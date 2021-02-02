Elon Musk’s Cyborg Monkey Plays Video Game With His Mind

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 54.79 +1.24 +2.32%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 57.55 +1.20 +2.13%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.839 -0.011 -0.39%
Graph up Mars US 17 hours 54.05 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 55.13 +0.72 +1.32%
Graph up Urals 42 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 55.55 +1.39 +2.57%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 55.55 +1.39 +2.57%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 55.03 +0.62 +1.14%
Chart Mexican Basket 5 days 51.18 +0.05 +0.10%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.839 -0.011 -0.39%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 55.09 +0.33 +0.60%
Graph up Murban 2 days 55.20 +0.30 +0.55%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 51.86 +0.40 +0.78%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 57.19 +0.71 +1.26%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 55.66 +0.59 +1.07%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 55.03 +0.62 +1.14%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 55.03 +0.62 +1.14%
Chart Girassol 2 days 56.29 +0.46 +0.82%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 55.13 +0.72 +1.32%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 40.98 +1.83 +4.67%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 40.65 +2.00 +5.17%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 52.55 +1.35 +2.64%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 53.95 +1.35 +2.57%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 49.00 +1.75 +3.70%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 47.55 +1.35 +2.92%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 47.55 +1.35 +2.92%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 49.05 +1.35 +2.83%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 50.95 +1.50 +3.03%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 47.55 +1.35 +2.92%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 55.55 +1.39 +2.57%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 50.00 +1.25 +2.56%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 43.75 +1.25 +2.94%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 55.09 -0.09 -0.16%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 47.50 +1.35 +2.93%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 51.45 +1.35 +2.69%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 51.45 +1.35 +2.69%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 50.00 +1.25 +2.56%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 43.75 +1.25 +2.94%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 59.94 +1.35 +2.30%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 3 hours Renewables, the Grid, and Blackouts
  • 16 hours Politicians lied, people died
  • 24 hours Biden suspends oil and gas drilling on Federal Lands for 60 days for review.
  • 6 hours GameStop exposes the rigged system
  • 13 mins Your predictions - Anything goes
  • 23 hours Not Enough Electricity for Electric Vehicles
  • 1 hour Minerals, Mining and Industrial Ecology
  • 4 hours Fate of Oil and Gas Sector in Myanmar after the Coup
  • 16 hours SILVER SHORT SQUEEZE - It ain't stopping! Smash the Big Banks!
  • 1 hour The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 2 days China sends warplanes thru Taiwan airspace. Joe's reponse . . . .

Breaking News:

Turkish Media: Libya’s Haftar Sells Oil Illegally

Electric Car Wars: Who Will Come Out on Top?

Electric Car Wars: Who Will Come Out on Top?

Electric vehicle stocks have soared…

Tesla’s 20 Million EV Ambition Faces Huge Mining Challenge

Tesla’s 20 Million EV Ambition Faces Huge Mining Challenge

Tesla’s ambition to build millions…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Elon Musk’s Cyborg Monkey Plays Video Game With His Mind

By Julianne Geiger - Feb 02, 2021, 9:30 AM CST

Neuralink, a startup set up by Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk, has wired up a monkey to play videogames with its mind, Bloomberg reports, citing an online discussion led by Musk on the Clubhouse app.

The progress could have many farther-reaching implications, including in Tesla’s autosummoning feature, which Musk has promised owners could accomplish by just thinking about it.

“We have a monkey with a wireless implant in their skull with tiny wires who can play video games with his mind,” Musk said. “You can’t see where the implant is and he’s a happy monkey. We have the nicest monkey facilities in the world. We want them to play mind-Pong with each other.”

“There are primitive versions of this device with wires sticking out of your head, but it’s like a Fitbit in your skull with tiny wires that go into your brain,” he added, referring to the interface.

Neuralink, in which Musk has invested at least $100 million so far, was set up with the idea of helping people with spinal and brain injuries by linking their brains directly with computers, allowing them to see, communicate, and manipulate objects.

Last year, Musk broadcast a live demo of the interface device, implanted in several pigs. He explained at the time that the implant sounded tones when the nerves in the pig’s snout sparked electrical impulses that the device then picked up.

Also last year, speaking about the benefits of the Neuralink implant, Musk said Tesla owners would be able to summon their cars by just thinking about it. What may sound like the start of the era of cyborgs would be “easy,” according to him.

Human trials of the Neuralink brain implant are in the future, but the company is working closely with the FDA to prepare for them.

According to Musk, who is an outspoken skeptic of the benevolence of artificial intelligence, integrating human brains with computers would be the way to “beat” AI should it become autonomous at some point.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Shale: Biden's Drilling Ban Actually Undermines Emission Targets

Next Post

US Signals Readiness To Discuss Lifting Of Nord Stream 2 Sanctions

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Syria: Oil Tankers From Iran To Syria Intercepted

Syria: Oil Tankers From Iran To Syria Intercepted
Oil Prices Rally On Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rally On Large Crude Draw
GM Presents Cadillac Flying Car For Rich People

GM Presents Cadillac Flying Car For Rich People
U.S. Watchdog: Large U.S. Banks Can No Longer Deny Funding To Oil & Gas

U.S. Watchdog: Large U.S. Banks Can No Longer Deny Funding To Oil & Gas
Tesla's $25,000 Car May Hit The Market Sooner Than Planned

Tesla's $25,000 Car May Hit The Market Sooner Than Planned


Most Commented

Alt text

Europe’s Unforeseen Renewables Problem

 Alt text

Can Renewables Become As Profitable As Oil And Gas?

 Alt text

Chinese Cities Go Dark Amid Energy Spat With Australia

 Alt text

German Tech Giant Places Major Bet On Green Hydrogen
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com