WTI Crude 86.91 +0.30 +0.35%
Brent Crude 93.02 +0.66 +0.71%
Murban Crude 94.93 +1.75 +1.88%
Natural Gas 8.784 -0.478 -5.16%
Gasoline 2.456 +0.071 +2.96%
Louisiana Light 94.28 -1.85 -1.92%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 94.28 -1.85 -1.92%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 94.93 -3.53 -3.59%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 101.0 -5.37 -5.05%
Chart Mars US 14 hours 85.01 -2.84 -3.23%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.456 +0.071 +2.96%

Graph down Marine 2 days 92.70 -4.66 -4.79%
Graph down Murban 2 days 94.93 -3.43 -3.49%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 91.84 -3.65 -3.82%
Graph down Basra Light 277 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 92.08 -4.00 -4.16%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 94.93 -3.53 -3.59%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 94.93 -3.53 -3.59%
Chart Girassol 2 days 95.04 -3.61 -3.66%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 101.0 -5.37 -5.05%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 64.98 -3.63 -5.29%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 72.51 -2.94 -3.90%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 88.76 -2.94 -3.21%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 87.01 -2.94 -3.27%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 84.91 -2.94 -3.35%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 82.06 -2.94 -3.46%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 82.06 -2.94 -3.46%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 84.16 -2.94 -3.38%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 87.71 -2.94 -3.24%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 82.36 -2.94 -3.45%

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 94.28 -1.85 -1.92%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 85.75 -2.25 -2.56%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 79.50 -2.25 -2.75%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 104.2 -4.48 -4.12%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 89.53 -2.09 -2.28%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 86.03 -2.09 -2.37%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 86.03 -2.09 -2.37%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 85.75 -2.25 -2.56%
Chart Kansas Common 11 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 100.4 +0.22 +0.22%

Breaking News:

U.S. Rig Count Slips Amid Retreat In Crude Prices

OPEC+'s Complains About Volatility, But Here's What They Really Want

OPEC+’s Complains About Volatility, But Here’s What They Really Want

OPEC+ ministers have complained about…

Iran: There Will Be No Nuclear Deal Unless IAEA Ends Probe

Iran: There Will Be No Nuclear Deal Unless IAEA Ends Probe

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi stated…

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

Related News

U.S. Rig Count Slips Amid Retreat In Crude Prices

By Julianne Geiger - Sep 02, 2022, 12:21 PM CDT

The number of total active drilling rigs in the United States dropped by 5 this week, according to new data from Baker Hughes published on Friday.

The total rig count fell to 760 this week—263 rigs higher than the rig count this time in 2021.

Oil rigs in the United States fell by 9 this week, to 596. Gas rigs rose by 4, to 162. Miscellaneous rigs stayed the same at 2.

The rig count in the Permian Basin dropped by 6 to 342 this week. Rigs in the Eagle Ford rose by 1 to 71. Oil and gas rigs in the Permian are 92 above where they were this time last year. 

Primary Vision's Frac Spread Count, an estimate of the number of crews completing unfinished wells—a more frugal use of finances than drilling new wells—rose 7 to 287 for the week ending August 26, compared to 240 a year ago.

Crude oil production in the United States fell unexpectedly in the week ending August 26. U.S. crude oil production fell by 3.3 million bpd for the second consecutive week, according to the latest weekly EIA estimates. At 418.3 million barrels, the current U.S. crude oil inventory is now 6% below the five-year average for this time of year.  

Gasoline inventories also shed 1.2 million barrels for the week ending August 26, though the decline was smaller than the previous week’s. 

At 1:107 p.m. ET, the WTI benchmark was trading up 1.44% on the day, struggling to pare losses from recession-related demand fears and a new wave of COVID lockdowns in China. 

WTI was trading at $87.86—up $1.25 per barrel on the day, but down over $5 from a week ago. 

The Brent benchmark was trading up at $93.97 per barrel, up $1.61 (+1.74%) on the day, but also down around $5 per barrel since last Friday. 

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

