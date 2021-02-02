US Signals Readiness To Discuss Lifting Of Nord Stream 2 Sanctions

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 54.79 +1.24 +2.32%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 57.56 +1.21 +2.15%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.838 -0.012 -0.42%
Graph up Mars US 17 hours 54.05 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 55.13 +0.72 +1.32%
Graph up Urals 42 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 55.55 +1.39 +2.57%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 55.55 +1.39 +2.57%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 55.03 +0.62 +1.14%
Chart Mexican Basket 5 days 51.18 +0.05 +0.10%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.838 -0.012 -0.42%
Graph up Marine 2 days 55.09 +0.33 +0.60%
Graph up Murban 2 days 55.20 +0.30 +0.55%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 51.86 +0.40 +0.78%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 57.19 +0.71 +1.26%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 55.66 +0.59 +1.07%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 55.03 +0.62 +1.14%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 55.03 +0.62 +1.14%
Chart Girassol 2 days 56.29 +0.46 +0.82%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 55.13 +0.72 +1.32%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 40.98 +1.83 +4.67%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 40.65 +2.00 +5.17%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 52.55 +1.35 +2.64%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 53.95 +1.35 +2.57%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 49.00 +1.75 +3.70%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 47.55 +1.35 +2.92%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 47.55 +1.35 +2.92%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 49.05 +1.35 +2.83%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 50.95 +1.50 +3.03%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 47.55 +1.35 +2.92%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 55.55 +1.39 +2.57%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 15 hours 51.25 +1.25 +2.50%
Graph up Giddings 15 hours 45.00 +1.25 +2.86%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 55.09 -0.09 -0.16%
Graph up West Texas Sour 15 hours 48.71 +1.21 +2.55%
Graph up Eagle Ford 15 hours 52.66 +1.21 +2.35%
Chart Eagle Ford 15 hours 52.66 +1.21 +2.35%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 15 hours 51.25 +1.25 +2.50%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 43.75 +1.25 +2.94%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 59.94 +1.35 +2.30%
US Signals Readiness To Discuss Lifting Of Nord Stream 2 Sanctions

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 02, 2021, 10:30 AM CST

The new U.S. Administration has signaled for the first time that it could be willing to discuss with Germany the lifting of the American sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project if Germany offers solutions to ensure Europe’s energy security, German business daily Handelsblatt reports, citing a U.S. official involved in the talks.   

According to Handelsblatt, the U.S. has signaled readiness to talk about the easing of the sanctions against the controversial pipeline project from Russia to Germany, led by Russia’s gas giant Gazprom. In exchange, the U.S. expects Germany to propose ways to protect Europe’s energy security as well as Ukraine’s interests.

The Germans have to propose a package of solutions, otherwise the U.S. may not be able to get the issue with Nord Stream 2 out of the way, the U.S. official involved in the talks told Handelsblatt.

Germany has always looked at the project from an economic standpoint, while the United States, several European countries, including the Baltic states, Poland, and the European Union (EU), have expressed concern about Russia using gas sales and its gas monopoly Gazprom as a political tool.

In recent months, the U.S. has been broadening the sanctions against service providers and those funding vessels involved in the construction of Nord Stream 2 in a fresh attempt to prevent the project from completing. There is still a stretch of the pipeline route to be laid in the sea, but the U.S. is now targeting anyone helping the project’s completion in any way.

Even Russian gas giant Gazprom has warned investors that the Nord Stream 2 project could be suspended or entirely discontinued due to extraordinary circumstances, including “political pressure.”

Meanwhile, France has urged Germany to scrap the Nord Stream 2 project altogether over the arrest of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and the Russian authorities’ crackdown on Navalny’s supporters.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

