US Sells Seized Iranian Fuel As It Looks To Detain Another Oil Tanker

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 57.94 -0.30 -0.52%
Graph down Brent Crude 25 mins 61.14 -0.33 -0.54%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.865 -0.003 -0.10%
Graph down Mars US 25 mins 58.69 -0.49 -0.83%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 60.45 +0.17 +0.28%
Graph up Urals 51 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 60.74 +0.40 +0.66%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 60.74 +0.40 +0.66%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 60.52 +0.63 +1.05%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 57.13 +0.29 +0.51%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.865 -0.003 -0.10%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 60.33 -0.11 -0.18%
Graph down Murban 2 days 60.59 -0.25 -0.41%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 57.50 +0.38 +0.67%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 62.21 +0.39 +0.63%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 61.34 +0.75 +1.24%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 60.52 +0.63 +1.05%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 60.52 +0.63 +1.05%
Chart Girassol 2 days 61.59 +0.87 +1.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 60.45 +0.17 +0.28%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 47.22 +0.13 +0.28%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 47.13 -0.28 -0.59%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 57.68 +0.32 +0.56%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 59.08 +0.32 +0.54%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 54.68 +0.42 +0.77%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 53.18 +0.32 +0.61%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 53.18 +0.32 +0.61%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 55.43 +0.37 +0.67%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 56.53 +0.42 +0.75%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 53.53 +0.37 +0.70%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 60.74 +0.40 +0.66%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 55.25 +0.25 +0.45%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 49.00 +0.25 +0.51%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 59.57 +0.44 +0.74%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 52.63 +0.32 +0.61%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 56.58 +0.32 +0.57%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 56.58 +0.32 +0.57%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 55.25 +0.25 +0.45%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 49.00 +0.50 +1.03%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 65.07 +0.32 +0.49%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes IMPORTANT ARTICLE BY OILPRICE.COM EDITOR - "Naked Short Selling: The Truth Is Much Worse Than You Have Been Told"
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 3 mins Vestas launch 15MW Offshore Turbine
  • 2 mins Top Conservative Lawyer Says Trump Can Stand Trial
  • 14 hours US unveils plans to counter China’s rise in Asia
  • 4 hours China sends warplanes thru Taiwan airspace. Joe's reponse . . . .
  • 1 day U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 17 hours What are the geopolitical ramifications of a soon to be toothless US military?
  • 18 mins The Painful Death of Coal
  • 2 hours The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 19 hours Huawei Crumbles After U.S. Ban On Chip Exports
  • 5 hours Renewables, the Grid, and Blackouts
  • 1 day Nord Stream - US/German consultations
  • 1 day SUVs are conquering the world
  • 23 hours Minerals, Mining and Industrial Ecology

Breaking News:

US Sells Seized Iranian Fuel As It Looks To Detain Another Oil Tanker

Argentina Narrowly Avoids Another Oil Industry Crisis

Argentina Narrowly Avoids Another Oil Industry Crisis

Argentina narrowly managed to avoid…

Military Takes Full Control Of Myanmar

Military Takes Full Control Of Myanmar

Myanmar’s military coup has become…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

US Sells Seized Iranian Fuel As It Looks To Detain Another Oil Tanker

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 11, 2021, 4:30 PM CST

The United States has completed the sale of 1.116 million barrels of gasoline that Iran tried to ship to Venezuela last year, U.S. Department of Justice spokesman Marc Raimondi told Reuters, while the Administration is looking to detain another tanker it believes is part of an Iranian scheme to covertly ship Iranian oil to a foreign customer.

In August last year, the U.S. Administration said it had seized the fuel cargo of four vessels, alleging that the fuel came from Iran and was going to Venezuela.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced at the time “the successful disruption of a multimillion-dollar fuel shipment by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), a designated foreign terrorist organization, that was bound for Venezuela. These actions represent the government's largest-ever seizure of fuel shipments from Iran.”

The 1.116 million barrels of petroleum on the four tankers were seized and sent in U.S. custody.

“The petroleum has been seized, and an interlocutory sale has preserved the cash value of the petroleum, which is now held by the U.S. Marshals Service,” Raimondi told Reuters this week, adding that the proceeds from the sale – which haven’t been disclosed but are likely tens of millions of U.S. dollars – “will be transferred to the U.S. Victims of State Sponsored Terrorism Fund.”

While the sale of the Iranian fuel was completed, the Department of Justice said last week that the United States had filed a forfeiture complaint in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, looking to detain the oil aboard a tanker traveling to the United States.

The Department of Justice alleges that the IRGC has created a scheme to covertly ship Iranian oil to a customer outside Iran. The supertanker, the Achilleas, is carrying 2 million barrels of what the United States believes is Iranian crude oil, and was in the Caribbean Sea on Wednesday, headed to the U.S. Gulf Coast.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Audi Unveils All-Electric Sport Sedan To Rival Tesla Model S 

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices To U.S. And Europe

Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices To U.S. And Europe
Is There An Oil Price Correction Coming?

Is There An Oil Price Correction Coming?
Syria: Oil Tankers From Iran To Syria Intercepted

Syria: Oil Tankers From Iran To Syria Intercepted
Alberta Wants To Make The U.S. Pay For Scrapped Keystone XL

Alberta Wants To Make The U.S. Pay For Scrapped Keystone XL
GM Presents Cadillac Flying Car For Rich People

GM Presents Cadillac Flying Car For Rich People


Most Commented

Alt text

Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere

 Alt text

Europe’s Unforeseen Renewables Problem

 Alt text

German Tech Giant Places Major Bet On Green Hydrogen

 Alt text

UAE Oil Major Turns To Hydrogen
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com