyang to forfeit its nuclear weapons and long-range missiles program.

Related: What Could Push Oil To $100?

The U.S. evidence also shows the ships endeavoring to disguise their activities, officials say. Certain vessels purposely turned off their Automatic Identification Systems (AIS), which could prove to be dangerous, as demonstrated by the recent collision of an Iranian and Chinese tanker in the East China Sea. Both ships’ tracking systems had been offline at the time of the crash for unknown reasons.

By Zainab Calcuttawala for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



